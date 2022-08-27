Peoria Speedway Results – 8/27/22

Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Mike Chasteen Jr (C40)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Jason Wagner (J12)
East Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|36
|5
|
7
|Zack Kuhel (2K)
South Pekin, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Bryan Clendenen (F8)
Oakwood, Il.
|34
|7
|
8
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|33
|8
|
10
|Johnny Parlier (59)
East Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
9
|Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
11
|Dean Merriman (M19)
Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
3
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|29
|DNS
|
12
|Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
13
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
2
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|36
|5
|
7
|Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.
|35
|6
|
10
|Jason Wagner (21J)
East Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
16
|Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.
|33
|8
|
6
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|32
|9
|
14
|Chris Morefield (10h)
Edwards, Il.
|31
|10
|
13
|Shane Allen (29B)
Washington, Il.
|30
|11
|
5
|Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.
|29
|12
|
9
|Brody Mosher (23)
Peoria, Il.
|28
|13
|
12
|Travis Kohler (0)
Morris, Il.
|27
|14
|
11
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|26
|15
|
19
|Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.
|25
|16
|
8
|Carter Sinkhorn(r) (19C)
Taylorville, Il.
|24
|17
|
17
|Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.
|23
|18
|
18
|Mark McMahill (23T)
|22
|DQ
|
15
|Chris Osborne (61)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|0
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Barry Sauder (289)
Washington, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.
|38
|3
|
5
|Kraig Hughes (4H)
Ottawa, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Matthew Weibel(r) (127)
Streator, Il.
|36
|5
|
3
|Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|34
|7
|
6
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|33
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Jaymyson Terry(r) (T39)
East Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
5
|Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.
|34
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|40
|2
|
6
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|38
|3
|
5
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
7
|Chris Morefield (3G)
Edwards, Il.
|35
|6
|
1
|Robbie Bauman (130)
Fairview, Il.
|34
|7
|
3
|Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.
|33
|8
|
10
|Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|32
|9
|
9
|Chris Hawkins (11X)
Washington, Il.
|31
|10
|
8
|William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
12
|Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.
|29
|12
|
11
|Chad Gray (82)
|28
|13
|
14
|Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.
|27
|DNS
|
13
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|0
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Lucas Boulton (Race X)
|40
|2
|
4
|Gavyn Parmele (75)
|38
|3
|
2
|Liam Gray (266)
|37
|4
|
9
|Blake Crebo (24)
|36
|5
|
6
|Erin Boesdorfer (B8)
|35
|6
|
5
|Zeke Williamson (3W)
|34
|7
|
7
|Gregory Doerr (26D)
|33
|8
|
3
|Brooke Wagner (12B)
|32
|9
|
8
|Kendyl Faw (89)
|31
|DNS
|
10
|Isaac Flora (84)
|0