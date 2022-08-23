World of Outlaws Late Models Return to Davenport Speedway for Quad Cities 150

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Late Models Return to Davenport Speedway for the Quad Cities 150

A potential $50,000 payday awaits any driver who sweeps the weekend

DAVENPORT, IA – AUGUST 23, 2022 –A battle of epic proportions is ready to rumble on the banks of the Mississippi River as the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models return to Davenport Speedway, Aug. 25-27, for the Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking.

The three-night spectacular kicks on with a pair of 40-lap, $10,000-to-win Features, Thursday, Aug. 25. and Friday, Aug. 26.

Drivers will battle in an “Every Lap Matters” format, meaning the results of Thursday and Friday’s events will set the Heat Race lineups on Saturday, Aug. 27, when The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet wage war for $30,000 in a 70-lap finale.

IMCA Modifieds will join the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models on Thursday, before the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota join the Series on Aug. 26–27.

The close-quartered racing isn’t the only action fans who attend the Quad Cities 150 will see, as several off-track activities are going on throughout the weekend.

The track will host a truck show, racing simulator, live music and a Toys for Tots charity drive on the speedway grounds each day. A cruise-in car show and cornhole tournament are also part of Saturday’s fun.

Fans can meet their favorite drivers from the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models and Xtreme Outlaws Midgets in an autograph session at 4pm on Saturday.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.

Here are the top storylines this weekend:

15 TO GO: When the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models visit Davenport Speedway this weekend, only 15 races remain in the chase for the 2022 Series championship.=

Dennis Erb Jr., of Carpentersville, IL, leads Tanner English by 164 points entering the Quad Cities 150 and hopes to move closer to his first title.

While Erb has yet to win at the 1/4-mile Davenport Speedway facility, he has had success on bullring tracks this year. He’s scored three podiums in five races on 1/4-miles, including a win at Marion Center Raceway.

He finished 10th in the Quad Cities 150 70-lap finale last year.

THE ROOKIE PLOT THICKENS: The final 15 races are just as crucial for Tanner English and Max Blair, who continue to go toe-to-toe for 2022 Rookie of the Year honors.

English enters the weekend with a 26-point lead over Blair and has fared better at 1/4-mile tracks this season. The Benton, KY driver has three top fives and four top 10s in five races on the small tracks.

However, despite not having a top-five finish at a 1/4-mile track with the Series this season, Blair may have an advantage at Davenport. The Centerville, PA driver scored a fourth-place finish in a non-Series event last month.

HAWKEYE PRIDE: A driver building momentum entering this weekend’s Quad Cities 150 is Marshalltown, IA driver Ryan Gustin.

The “Reaper” leads a hungry group of competitors from the Hawkeye State after scoring back-to-back podiums last weekend.

However, like Erb, Gustin struggled at last year’s event, finishing outside the top 10 on all three nights.

Tyler Bruening, the 2021 World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year from Decorah, IA, is projected to join Gustin this weekend. Bruening has two top fives in the three World of Outlaws races he’s entered on 1/4-mile tracks this season.

Another Iowa driver with success at Davenport is Oxford, IA campaigner Chris Simpson. He scored a DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory at the track earlier this year and was recently the Fox Factory Hard Charger in Fairbury Speedway’s Prairie Dirt Classic.

MAILMAN MOMENTUM: Last year’s Quad Cities 150 winner Devin Moran will be back this weekend to try and take home the $30,000 prize for the second consecutive year.

Moran, from Dresden, OH, won two of the three races in last year’s event and is coming off a World of Outlaws CASE Late Model win last weekend at Sharon Speedway.

A win for “The Mailman” would be his 10th career Series triumph.

BOOMIN’ ON THE RIVER: One driver looking forward to the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models return to Davenport is Bear Lake, PA driver Boom Briggs.

The veteran driver finished third in last year’s 70-lap finale.

He added a ninth and 14th in the other two Quad Cities 150 Features at Davenport in 2021 and is searching for his first career Series victory.

Briggs hopes to build momentum after a top 10 finish last weekend at Sharon.

OFF THE LEASH: Shane Clanton has proven he has the winning formula with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, no matter what track they race on.

Clanton, from Zebulon, GA, already has a victory on a 1/4-mile this season after holding off Dennis Erb Jr. at River Cities Speedway.

He also has momentum with back-to-back podiums last weekend, including a win at Williams Grove and a third at Sharon.

The “Georgia Bulldog’s” next Series triumph would be the 49th of his career, meaning between the three races Clanton would reach a 50-win milestone.

WHEN AND WHERE

Davenport Speedway in Davenport, IA

ABOUT THE TRACK

Davenport Speedway is a 1/4-mile oval

ONLINE –

Davenport Speedway is a www.davenportiaspeedway.com

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Davenport Speedway:

2021- Devin Moran on Aug. 26 and Aug 28; Brandon Sheppard on Aug 27

2020 – Brandon Sheppard on May 29, May 30, and July 28.

2019 – Jimmy Owens on July 24

2018 – Chad Simpson on July 24

2007- Brian Harris on May 9

2004- Brian Birkhofer on Aug. 10

TRACK RECORDS

Davenport Speedway:

13.333 by Devin Moran on July 26, 2022

Around the Turn: The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet return to the Southeast for Labor Day weekend. First, the Series stops at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, TN for the Smoky Mountain Showdown on Friday, Sept. 2. Then, the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models move South for a trip to Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, GA on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Feature Winners: (16 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-4

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-4 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-3

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-3 Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA- 2

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-2 Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-1

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-1

Ricky Weiss, Headingley, MB-1

Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (49 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Brandon Sheppard- New Berlin, IL-9

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-9

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-9 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-8

Chris Madden-Gray Court, SC-8 Max Blair, Centerville, PA-7 Dale McDowell-Chickamauga, GA-6

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-6 Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-5

Devin Moran-Dresden, OH-5 Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-4 Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-3

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-3 Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-2

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-2

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-2

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-2

Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-2

Tanner English, Benton, KY-2

Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-2

Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-2 Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Frank Heckenast, Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Josh Rice, Verona, KY-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

Jeff Rine, Danville, PA-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Josh Richards, Houston, OH-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Billy Moyer Jr., Batesville, AR-1

Daryn Klein, Trenton, IL-1

Logan Martin, West Plains, MO-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI-1

Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-1

Last Chance Showdown Winners (43 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-3

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-3 Cade Dillard-Robeline, LA-2

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-2

Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-2

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-2

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-2

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-2

Tanner English, Benton, KY-2 Hudson O’Neal- Martinsville, IN-1

Logan Martin, Plains, MO-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA-1

Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Chase Osterhoff, Kankakee, IL-1

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-1

Anthony Sanders, Spartanburg, SC-1

Banjo Duke, Sumter, SC-1

Steve Casebolt, Richmond, IN-1

Austyn Mills, Cincinnati, OH-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Andy Bond, Coolville, OH-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Shaun Jones, Shermansdale, PA-1

Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1

Chad Myers, Hempstead, MD-1

Mason Zeigler, Chalk Hill, PA-1

John Garvin, Sarver, PA-1

Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Trevor Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Brad Seng, Grand Forks, ND-1

Chad Mahder, Bloomer, WI-1

Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1

Mckay Wenger, Fairbury, IL-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Kyle Hardy, Stephens City, VA-1

Andy Boozel, Clymer, NY-1

PODIUM FINISHES (32 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-10 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-8 Max Blair, Centerville, PA-6

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-6 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-5

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-5

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-5 Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-4

Josh Richards, Houston, OH-4

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-4

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-4 Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-3

Tanner English, Benton, KY-3

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3 Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-2

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-2 Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Josh Rice, Verona, KY-1

Stormy Scott-Las Cruces, NM-1

Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

Billy Moyer Jr., Batesville, AR-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (19 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Tanner English, Benton, KY-6 Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-4 Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2 Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-1

Jordan Bauer, St. Jacob, IL-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI-1

Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Eddie Carrier Jr., Fairmont, WV-1

QUICK TIMES (17 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-4 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-3 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-2

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2 Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Trent Ivey, Union, SC-1

Josh Rice, Verona, KY-1

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Logan Martin, West Plains, MO-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

CASE Feature Lap Leaders (26 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-169 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-161 Max Blair, Centerville, PA-123 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-119 Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-106 Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-99 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-80

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-80 Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-106 Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-65 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-60 Ricky Weiss, Headingley, MB-54 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-41 Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-39 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-31 Billy Moyer Jr., Batesville, AR-28 Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-27

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-27 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-26 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-25 Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-24 Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-22 Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-20

Rick Eckert, York, PA-20 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-15 Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-14 Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-10 Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

2022 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

No./ Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thursday, Jan. 20 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Dale McDowell (1)

2. Friday, Jan. 21/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Ashton Winger (1)

3. Wednesday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Brandon Overton (1)

4. Thursday, Feb. 17/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Dale McDowell (2)

5. Friday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Dennis Erb Jr. (1)

6. Saturday, Feb. 19/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Chris Madden (1)

7. Friday, March 25/Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC/Michael Brown (1)

8. Saturday, March 26/Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC/Max Blair (1)

9. Friday, April 22/Atomic Speedway, Waverly, OH/Tyler Erb (1)

10. x, April 23/Atomic Speedway, Waverly, OH/ Brandon Sheppard (1)

11. Friday, April 29/ Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Jonathan Davenport (1)

12. Saturday, April 30/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Ricky Weiss (1)

13. Thursday, May 5/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Bobby Pierce (1)

14. Friday, May 6/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Jonathan Davenport (2)

15. Saturday, May 7/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Mike Marlar(1)

16. Thursday, May 19/Bloomsburg Fair Raceway/Bloomsburg, PA/Max Blair (2)

17. Friday, May 20/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Dennis Erb Jr. (2)

18. Saturday, May 21/Port Royal Speedway/Port Royal, PA/Jared Miley (1)

19. Saturday, May 29/Sharon Speedway, Hartford, OH/Ryan Gustin (1)

20. Friday, June 3/Tri-City Speedway, Granite City, IL/Bobby Pierce (2)

21. Friday, June 24/Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Pevely, MO/ Dennis Erb Jr. (3)

22. Saturday, June 25/Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Pevely, MO/Dennis Erb Jr. (4)

23. Sunday, June 26/Jacksonville Speedway, Jacksonville, IL/Brandon Sheppard (2)

24. Friday, July 15/River Cities Speedway/ Grand Forks, ND/ Shane Clanton (1)

25. Sunday, July 16/Red Cedar Speedway/ Menomonie, WI/Mike Marlar(2)

26. Monday, July 25/Boone Speedway/Boone, IA/Jonathan Davenport(3)

27. Saturday, July 30/Fairbury Speedway/Fairbury, IL/Brandon Sheppard(3)

28. Thursday, Aug. 4/Cedar Lake Speedway/ New Richmond, WI/ Mike Marlar (3)

29. Saturday, Aug. 6/Cedar Lake Speedway/Blairsville, GA/Jonathan Davenport (4)

30. Friday, Aug. 19/Williams Grove Speedway/ Mechanicsburg, PA/Shane Clanton (2)

31. Saturday, Aug. 20/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Devin Moran (1)