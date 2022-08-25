River Cities, Red River Valley On-Tap for World of Outlaws in North Dakota

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Races at River Cities, Red River Valley Begin Final Leg of Season

Donny Schatz’s homecoming, Carson Macedo’s momentum and a tight points battle highlight weekend storylines

GRAND FORKS, ND – August 24, 2022 – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series heads back to North Dakota this weekend for two races at two of the state’s most notable tracks.

First, the Series returns to River Cities Speedway on Friday, August 26 – home to World of Outlaws announcer Johnny Gibson’s favorite track. The tour then heads 90 minutes south to West Fargo on Saturday, August 27, for the one-and-only appearance of the year at Red River Valley Speedway.

Tickets are available for purchase in advance at the links below, or at the gates on race day. If you can't be at the track, watch all the action live with a FAST PASS subscription to DIRTVision.

Here are the top storylines to follow:

FINAL LEG – With the Knoxville Nationals and Jackson Nationals now in the bag, the focus turns to the points standings more than ever with only 23 races left on the schedule.

Three-time and defending Series champion Brad Sweet comes into the North Dakota swing with David Gravel (-60) and Carson Macedo (-96) less than 100 points from catching him.

While Macedo has the most wins this season of the three (with 9) Sweet has been more consistent, boasting a series-best average finish of 5.94 through 50 starts. Gravel (6.32) and Macedo (6.96) are second and third in that category.

The two North Dakota races will be key points in their road to the championship determining World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Nov. 2-5).

HOMECOMING – Donny Schatz, of Fargo, ND, returns to North Dakota this weekend for the back-to-back swing of races through his home state, still riding the momentum from his 11th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals championship two weeks ago.

Strong finishes of fourth and sixth in the Jackson Nationals last Saturday have brought the 10-time Series champion up to a streak of nine-straight top-10 finishes; 17 over the last 18 races. It’s a good time for Schatz and the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing team to get hot, considering their decorated history in North Dakota.

Eighteen of Schatz’s 305 career World of Outlaws Feature wins have come at either River Cities (12) or Red River Valley (6). In the June visit to River Cities, he ran third to Brad Sweet and winner Carson Macedo. He’s also the most recent Series winner at his hometown track of Red River Valley, taking the checkers on August 21 of last year.

RIVER CITIES SWEEP? – After scoring a milestone 50th career World of Outlaws Feature win for Jason Johnson Racing last Saturday at Jackson, Carson Macedo has reclaimed the honor of winningest driver on tour thus far with nine.

Macedo nearly made it 10 wins on the season after a tough loss on the last lap in the afternoon portion of the Jackson Nationals, but after a chat with Crew Chief Philip Dietz, he and the team put on a great display of determination to come back for the $25,000 victory that evening.

Macedo won the World of Outlaws’ visit to River Cities in June, now aiming to become only the third driver in Series history to win two races at the track in the same year after Craig Dollansky did it in 2011 and Donny Schatz followed in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

LOOKING UP – For the first time since Bristol Motor Speedway in April, Logan Schuchart went back to Victory Lane with the World of Outlaws Saturday at Jackson and will ride that wave of momentum into this weekend, aiming for his third win of the season.

The Hanover, PA-driver won the June 2019 visit to River Cities in a nail-biter over James McFadden and David Gravel, but has yet to see Victory Lane at Red River Valley. Though he was passed for the lead late by winner Donny Schatz, Schuchart did lead laps in the trip to the West Fargo oval last year and recorded a solid fourth-place finish.

SWEET SIXTEEN – With his youthful competitor application approved, 16-year-old Ryan Timms will make his highly anticipated Series debut Friday night on his birthday.

Timms, of Oklahoma City, OK, has been lighting up the 410 Sprint Car world this season with eight total victories at tracks including Huset’s Speedway, Jackson Motorplex and Lake Ozark Speedway. He’s also won multiple times in a Midget, further padding his resume as one of the best up-and-coming drivers in the nation.

He’s already had laps around River Cities this year, too – a fourth-place run on July 22nd in a NOSA-sanctioned event.

BOSSA NOSA – A slew of North Dakota 410 Sprint Car regulars are projected to join the World of Outlaws in competition this weekend, including several regulars of the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association (NOSA).

NOSA’s all-time Feature win leader Mark Dobmeier has three World of Outlaws victories in his career and will bring the Buffalo Wild Wings #13JT out as the current NOSA points leader with three River Cities wins already this year. Ten-time NOSA champion Wade Nygaard is also expected to be in attendance, as well as defending champion Brendan Mullen, Jade Hastings and Zach Omdahl, among others.

Friday, August 26 at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, ND

Saturday, August 27 at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, ND

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (53/76 Races):

1. 49-Brad Sweet (6,688 PTS); 2. 2-David Gravel (-60 PTS); 3. 41-Carson Macedo (-96 PTS); 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (-138 PTS); 5. 15-Donny Schatz (-170 PTS); 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart (-202 PTS); 7. 83-James McFadden (-350 PTS); 8. 5-Spencer Bayston (-396 PTS); 9. 1A-Jacob Allen (-600 PTS); 10. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss (-694 PTS)

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (15 Drivers):

9 wins – Carson Macedo, Jason Johnson Racing #41

8 wins – Sheldon Haudenschild, Stenhouse Jr. / Marshall Racing #17

5 wins – David Gravel, Big Game Motorsports #2

5 wins – Brent Marks, Murray-Marks Motorsports #19

4 wins – Kyle Larson, Kevin Kozlowski/Paul Silva #57

3 wins – Brad Sweet, Kasey Kahne Racing #49

3 wins – Donny Schatz, Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15

3 wins – Jacob Allen, Shark Racing #1A

2 wins – Spencer Bayston, CJB Motorsports #5

2 wins – Giovanni Scelzi, KCP Racing #18

2 wins – Logan Schuchart, Shark Racing #1S

1 win – Brock Zearfoss, Zearfoss Racing #3Z

1 win – Brian Brown, Brian Brown Racing #21

1 win – Buddy Kofoid, Crouch Motorsports #11

1 win – Lance Dewease, Don Kreitz Jr. Racing #69K

FEATURE LAPS LED (30 Drivers):

212 laps – Carson Macedo

207 laps – Brad Sweet

165 laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

151 laps – David Gravel

119 laps – Kyle Larson

109 laps – Brent Marks

99 laps – Donny Schatz

94 laps – Jacob Allen

66 laps – Spencer Bayston

61 laps – Giovanni Scelzi

58 laps – Logan Schuchart

52 laps – Brian Brown

46 laps – Tyler Courtney

31 laps – Buddy Kofoid

26 laps – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

23 laps – Kasey Kahne

22 laps – Brock Zearfoss

15 laps – Justin Peck

14 laps – James McFadden

13 laps – Cory Eliason

12 laps – Rico Abreu

9 laps – Dominic Scelzi, Brady Bacon

8 laps – Anthony Macri, Riley Goodno

7 laps – Kerry Madsen

5 laps – Lance Dewease

1 lap – Corey Day, Aaron Reutzel, Austin McCarl

QUICKTIME AWARDS (20 Drivers):

9 QuickTimes – Carson Macedo

6 QuickTimes – David Gravel

4 QuickTimes – Brad Sweet

3 QuickTimes – Sheldon Haudenschild*, Giovanni Scelzi*, Jacob Allen

2 QuickTimes – Donny Schatz, Logan Schuchart, Spencer Bayston, James McFadden, Rico Abreu, Justin Peck

1 QuickTime – Aaron Reutzel, Cory Eliason, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Buddy Kofoid, Brent Marks, Kerry Madsen, Daryn Pittman, Anthony Macri

* Denotes New Track Record

HEAT RACE WINNERS (48 Drivers):

19 Heat Wins – David Gravel

17 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo

13 Heat Wins – Brad Sweet

12 Heat Wins – Donny Schatz

12 Heat Wins – Jacob Allen

11 Heat Wins – Logan Schuchart

10 Heat Wins – James McFadden

9 Heat Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

6 Heat Wins – Giovanni Scelzi

5 Heat Wins – Rico Abreu, Kerry Madsen, Brian Brown

4 Heat Wins – Spencer Bayston, Brock Zearfoss, Kraig Kinser, Aaron Reutzel

3 Heat Wins – Kasey Kahne, Tyler Courtney, Cory Eliason, Kyle Larson, Hunter Schuerenberg

2 Heat Wins – Austin McCarl, Justin Peck, Brent Marks, Marcus Dumesny, Matt Juhl

1 Heat Win – Sam Hafertepe Jr, Dominic Scelzi, Corey Day, Anthony Macri, Justin Whittall, Ian Madsen, Parker Price-Miller, Buddy Kofoid, Mark Dobmeier, Mitchel Moles, Brooke Tatnell, Riley Goodno, Jack Croaker, Paige Polyak, Carson McCarl, Sye Lynch, Daryn Pittman, Danny Dietrich, Devon Borden, Larry Wight, Noah Gass, Tim Kaeding

DIRTVISION FAST PASS DASH APPEARANCES (51 Drivers):

29 Dashes – David Gravel

27 Dashes – Brad Sweet

27 Dashes – Carson Macedo

21 Dashes – Donny Schatz

20 Dashes – Spencer Bayston, Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart

19 Dashes – Jacob Allen

16 Dashes – James McFadden

10 Dashes – Rico Abreu, Giovanni Scelzi

8 Dashes – Kraig Kinser

7 Dashes – Brock Zearfoss, Kyle Larson

6 Dashes – Cory Eliason, Kasey Kahne

5 Dashes – Aaron Reutzel, Brent Marks, Brian Brown

4 Dashes – Kerry Madsen, Tyler Courtney, Anthony Macri

3 Dashes – Danny Dietrich, Justin Peck

2 Dashes – Dominic Scelzi, Corey Day, Hunter Schuerenberg

1 Dash – Sam Hafertepe Jr, Colby Copeland, Tanner Carrick, DJ Netto, Brady Bacon, Matt Campbell, Justin Whittall, Ian Madsen, Cole Duncan, Parker Price-Miller, Austin McCarl, Matt Juhl, Buddy Kofoid, Scotty Thiel, Robbie Price, Zeb Wise, Ayrton Gennetten, Daryn Pittman, Jeff Halligan, Lance Dewease, Devon Borden, Larry Wight, Danny Varin, Marcus Dumesny

MICROLITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (30 Drivers):

4 LCS Wins – James McFadden, Sheldon Haudenschild

3 LCS Wins – Logan Schuchart, Ayrton Gennetten, Spencer Bayston

2 LCS Wins – Brock Zearfoss, Noah Gass, Kerry Madsen, Rico Abreu, Anthony Macri

1 LCS Win – Donny Schatz, Mitchell Faccinto, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Brent Marks, DJ Foos, Christopher Bell, Austin Pierce, Jake Blackhurst, Robbie Price, Giovanni Scelzi, Scotty Thiel, Josh Schneiderman, Brian Brown, Lachlan McHugh, Justin Whittall, Chase Dietz, Brandon Rahmer, Jordan Thomas, Joe B. Miller, Hunter Schuerenberg

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (26 Drivers):

10 Hard Chargers – Sheldon Haudenschild

5 Hard Chargers – Logan Schuchart

3 Hard Chargers – David Gravel, Carson Macedo, Donny Schatz, Noah Gass

2 Hard Chargers – James McFadden, Brock Zearfoss, Anthony Macri

1 Hard Charger – Spencer Bayston, Kraig Kinser, Jason Sides, Rico Abreu, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Tanner Thorson, Alan Krimes, Devon Borden, Greg Wilson, Travis Philo, Kyle Larson, Russell Borland, Aaron Reutzel, Scotty Thiel, Freddie Rahmer, Larry Wight, Tim Kaeding

PODIUM FINISHES (30 Drivers):

18 Podiums – Carson Macedo

17 Podiums – Brad Sweet

14 Podiums – David Gravel

13 Podiums – Sheldon Haudenschild

12 Podiums – Donny Schatz

10 Podiums – Logan Schuchart

9 Podiums – Kyle Larson

8 Podiums – James McFadden

7 Podiums – Brent Marks

6 Podiums – Jacob Allen

5 Podiums – Brian Brown

4 Podiums – Spencer Bayston

3 Podiums – Giovanni Scelzi, Rico Abreu

2 Podiums – Aaron Reutzel, Corey Day, Buddy Kofoid, Anthony Macri, Danny Dietrich

1 Podium – Brock Zearfoss, Kraig Kinser, Kasey Kahne, Cory Eliason, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, Riley Goodno, Tyler Courtney, Lance Dewease, Paulie Colagiovanni

TOP 10 FINISHES (54 Drivers):

43 Top 10s – David Gravel

42 Top 10s – Brad Sweet

39 Top 10s – Donny Schatz

38 Top 10s – Carson Macedo

37 Top 10s – Sheldon Haudenschild

34 Top 10s – Logan Schuchart

29 Top 10s – James McFadden

28 Top 10s – Spencer Bayston

23 Top 10s – Jacob Allen, Giovanni Scelzi

16 Top 10s – Rico Abreu

14 Top 10s – Brock Zearfoss, Kyle Larson

11 Top 10s – Brent Marks

9 Top 10s – Anthony Macri

8 Top 10s – Cory Eliason, Brian Brown

7 Top 10s – Aaron Reutzel, Tyler Courtney

6 Top 10s – Justin Peck

5 Top 10s – Kasey Kahne, Kerry Madsen

4 Top 10s – Hunter Schuerenberg, Danny Dietrich

3 Top 10s – Kraig Kinser, Buddy Kofoid, Scotty Thiel, Lance Dewease

2 Top 10s – Noah Gass, Dominic Scelzi, Corey Day, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Larry Wight, Danny Varin

1 Top 10 – Shane Golobic, DJ Netto, Carson Short, Tanner Thorson, Greg Wilson, Cole Duncan, Cale Thomas, Cole Macedo, Mark Dobmeier, Parker Price-Miller, Riley Goodno, Ayrton Gennetten, Zeb Wise, Jeff Halligan, Devon Borden, Freddie Rahmer, Paulie Colagiovanni, Lachlan McHugh, Marcus Dumesny, Daryn Pittman

2022 WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE & WINNERS:

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thur, Feb. 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Donny Schatz (1)

2. Fri, Feb. 11 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

3. Sat, Feb. 12 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (1)

4. Fri, March 4 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

5. Sat, March 5 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Carson Macedo (1)

6. Fri, March 11 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / Giovanni Scelzi (1)

7. Sat, March 12 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / Kyle Larson (1)

8. Fri, March 18 / Merced Speedway / Merced, CA / Carson Macedo (2)

9. Fri, March 25 / Bakersfield Speedway / Bakersfield, CA / Giovanni Scelzi (2)

10. Sat, March 26 / Perris Auto Speedway / Perris, CA / David Gravel (2)

11. Tues, March 29 / Vado Speedway Park / Vado, NM / Brad Sweet (1)

12. Sat, April 2 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, TX / Brent Marks (1)

13. Sat, April 9 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Jacob Allen (1)

14. Fri, April 15 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Carson Macedo (3)

15. Sat, April 23 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Macedo (4)

16. Fri, April 29 / Bristol Motor Speedway / Bristol, TN / Logan Schuchart (1)

17. Sat, April 30 / Bristol Motor Speedway / Bristol, TN / Spencer Bayston (1)

18. Wed, May 11 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Jacob Allen (2)

19. Sat, May 14 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Brent Marks (2)

20. Tues, May 17 / Bridgeport Motorsports Park / Swedesboro, NJ / Sheldon Haudenschild (3)

21. Fri, May 20 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Kyle Larson (2)

22. Sat, May 28 / Atomic Speedway / Waverly, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (4)

23. Mon, May 30 / Lawrenceburg Speedway / Lawrenceburg, IN / Sheldon Haudenschild (5)

24. Fri, June 3 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Carson Macedo (5)

25. Fri, June 10 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Brent Marks (3)

26. Sat, June 11 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Brian Brown (1)

27. Fri, June 17 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (6)

28. Sat, June 18 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (7)

29. Wed, June 22 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Spencer Bayston (2)

30. Thur, June 23 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Buddy Kofoid (1)

31. Fri, June 24 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Carson Macedo (6)

32. Sat, June 25 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Sheldon Haudenschild (8)

33. Fri, July 1 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Jacob Allen (3)

34. Sat, July 2 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brock Zearfoss (1)

35. Sat, July 9 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / Carson Macedo (7)

36. Tues, July 12 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Kyle Larson (3)

37. Wed, July 13 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / David Gravel (3)

38. Thur, July 14 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Brent Marks (4)

39. Sat, July 16 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / David Gravel (4)

40. Sat, July 16 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Brent Marks (5)

41. Wed, July 20 / Port Royal Speedway / Port Royal, PA / Kyle Larson (4)

42. Fri, July 22 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Lance Dewease (1)

43. Sat, July 23 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Brad Sweet (2)

44. Sat, July 30 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY / David Gravel (5)

45. Sun, July 31 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY / Donny Schatz (2)

46. Fri, Aug. 5 / I-55 Raceway / Pevely, MO / Carson Macedo (8)

47. Sat, Aug. 6 / I-55 Raceway / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (3)

48. Wed, Aug. 10 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Logan Schuchart (NP)

49. Thur, Aug. 11 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Jacob Allen (NP)

50. Fri, Aug. 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Rico Abreu (NP)

51. Sat, Aug. 13 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Donny Schatz (3)

Sat, Aug. 20 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Logan Schuchart (2)

53. Sat. Aug. 20 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Carson Macedo (9)