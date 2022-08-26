DAVENPORT HUSTLER: Jason Feger Wins Opening Night of Quad Cities 150 at Davenport

The Bloomington, IL driver held off Bobby Pierce in final laps to earn first Series win of 2022

DAVENPORT, IA– AUGUST 25, 2022 – Jason Feger made the most of a second chance Thursday night at Davenport Speedway.

It appeared heartbreak had struck the Bloomington, IL driver when he lost the lead to Devin Moran in traffic with 12 laps to go. However, Moran’s tire went flat during a caution six laps later, giving Feger the top spot again—a rare second chance he didn’t let go to waste.

From there, the “High Side Hustler” used the outside lane to stay in front, holding off a hard-charging Bobby Pierce to win night one of the Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models.

Feger stated he’ll take the win any way he can get it, having been in Moran’s position on a few occasions.

“Obviously [Moran] is really good, and he’s really good here,” Feger said. “I just kind of got stuck behind a lap car there and let him sneak by me.

“I wish I could’ve had the chance to race him a little bit better. He did a great job. I just kind of got pinned in there, so it was kind of frustrating in that aspect. It sucks for him, but it’s good for us. We’ll take it. We’ve lost plenty of them that way, so you can’t feel bad winning them that way.”

Moran, who settled for 10th, looked to be on track for his second consecutive World of Outlaws CASE Late Models victory before his tire went flat. He stated he’s already looking toward the potential $40,000 in winnings still up for grabs between Friday and Saturday.

“That’s why they call it racing,” Moran said. “It’s definitely a bummer. There’s just a lot of things that’s happened to us the last few days. The truck tires blew out, another car broke down, and that happened.

“But we’ll just suck it up and make sure everything’s ready for [Friday] and Saturday and hopefully take advantage of a fast race car.”

While Feger inherited the lead from Moran, he still had another challenge before the race was over—Pierce.

The “Smooth Operator” swung underneath Feger on the final lap to try and beat him to the finish line, but Feger held his ground and let his momentum carry him to the $10,000 prize.

Feger stated he felt like he was hanging on at the end, fighting through handling issues.

“The crumbs here really get your tires overheated,” Feger said. “I felt horrible at the end. I felt so bad I thought my tire was flat. If you look at it, it looks fine. It just must’ve been overheating. But you just have to tell yourself that everyone probably feels that bad.

“After talking with Bobby and stuff, he said he felt the same thing. Then you just kind of have to do the best you can with an ill-handling race car.”

Pierce crossed the line second—half a car short of scoring his third World of Outlaws win of 2022.

The Oakwood, IL, driver stated he hoped to have the chance to pull a slide job but couldn’t get as close as he wanted.

“If I was going to do a slider, it would’ve been coming to the white flag in Turn 1,” Pierce said. “I was trying to get the perfect situation where I was like right on his bumper, but every time we came off the corner, it wasn’t quite there.

“I was catching something in (Turns) 3 and 4, and it was allowing me to get close, but by the time I got down the straightaway, I just wasn’t really confident I was close enough.”

Tanner English, the Rookie of the Race, grabbed the final spot on the podium. The Benton, KY driver said his strategy in the Feature worked perfectly.

“I was waiting for [the inside] to come around,” English said. “I was just hanging on there in the Heat Race and waited for it to come around in this Feature, and that’s kind of my deal. I’m pretty good down there, I rotate the bottom good and set up for it, and the car came alive, and I passed a bunch of cars.”

English also made significant gains in the Series championship and Rookie of the Year battle.

He now trails Dennis Erb Jr., who finished 11th, by 148 points in the championship standings, while leading Max Blair, who finished 15th, in the Rookie of the Year battle by 50 points.

Ashton Winger, from Hampton, GA, finished fourth—his first Series top five since joining Big Frog Motorsports last month.

The 2020 Series Rookie of the Year said he’s happy with his finish as he goes through a learning curve with his new team.

“We’re still kind of getting back in the swing of things,” Winger said. “This deal is so relatively new to me and getting interviewed seems like it’s starting to get new again.

“I always kind of struggle here at Feature time whenever you have to have forward drive and chase the racetrack around. I get married to that cushion, and I can only hit it right two out of every maybe three laps.”

Billy Moyer, a three-time Series champion, rounded out the top five. It’s the Batesville, AR driver’s best finish since getting behind the wheel of the Tim Lance-owned car.

“We’ve ran a few times, it just seems like we’ve really been snake-bit with a lot of problems since I’ve been driving Tim’s car,” Moyer said. “Finally, tonight, we got to finish and move forward from where we started from. It’s a new car, and I think I’ve only ran this car once and I’m learning it. So, I think I feel really good about everything we’re learning as we go.”

Jason Feger didn’t let his second chance slip away Thursday night at Davenport Speedway, despite a victory appearing out of reach. His fortune gave him momentum and confidence with $40,000 in winnings still up for grabs the rest of the weekend.

UP NEXT: The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet return to Davenport Speedway for night 2 of the Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking. The Series will run another 40-lap, $10,000-to-win Feature. The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets presented by Toyota will join the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models the next two nights.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App

Here are the top five in Quad Cities 150 points heading into Friday’s action:

Bobby Pierce 743

Jason Feger 739

Ashton Winger 738

Billy Moyer 726

Tanner English 719

CASE Construction Feature (40 Laps): 1. 25F-Jason Feger[2]; 2. 32-Bobby Pierce[8]; 3. 81E-Tanner English[10]; 4. 58-Ashton Winger[1]; 5. 21-Billy Moyer Sr[6]; 6. 18-Shannon Babb[7]; 7. 7R-Kent Robinson[3]; 8. 16-Tyler Bruening[14]; 9. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[11]; 10. 9-Devin Moran[4]; 11. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[19]; 12. 19R-Ryan Gustin[5]; 13. 25-Shane Clanton[17]; 14. 32S-Chris Simpson[15]; 15. 111V-Max Blair[22]; 16. B1-Brent Larson[23]; 17. 99-Jeff Larson[20]; 18. 42-Chad Finley[21]; 19. 11-Gordy Gundaker[13]; 20. 11T-Trevor Gundaker[18]; 21. 99B-Boom Briggs[16]; 22. 1-Josh Richards[24]; 23. 29-Spencer Diercks[12]; 24. 25S-Chad Simpson[9] FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER: Dennis Erb Jr. [+8]