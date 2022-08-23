STLRacing.com – 410 Wing Sprint Car Rankings – 2022 by Don Martin  

8/22/2022
Below are the updated rankings after last week’s Jackson Nationals and the All-Stars in New York. Brent Marks continues to lead the way in the STLRacing.com Sprint Car Rankings. Brent was tough again last week picking up the All-Star win at Outlaw Speedway in New York and backing it up with podium finish the next night at Utica Rome. Last week it was Brad Sweet chasing down Marks for the top spot but now its Carson Macedo. The Lemoore, California driver almost pulled off the sweep at Jackson Speedway in Minnesota last weekend finishing first and second. He now has 9 World of Outlaw wins on the season which tops the tour. Brad Sweet fell back to third in our rankings while David Gravel and Donny Schatz remain in the top five. Justin Peck picked up the $10,000 win at Utica-Rome All-Star event. Jacob Allen has moved into the 15th spot and has been very fast the last few weeks. Last weekend in Minnesota Jacob finished 3rd in the Prelim and finished second in the finale. Cory Eliason filled in the Mike McGhee Sprinter last weekend while Parker Price-Miller is recovering. Cory did a fantastic job finishing in the Top 5 both All-Star Races in New York.
TOP 25 Wing Sprint Cars – 8/22/2022
- Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA
- Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA
- Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA
- David Gravel, Watertown, CT
- Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND
- Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA
- Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH
- Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA
- Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN
- Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA
- Justin Peck, Monrovia, IN
- Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA
- James McFadden, Alice Springs, NT AUS.
- Brian Brown, Higginsville, MO
- Jacob Allen, Hanover, PA
- Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, PA
- Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN
- Gio Scelzi – Fresno, CA
- Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, CA
- Kerry Madsen, Knoxville, IA
- Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO
- Cory Eliason, Visalia, CA
- Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX
- Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN
- Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, PA
Sprint Quick Hits
Bent Marks – Outaw Motor Speedway Win All-Stars $10,000
Carson Macedo- $25,000 Jackson Nationals WoO WIN !!!!!!!!
Brad Sweet – 8th Jackson Nationals
David Gravel – 3rd Jackson Nationals
Donny Schatz- 6th Place Jackson Finale
Logan Schuchart- Jackson Prelim Winner
Sheldon Haudenschild – 5th Jackson Prelim
Kyle Larson – NASCAR Winner Watkins Glen
Tyler Courtney- Finished 2nd All-Stars Utica Rome
Anthony Macri- 9th Jackson Finale
Justin Peck -Utica / Rome Winner $10,000 All-Stars
Rico Abreu – lost a spot in the rankings to Peck.
James McFadden -4th Jackson Finale still looking for first win.
Brian Brown- did not fair well in Jackson be back in Knoxville for Championship Night.
Jacob Allen – 2nd Place Jackson Finale
Danny Dietrich- 2nd Place Finish All-Stars at Outlaw Speedway.
Spencer Bayston – 5th Place Finish in Jackson Finale
Gio Scelzi -7th Place Finish in Jackson Finale
Buddy Kofoid- No sprint Car races over the weekend.
Kerry Madsen- Racing in Knoxville this weekend Championship night.
Hunter Schuerenberg – Team struggling of late Pennsylvania on Tap next.
Cory Eliason -Two Top 5’s in the McGhee Sprinter in New York. – Solid
Aaron Reutzel- Knoxville on Tap Next for A-Rod
Parker Price-Miller- Recovering from Crash out 6 weeks.
Brock Zearfoss- North Dakota on Tap for Pennsylvania driver this weekend.
In Closing, this week the World of Outlaws will travel to North Dakota for a Pair of $10,000 to win events. The All-Stars will kick off a 5-race swing in Pennsylvania starting Wednesday.
My Picks last week
David Gravel at Jackson – he finished 3rd
Justin Peck in New York and he delivered – he won $10,000.
My Picks this week
WoO River Cities Grand Forks – Logan Schuchart
WoO Red River Valley – Fargo – Donny Schatz
All-Stars Bloomsburg – Justin Peck
All-Stars Bridgeport – Anthony Macri
All-Stars Williams Grove -Brent Marks
All-Stars Lincoln – Danny Dietrich
All-Stars Bedford – Tyler Courtney
Knoxville Championship Night – Brian Brown