Elston, Becerra, Brandies, Carter, and Reu Crowned Champions at the Lee County Speedway

Donnellson, IA (Friday, August 26, 2022) – It’s hard to believe that it’s that time of year, but the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa held its 2022 Season Championship on Friday, August 26th. At the end of the night’s racing action two driver’s defended their titles, while three new driver’s were crowned champions.

The 15 lap AVIS Car Rental IMCA Sport Compact feature was the first to take to the track, with Adam Christy and Chandler Fullenkamp leading the field to green. Fullenkamp took advantage of his starting spot to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Kimberly Abbott and Brandon Reu. The action was slowed on lap 2, when Ethan Prim stopped in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Fullenkamp jumped back out front, with Abbott and Reu racing him three wide for the top spot. The three car battle for the lead was slowed for the second and final time on lap 10, as Christy spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. Reu used the momentum off the top of turn 4 on the restart to grab the lead away from Fullenkamp. But Fullenkamp slipped under Reu the next lap to grab the top spot back. Fullenkamp then held off a last lap challenge from Reu to score his first career win. Abbott was third, Barry Taft was 4th, and Justin Stevenson completed the top 5. Reu’s second place finish was enough for him to defend his track title.

Up next was the 18 lap Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Car feature, with Jeremy Pundt and Jason See making up the front row. But just as the green flag was waved the yellow light would come on, as Todd Reitzler got sideways in turn 2 and collected Dustin Griffiths, Jerry Jansen, Kevin Koontz and Tyler Moore to bring out the caution. On the original restart, Pundt grabbed the lead on lap 1 over See and Chad Krogmeier. Pundt then held the top spot until lap 4, when See slid past for the lead. Abe Huls would become the third different leader on lap 6, as he got past See for the top spot. While Huls paced the field out front, Nathan Ballard, who started 9th, and Josh Foster, who started 7th, were working their way up into the battle. Disaster would strike Ballard and Foster on lap 12, as hard racing for the lead caused Foster to get into Ballard coming off turn 4. The result of the contact sent Ballard spinning to bring out the yellow. On the restart Huls moved back out front, with eleventh place starter Derrick Agee and See following. Agee would challenge Huls for the lead over the final laps, but Huls was able to hold him off to score his second win of the season at the track. David Brandies got by See on the final lap for 3rd, with John Oliver Jr. finishing 5th after starting in 13th. Brandies third place finish would give him his first track title at the Lee County Speedway.

Dennis LaVeine and Daniel Fellows led the field to green in the 18 lap Sonny’s Super Market IMCA Modified feature, with LaVeine edging out Fellows at the line to lead lap 1. LaVeine would hold the top spot until lap 4, when Fellows slid past to grab the lead. While Fellows paced the field out front, LaVeine had to work to hold off Travis Denning, who started 10th, and Austen Becerra, who started 9th. With the battles going on behind him, Fellows would go on to lead the final laps in a caution free race to claim his first career Modified feature win. Becerra was able to clear LaVeine on the final lap to get 2nd, Denning was 4th, with Mark Burgtorf rounding out the top 5. Becerra in his rookie season in the Modified division, would claim the track title with his second place finish.

The 20 lap Iowa Corn Growers Association IMCA Late Model feature took to the track next, with Ed Hollenbeck and Colton Leal making up the front row. Leal used his starting spot to his advantage by jumping out into the lead on lap 1 over Hollenbeck and Dennis Woodworth. The action was slowed on lap 2, when Ray Raker spun in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Leal jumped back out front, with Hollenbeck and Woodworth close behind. A spin by Darin Weisinger Jr. in turn 2 on lap 5 slowed the action once again. Tommy Elston, who started 12th, went three wide through the middle of Leal and Woodworth to grab the lead on the restart. Another caution appeared on lap 9, as Dekota Job spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. Elston jumped out front on the restart, only to be slowed after lap 10 was scored complete. Weisinger Jr. spun in turn 4 to bring out another yellow. Once again Elston grabbed the lead on the restart, and again was slowed on lap 12 for debris in turn 3. The following restart saw Elston jump back out front, with Woodworth and Dalton Simonsen battling for the runner up spot. Elston would go unchallenged over the final laps to score his fifth win of the season at the track. Simonsen won the battle for 2nd, Woodworth was 3rd, CJ Horn came from 8th to finish 4th, with Jeff Guengerich finishing 5th after starting in 10th. The win for Elston helped him secure his 11th track championship at the Lee County Speedway.

Cole Gillenwater and Josh Holtman made up the front row for the 18 lap Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMod feature. But it was third place starter Jim Gillenwater who grabbed the lead on lap 1 over Holtman and Cole Gillenwater. The action up front was slowed on lap 4, as debris in turn 3 brought out a yellow. On the restart Rex Widmer and Rob Wilsey spun in turn 1 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Jim Gillenwater jump back out front, with Dakota Girard and Holtman close behind. Disaster struck Holtman on lap 6, as he spun in turn 1 to bring out the caution. Jim Gillenwater once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Dakota Girard and Kyler Girard battling behind him. The two driver’s on the move were Logan Anderson, who started 11th, and Brayton Carter, who started 12th. Anderson moved into the runner up spot on lap 8, and then two laps later he got by Jim Gillenwater to grab the top spot. The battle up front was slowed on lap 15, as Cole Gillenwater spun in turn 1 to bring out the caution. On the restart Nathan Bringer spun in turn 1 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Anderson jump back out front, with Carter and Kyler Girard giving chase. Anderson would hold off a last lap challenge from Carter to claim his third win of the season at the track. Kyler Girard was 3rd, Brandon Savage was 4th, with John Oliver Jr. coming from 10th to finish in 5th. Carter’s second place finish would give him the track championship.

The final feature to take to the track was the 12 lap Mini Hauler Trucks, with Matt Barton and Brian Tipps drawing the front row. Just as the green flag was waved the yellow light would come on, as Jim Ruble spun in turn 2 to bring out the caution. On the original restart Tipps grabbed the lead on lap 1 over Sheldon Brocket and Barton. While Tipps worked the bottom of the track, Brocket used the middle. Brocket was able to edge out Tipps at the line on lap 5 to get the top spot. Brocket then spun out in turn 1 to bring out the yellow after the lap was scored complete. On the restart Tucker Richardson, who started 6th, got under Tipps off turn 2 to take the top spot away. Richardson then held on over the final laps to score his fourth win of the season at the Lee County Speedway. Tipps was 2nd, Jim Ruble recovered from his spin on the start to come back up to finish 3rd, Brocket also recovered from his lap 5 spin to come back up to 4th, with Ryan Barton coming home in 5th.

Coming up next at the Lee County Speedway will be the Iowa Corn Growers Association IMCA Late Model “Drive For 5” Finale, presented by Floyd’s Waste Systems, JJ Nichting Company Case IH Company, Ideal Ready Mix, Triple 777 Trucking, Woodworth Attorney at Law, KQ92, and Big Country 103.1 on Saturday, September 10th. In action will be the Iowa Corn Growers Association IMCA Late Models, Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars, Roberts Tire Center SportMods, AVIS Car Rental Sport Compacts, and Mini Hauler Trucks. The IMCA Late Model feature will pay $2,000 to win and $200 to start for any Late Model racer, even if you haven’t qualified for a chance at $5,000.

Gates open at 4:30 PM, Hot Laps at 6:15 PM, and Racing to follow. Grandstand admission will be Adults $10, Seniors $9, Veterans & Students (11-17) $5, with Kids (10 & under) FREE! Pit passes will be $35, ages (7-13) $20, ages (4-6) $10, and ages (3 & under) $5.

For more information about the Lee County Speedway you can visit their website at www.leecountyspeedway.com, like them on Facebook, or call Brian Gaylord at 319-371-6744.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, IA

Friday, August 26, 2022 – Season Championship Night

Iowa Corn Growers Association IMCA Late Models

A-Feature: 1. 54-Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 2. 60-Dalton Simonsen, Fairfax, IA; 3. 45DW-Dennis Woodworth, Mendon, IL; 4. 01-CJ Horn, Cedar Rapids, IA; 5. 15R-Jeff Guengerich, Washington, IA; 6. 84-Sam Halstead, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 7. 13JR-Colton Leal, Dubuque, IA; 8. 52J-Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 9. 9-Bobby Hansen, Center Point, IA; 10. 45-Jason Oenning, Ursa, IL; 11. 39-Ed Hollenbeck, Burlington, IA; 12. 17-Andrew Chelf, Lost Nation, IA; 13. 19-Dekota Job, Burlington, IA; 14. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL; 15. 07-Ray Raker, Danville, IA; 16. 33-Nick Marolf, Moscow, IA (DNS)



Heat 1: 1. 45DW-Dennis Woodworth; 2. 01-CJ Horn; 3. 15R-Jeff Guengerich; 4. 07-Ray Raker; 5. 39-Ed Hollenbeck; 6. 45-Jason Oenning; 7. 19-Dekota Job; 8. 33-Nick Marolf



Heat 2: 1. 13JR-Colton Leal; 2. 60-Dalton Simonsen; 3. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr.; 4. 9-Bobby Hansen; 5. 52J-Jeremy Pundt; 6. 54-Tommy Elston; 7. 84-Sam Halstead; 8. 17-Andrew Chelf



Sonny’s Super Market IMCA Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. 11-Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 2. 22-Austen Becerra, Carthage, IL; 3. 71-Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 4. 56D-Travis Denning, Sterling, IL; 5. 03B-Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 6. 9Z-Chris Zogg, New Liberty, IA; 7. 4B-Mitch Boles, New London, IA; 8. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 9. 77-Kurt Kile, Nichols, IA; 10. 99B-Brandyn Ryan, Coatsburg, IL; 11. 51-Michael Benjamin, Montrose, IA; 12. 19J-Levi Smith, Donnellson, IA

Heat 1: 1. 56D-Travis Denning; 2. 11-Daniel Fellows; 3. 77-Kurt Kile; 4. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr.; 5. 9Z-Chris Zogg; 6. 19J-Levi Smith



Heat 2: 1. 71-Dennis LaVeine; 2. 4B-Mitch Boles; 3. 03B-Mark Burgtorf; 4. 22-Austen Becerra; 5. 99B-Brandyn Ryan; 6. 51-Michael Benjamin



Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. 30C-Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 2. 14-Derrick Agee, Huntsville, MO; 3. 71-David Brandies, Wilton, IA; 4. 79S-Jason See, Albia, IA; 5. 05JR-John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 6. 12-Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 7. 13-Beau Taylor, Canton, MO; 8. 52J-Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 9. 77-Josh Foster, Fairfax, IA; 10. 21M-Kirk Kinsley, Wapello, IA; 11. 75-Austin Kemper, Wapello, IA; 12. 52-Chris Wibbell, Dallas City, IL; 13. 82-Peter Stodgel, Fowler, IL; 14. 35G-Eric Glass, Memphis, MO; 15. 92-Shaun Bistline, Van Horne, IA; 16. 29-Nathan Ballard, Marengo, IA; 17. 10G-Dustin Griffiths, Hedrick, IA; 18. 06-Jerry Jansen, Plainville, IL; 19. 43-Kevin Koontz, Memphis, MO; 20. 922-Tyler Moore, Lockridge, IA; 21. 22R-Todd Reitzler, Grinnell, IA

Heat 1: 1. 29-Nathan Ballard; 2. 52J-Jeremy Pundt; 3. 12-Chad Krogmeier; 4. 52-Chris Wibbell; 5. 05JR-John Oliver Jr.; 6. 92-Shaun Bistline; 7. 43-Kevin Koontz



Heat 2: 1. 71-David Brandies; 2. 77-Josh Foster; 3. 21M-Kirk Kinsley; 4. 75-Austin Kemper; 5. 10G-Dustin Griffiths; 6. 06-Jerry Jansen; 7. 922-Tyler Moore



Heat 3: 1. 30C-Abe Huls; 2. 22R-Todd Reitzler; 3. 79S-Jason See; 4. 14-Derrick Agee; 5. 13-Beau Taylor; 6. 35G-Eric Glass; 7. 82-Peter Stodgel

Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMods

A-Feature: 1. 53-Logan Anderson, Eddyville, IA; 2. 01-Brayton Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 3. 00X-Kyler Girard, Moberly, MO; 4. 47S-Brandon Savage, Canton, MO; 5. 557-John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 6. 12S-Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 7. 10G-Jim Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 8. 20-Nicholas Profeta, Keokuk, IA; 9. 00-Matt Tucker, Lomax, IL; 10. 14L-Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 11. 2W-Reed Wolfmeyer, Liberty, IL; 12. 4G-Kevin Goben, Sherrard, IL; 13. 5-Josh Holtman, Quincy, IL; 14. 0-Dakota Girard, Moberly, MO; 15. 69-Kelly Buckallew, Memphis, MO; 16. 68-Brandon Symmonds, Keokuk, IA; 17. 1X-Rex Widmer, Keokuk, IA; 18. 10C-Cole Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 19. 03-Rob Wilsey, Keokuk, IA; 20. 57-Brandt Ames, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 21. 79-Nathan Bringer, Lewistown, MO; 22. 8C-Logan Cumby, Quincy, IL; 23. 14-Bob CowmanQuincy, IL



Heat 1: 1. 10G-Jim Gillenwater; 2. 0-Dakota Girard; 3. 10C-Cole Gillenwater; 4. 8C-Logan Cumby; 5. 20-Nicholas Profeta; 6. 2W-Reed Wolfmeyer; 7. 4G-Kevin Goben; 8. 79-Nathan Bringer



Heat 2: 1. 00X-Kyler Girard; 2. 5-Josh Holtman; 3. 53-Logan Anderson; 4. 557-John Oliver Jr.; 5. 14L-Brandon Lambert; 6. 00-Matt Tucker; 7. 57-Brandt Ames; 8. 14-Bob Cowman (DNS)



Heat 3: 1. 01-Brayton Carter; 2. 47S-Brandon Savage; 3. 12S-Sean Wyett; 4. 68-Brandon Symmonds; 5. 03-Rob Wilsey; 6. 1X-Rex Widmer; 7. 69-Kelly Buckallew



AVIS Car Rental IMCA Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. 48C-Chandler Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 2. 27-Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 3. 71-Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 4. 20C-Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 5. 94X-Justin Stevenson, Burlington, IA; 6. 3A-Adam Christy, Ft. Madison, IA; 7. 11E-Ethan Prim, Elvaston, IL; 8. 48-Chuck Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 9. 9-Luke Fraise, Houghton, IA

Heat: 1. 71-Kimberly Abbott; 2. 48C-Chandler Fullenkamp; 3. 48-Chuck Fullenkamp; 4. 27-Brandon Reu; 5. 3A-Adam Christy; 6. 9-Luke Fraise; 7. 20C-Barry Taft; 8. 94X-Justin Stevenson; 9. 11E-Ethan Prim

Mini Hauler Trucks

A-Feature: 1. 28-Tucker Richardson, Morning Sun, IA; 2. 20-Brian Tipps, Wapello, IA; 3. 82-Jim Ruble, Burlington, IA; 4. 74-Sheldon Brocket, Burlington, IA; 5. 21-Ryan Barton, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 6. 60+4-Jacob Brown, Wapello, IA; 7. 22-Matt Barton, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 8. 82JR-Jacob Ruble, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 9. 41-Don Wood, Wapello, IA; 10. 24A-Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA; 11. 95-Tim Wagner, Wapello, IA; 12. 141-Darin Ronner, Gladstone, IL (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. 74-Sheldon Brocket; 2. 82JR-Jacob Ruble; 3. 22-Matt Barton; 4. 24A-Ashton Blain; 5. 21-Ryan Barton; 6. 141-Darin Ronner



Heat 2: 1. 20-Brian Tipps; 2. 28-Tucker Richardson; 3. 82-Jim Ruble; 4. 95-Tim Wagner; 5. 60+4-Jacob Brown; 6. 41-Don Wood