John Osman Memorial Street Stock Special To Headline Macon Speedway’s Air King Night

(Macon, IL) John Osman Memorial weekend takes the Midwest Big Ten 51 Bistro Street Stocks to Macon Speedway on Saturday, August 27. Air King Night will see the Street Stocks compete in a 47-lap feature, racing for $2,000 to win, after doing the same the night before in Lincoln, IL. Five other divisions will also race.

The John Osman Memorial, held in memory of former longtime race enthusiast and car owner John Osman, was at Macon Speedway from 2015-2019. The event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic but returned to the Champaign County Speedway in 2021. This season, a doubleheader weekend of racing will see a $2,000 to win race at Lincoln Speedway on Friday night and another on Saturday night at Macon Speedway. A two-day bonus point fund will be awarded to the top five.

The Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks came into the weekend with Andy Zahnd on top of the standings. The White Heath, IL driver is followed by Terry Reed, Bobby Beiler, Nick Macklin, and Eric Boomer. Saturday’s race will be 47 laps with qualifying set to line up the heats and heat finishes will line up the feature. A pole shuffle will be held for the top two finishers in each heat to determine the first number of rows in the feature lineup. 22 cars will start the feature event.

In addition to the Midwest Big Ten Series 51 Bistro Street Stocks, the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Mods, Micros By Bailey Chassis, and DIRTcar Hornets will also be in action. The Hornets will have their makeup feature from last weekend in addition to their regular show.

Pit gates open at 4:00 PM on Saturday with grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free. Pit admission is regular at $30.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT MACON SPEEDWAY STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 10C Colby Eller Taylorville IL 770 0 2 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 744 26 3 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 738 32 4 55 Rockett Bennett Argenta IL 654 116 5 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 648 122 6 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 622 148 7 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 524 246 8 27E Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 520 250 9 9B Brandon Miller Broadwell IL 506 264 10 T22 Curtis Eller Taylorville IL 416 354



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 788 0 2 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 752 36 3 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 700 88 4 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 696 92 5 24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 526 262 6 4M Clint Martin Ramsey IL 524 264 7 18 Jarrett Stryker Breese IL 484 304 8 24M Matt Milner Chatham IL 480 308 9 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 462 326 10 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Highland IL 456 332



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 872 0 2 24Z Zach Taylor Springfield IL 772 100 3 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 768 104 4 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 736 136 5 24M Matt Milner Chatham IL 660 212 6 12 Dean Holt Decatur IL 658 214 7 67 Austin Seets Brighton IL 544 328 8 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 510 362 9 10 Adam Rhoades Clinton IL 448 424 10 J13 Justin Coffey Stonington IL 346 526



51 Bistro Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 11 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 776 0 2 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 662 114 3 17 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 612 164 4 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 610 166 5 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 600 176 6 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock Decatur IL 580 196 7 21R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 540 236 8 80 Brian J. Dasenbrock Decatur IL 454 322 9 55 Zane Reitz Veedersburg IN 440 336 10 21E Eric Boomer Bethany IL 394 382



Micros By Bailey Chassis

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 8B John Barnard Sherman IL 694 0 2 21 Aarik Andruskevitch Riverton IL 670 24 3 55H Hayden Harvey Warrensburg IL 536 158 4 55S Daryn Stark Springfield IL 460 234 5 00 Joe Taft Dawson IL 424 270 6 92 John Plotner Decatur IL 354 340 7 N1A Shania Alexander Humboldt IL 332 362 8 40 Devin Feger East Peoria IL 298 396 9 17 Molly Day East Peoria IL 296 398 10 27 Kyle Barker Cooksville IL 274 420



DIRTcar Hornets