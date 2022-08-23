STLRacing.com – 410 Wing Sprint Car Rankings – 2022 by Don Martin  

8/22/2022

Below are the updated rankings after last week’s Jackson Nationals and the All-Stars in New York. Brent Marks continues to lead the way in the STLRacing.com Sprint Car Rankings. Brent was tough again last week picking up the All-Star win at Outlaw Speedway in New York and backing it up with podium finish the next night at Utica Rome. Last week it was Brad Sweet chasing down Marks for the top spot but now its Carson Macedo. The Lemoore, California driver almost pulled off the sweep at Jackson Speedway in Minnesota last weekend finishing first and second. He now has 9 World of Outlaw wins on the season which tops the tour. Brad Sweet fell back to third in our rankings while David Gravel and Donny Schatz remain in the top five. Justin Peck picked up the $10,000 win at Utica-Rome All-Star event. Jacob Allen has moved into the 15th spot and has been very fast the last few weeks. Last weekend in Minnesota Jacob finished 3rd in the Prelim and finished second in the finale. Cory Eliason filled in the Mike McGhee Sprinter last weekend while Parker Price-Miller is recovering. Cory did a fantastic job finishing in the Top 5 both All-Star Races in New York.

TOP 25 Wing Sprint Cars – 8/22/2022

Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA

Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA

Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA

David Gravel, Watertown, CT

Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND

Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA

Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA

Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN

Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA

Justin Peck, Monrovia, IN

Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA

James McFadden, Alice Springs, NT AUS.

Brian Brown, Higginsville, MO

Jacob Allen, Hanover, PA

Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, PA

Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN

Gio Scelzi – Fresno, CA

Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, CA

Kerry Madsen, Knoxville, IA

Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO

Cory Eliason, Visalia, CA

Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX

Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN

Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, PA

Sprint Quick Hits

Bent Marks – Outaw Motor Speedway Win All-Stars $10,000

Carson Macedo- $25,000 Jackson Nationals WoO WIN !!!!!!!!

Brad Sweet – 8th Jackson Nationals

David Gravel – 3rd Jackson Nationals

Donny Schatz- 6th Place Jackson Finale

Logan Schuchart- Jackson Prelim Winner

Sheldon Haudenschild – 5th Jackson Prelim

Kyle Larson – NASCAR Winner Watkins Glen

Tyler Courtney- Finished 2nd All-Stars Utica Rome

Anthony Macri- 9th Jackson Finale

Justin Peck -Utica / Rome Winner $10,000 All-Stars

Rico Abreu – lost a spot in the rankings to Peck.

James McFadden -4th Jackson Finale still looking for first win.

Brian Brown- did not fair well in Jackson be back in Knoxville for Championship Night.

Jacob Allen – 2nd Place Jackson Finale

Danny Dietrich- 2nd Place Finish All-Stars at Outlaw Speedway.

Spencer Bayston – 5th Place Finish in Jackson Finale

Gio Scelzi -7th Place Finish in Jackson Finale

Buddy Kofoid- No sprint Car races over the weekend.

Kerry Madsen- Racing in Knoxville this weekend Championship night.

Hunter Schuerenberg – Team struggling of late Pennsylvania on Tap next.

Cory Eliason -Two Top 5’s in the McGhee Sprinter in New York. – Solid

Aaron Reutzel- Knoxville on Tap Next for A-Rod

Parker Price-Miller- Recovering from Crash out 6 weeks.

Brock Zearfoss- North Dakota on Tap for Pennsylvania driver this weekend.

In Closing, this week the World of Outlaws will travel to North Dakota for a Pair of $10,000 to win events. The All-Stars will kick off a 5-race swing in Pennsylvania starting Wednesday.

My Picks last week

David Gravel at Jackson – he finished 3rd

Justin Peck in New York and he delivered – he won $10,000.

My Picks this week

WoO River Cities Grand Forks – Logan Schuchart

WoO Red River Valley – Fargo – Donny Schatz

All-Stars Bloomsburg – Justin Peck

All-Stars Bridgeport – Anthony Macri

All-Stars Williams Grove -Brent Marks

All-Stars Lincoln – Danny Dietrich

All-Stars Bedford – Tyler Courtney

Knoxville Championship Night – Brian Brown