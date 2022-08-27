Peoria Speedway Results – 8/27/22

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Mike Chasteen Jr (C40)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
2
 Jason Wagner (J12)
East Peoria, Il.		 38
3
4
 Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 37
4
5
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 36
5
7
 Zack Kuhel (2K)
South Pekin, Il.		 35
6
6
 Bryan Clendenen (F8)
Oakwood, Il.		 34
7
8
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 33
8
10
 Johnny Parlier (59)
East Peoria, Il.		 32
9
9
 Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.		 31
10
11
 Dean Merriman (M19)
Peoria, Il.		 30
11
3
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 29
DNS
12
 Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.		 0
DNS
13
 Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
4
 Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.		 40
2
1
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.		 38
3
3
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 37
4
2
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 36
5
7
 Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.		 35
6
10
 Jason Wagner (21J)
East Peoria, Il.		 34
7
16
 Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.		 33
8
6
 Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.		 32
9
14
 Chris Morefield (10h)
Edwards, Il.		 31
10
13
 Shane Allen (29B)
Washington, Il.		 30
11
5
 Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.		 29
12
9
 Brody Mosher (23)
Peoria, Il.		 28
13
12
 Travis Kohler (0)
Morris, Il.		 27
14
11
 Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.		 26
15
19
 Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.		 25
16
8
 Carter Sinkhorn(r) (19C)
Taylorville, Il.		 24
17
17
 Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.		 23
18
18
 Mark McMahill (23T) 22
DQ
15
 Chris Osborne (61)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Barry Sauder (289)
Washington, Il.		 40
2
2
 Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.		 38
3
5
 Kraig Hughes (4H)
Ottawa, Il.		 37
4
4
 Matthew Weibel(r) (127)
Streator, Il.		 36
5
3
 Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.		 35
6
7
 Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.		 34
7
6
 Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.		 33

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
2
 Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.		 38
3
3
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 37
4
4
 Jaymyson Terry(r) (T39)
East Peoria, Il.		 36
5
6
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 35
6
5
 Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.		 34

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 40
2
6
 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.		 38
3
5
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 37
4
4
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 36
5
7
 Chris Morefield (3G)
Edwards, Il.		 35
6
1
 Robbie Bauman (130)
Fairview, Il.		 34
7
3
 Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.		 33
8
10
 Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 32
9
9
 Chris Hawkins (11X)
Washington, Il.		 31
10
8
 William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.		 30
11
12
 Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.		 29
12
11
 Chad Gray (82) 28
13
14
 Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.		 27
DNS
13
 Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Lucas Boulton (Race X) 40
2
4
 Gavyn Parmele (75) 38
3
2
 Liam Gray (266) 37
4
9
 Blake Crebo (24) 36
5
6
 Erin Boesdorfer (B8) 35
6
5
 Zeke Williamson (3W) 34
7
7
 Gregory Doerr (26D) 33
8
3
 Brooke Wagner (12B) 32
9
8
 Kendyl Faw (89) 31
DNS
10
 Isaac Flora (84) 0

