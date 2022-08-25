Lincoln Speedway Champs To Be Decided On BRANDT Night



John Osman Memorial To Headline With $2k To Win Special

(Lincoln, IL) Friday night, August 26 is the final regular season night of the 2022 schedule at Lincoln Speedway, but the event will be anything but regular. Not only will three more-point champions be decided, the Midwest Big Ten Series Street Stocks will be there to compete in the John Osman Memorial, paying $2,000 to win.

The John Osman Memorial, held in memory of former longtime race enthusiast and car owner John Osman, was at Macon Speedway from 2015-2019. The event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic but returned to the Champaign County Speedway in 2021. This season, a doubleheader weekend of racing will see a $2,000 to win race at Lincoln Speedway on Friday night and another on Saturday night at Macon Speedway. A two-day bonus point fund will be awarded to the top five.

The Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks come into the race with Andy Zahnd on top of the standings. The White Heath, IL driver is followed by Terry Reed, Bobby Beiler, Nick Macklin, and Eric Boomer. Friday’s race will be 47 laps with qualifying set to line up the heats and heat finishes will line up the feature. A pole shuffle will be held for the top two finishers in each heat to determine the first number of rows in the feature lineup. 22 cars will start the feature event.

New Berlin, IL driver, Jose Parga leads the field of DIRTcar Pro Late Models in both the track standings and the Big 10 standings. Parga will be the favorite to take the $700 top prize on Friday night. His Lincoln track point advantage is 18, a difference of nine positions in the feature. Brandon Eskew is the closest challenger. Colby Sheppard, Rockett Bennett, and Dakota Ewing round out Lincoln Speedway’s top five.

The point battle in the Lincoln Speedway DIRTcar Modified class is even tighter, with ten points separating the top two. Brandon Roberts, of Ashland, IL leads over last year’s champion, Ray Bollinger. Roberts will have to finish within five positions of Bollinger to hold onto the championship. The Big Ten standings are also close, as Rodney Standerfer holds an eight-point advantage over Austin Lynn.

The final championship to be decided will be in the Simplot DII Midget class. Springfield, IL’s Daltyn England is currently the division leader and looks to be on his way to the championship, which would be his first. Last year’s champ, Mark McMahill, is second in the standings, while Dave Baugh, Tyler Roth, and Patrick Ryan complete the top five.

The DIRTcar Hornet division is not in action this Friday night. Billy Mason, of Brownstown, IL has claimed the 2022 championship.

The four-division program will have the pits opening at 4:00 PM on Friday, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free. Pit admission is regular at $30 and there is no car entry fee for Street Stocks.

CURRENT LINCOLN SPEEDWAY STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 348 0 2 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 330 18 3 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 296 52 4 55 Rockett Bennett Argenta IL 260 88 5 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 254 94 6 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 248 100 7 5B Brandon Sweitzer Lincoln IL 232 116 8 14 Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 212 136 9 27E Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 204 144 10 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 176 172



DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 418 0 2 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 408 10 3 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 362 56 4 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 282 136 5 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 270 148 6 36 Kenny Wallace St. Louis MO 204 214 7 10K Kelly Kovski Springfield IL 174 244 8 25W Allen Weisser Peoria IL 172 246 9 28S Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 172 246 10 19C Carter Sinkhorn Taylorville IL 152 266



Simplot DII Midgets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 19E Daltyn England Springfield IL 284 0 2 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 246 38 3 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 206 78 4 18 Tyler Roth Springfield IL 192 92 5 23 Patrick Ryan Springfield IL 178 106 6 77 Patrick Bruns Champaign IL 156 128 7 42 Kevin Battefeld Lewistown IL 156 128 8 51R Thomas Harris Lewistown IL 154 130 9 55 Chuck Walker Herrin IL 142 142 10 9 Keith Wilson Petersburg IL 140 144



DIRTcar Hornets (Standings Are Final)