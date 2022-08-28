Terry Reed Survives 47-Lap Osman Memorial at Macon Speedway

By BZ

(Macon, IL) It was full of excitement with three different leaders but Terry Reed won the 7th Annual John Osman Memorial Presented by FloRacing at Macon Speedway on Air King night. The 47-lap race for $2,000-to-win was enough for race fans to get their fill for more than 30 minutes with drama and destruction. The destruction started early with one favorite to win–Jeremy Nichols–who got tangled with Zane Reitz early and left the track broken and mangled. As Terry Reed began the race from the front row with Reitz, Reed led the opening laps. Friday night Osman Memorial race winner Tanner Sullivan pulled ahead on lap five and then looked to be solid enough to keep it. That changed in a puff of smoke.

As Sullivan was running with the lead, his 51 Bistro Street Stock started smoking from the back of the car. He began slowing which allowed Reed and Bobby Beiler to pull ahead and two Macon Speedway favorites were battling for the lead in a seesaw, back-and-forth situation. Beiler would run over an infield tire that messed up his steering and drifted back in the field which allowed Reed to once again take the lead back. All while being in the lead, Reitz was directly behind him looking for a single opportunity to capitalize on the current points leader. That opportunity never came and Reed came through the finish line with the Midwest Big Ten Series event win.

Andy Zahnd finished third after having a restart begin him at the back for creating a caution earlier in the race. Just proves that racers can make a comeback with laps remaining.

That leads right into the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models where Colby Sheppard carried the checkered flag after a grueling 20-lap A-Main race. It didn’t look good for Sheppard early who was sent to the back for creating a wreck within the first few laps. But Sheppard got through the traffic and on the white-flag-lap made two passes to get from third to first to secure his third feature win at Macon Speedway in 2022. The passes were against two solid drivers in Chase Osterhoff and Braden Johnson.

Jacob Steinkoenig went back-to-back with feature wins in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds class. Steinkoenig waited out Nick Justice from the open and then raced solidly in front of Rodney Standerfer and Guy Taylor for his fourth checkered flag feature win of the year.

Guy Taylor couldn’t get around Kevin Crowder in the Pro Modified heat race which allowed Crowder to enjoy a victory but Crowder couldn’t find a way to get past Taylor in the feature race as he notched his eighth-straight checkered flag in the division and 12th overall in the Pro Modified class in 2022.

John Barnard from Sherman climbed out of his Micro Sprint to get his second win of the year. The young driver has led the division points for much of the season as well as being discussed as a Rookie of the Year in the POWRi Micro Sprint series. After getting ahead of the 12-car field, Barnard and Daryn Stark whipped around quick laps and eventually got away from Stark as well as a charging Aarik Andruskevitch for his second Micro Sprint Presented by Bailey Chassis feature race.

The Hornets made up a feature from last week when rain hit the track and prematurely put an end to the program. Five of the nine scheduled cars were in attendance to race the 12-lap event that was won by a fast Billy Mason. Mason had not won a Macon Speedway feature since Opening Night back in April. For Mason, the win would be short to enjoy as he needed to get his car ready for the regularly-scheduled feature of the night. Mason again was quick but Tristan Quinlan, who was passed in both the make-up feature and the nightly heat race, would get the last laugh for the night and score his second win of the season. Quinlan took home an extra $100 bonus, courtesy of Rocco’s Bar in Decatur.

Macon Speedway will return to life quicker this week with the 44th Annual Herald & Review 100 featuring a $5,000-to-win, 100-lap feature race for the Super Late Models. The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds will also compete for a $1,500-to-win top prize. The race will be quiet next Saturday night as Track Enterprises crew members will work at the DuQuoin State Fair which includes Saturday & Sunday races with the USAC Silver Crown, ARCA Menard’s Series and UMP Modifieds all racing. The next Saturday event at Macon will lead into the final three races of the season featuring 98.1 GRIZ-FM Night and the Vintage Racing of Illinois cars and other stock car classes.

12 entries DECATUR BUILDING TRADES PRO LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 27-Colby Sheppard[3]; 2. 130-Chase Osterhoff[4]; 3. 14J-Braden Johnson[5]; 4. 10C-Colby Eller[2]; 5. 11-Ryan Miller[9]; 6. 27E-Kyle Mixon[12]; 7. T22-Curtis Eller[8]; 8. 64-Donny Koehler[1]; 9. 18CC-Cameron Reynolds[10]; 10. (DNF) 10-Blake Damery[7]; 11. (DNF) 14-Derek Smith[6]; 12. (DNF) M4-Matthew Yaden[11] Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14J-Braden Johnson[2]; 2. 27-Colby Sheppard[1]; 3. 64-Donny Koehler[3]; 4. 10-Blake Damery[5]; 5. 11-Ryan Miller[4]; 6. M4-Matthew Yaden[6] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 130-Chase Osterhoff[2]; 2. 10C-Colby Eller[1]; 3. 14-Derek Smith[3]; 4. T22-Curtis Eller[5]; 5. 18CC-Cameron Reynolds[6]; 6. 27E-Kyle Mixon[4] Qualifying 1: 1. 27-Colby Sheppard, 00:11.903[6]; 2. 14J-Braden Johnson, 00:11.950[2]; 3. 64-Donny Koehler, 00:12.061[1]; 4. 11-Ryan Miller, 00:12.099[4]; 5. 10-Blake Damery, 00:13.225[5]; 6. M4-Matthew Yaden, 00:14.308[3] Qualifying 2: 1. 10C-Colby Eller, 00:11.838[2]; 2. 130-Chase Osterhoff, 00:11.977[1]; 3. 14-Derek Smith, 00:12.083[5]; 4. 27E-Kyle Mixon, 00:12.241[4]; 5. T22-Curtis Eller, 00:12.280[3]; 6. 18CC-Cameron Reynolds, 00:12.386[6]

19 entries BILLINGSLEYREWARDS.COM MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig[3]; 2. 28-Rodney Standerfer[4]; 3. 4T-Guy Taylor[5]; 4. 87C-Alan Crowder[2]; 5. 71-Jeff Graham[9]; 6. 8UP-Zach Taylor[8]; 7. 98-Shawn Vaughn[10]; 8. 78-Maxx Emerson[15]; 9. 4M-Clint Martin[18]; 10. 88C-Marshall Call[14]; 11. (DNF) 28S-Joe Strawkas[7]; 12. (DNF) 36-Nick Justice[1]; 13. (DNF) 7-Dennis Ponder[12]; 14. (DNF) 4G-John Goveia[11]; 15. (DNF) 24M-Matt Milner[13]; 16. (DNF) 1799-Tim Luttrell[6]; 17. (DNF) 97G-Jason Crose[16]; 18. (DNS) 51-Jeremiah Hoadley; 19. (DNS) 84L-Brian Offer Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4T-Guy Taylor[2]; 2. 87C-Alan Crowder[1]; 3. 28S-Joe Strawkas[5]; 4. 98-Shawn Vaughn[4]; 5. 24M-Matt Milner[3]; 6. 97G-Jason Crose[7]; 7. 84L-Brian Offer[6] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Rodney Standerfer[1]; 2. 36-Nick Justice[3]; 3. 8UP-Zach Taylor[6]; 4. 4G-John Goveia[4]; 5. 88C-Marshall Call[5]; 6. 51-Jeremiah Hoadley[2] Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig[1]; 2. 1799-Tim Luttrell[2]; 3. 71-Jeff Graham[3]; 4. 7-Dennis Ponder[4]; 5. 78-Maxx Emerson[5]; 6. 4M-Clint Martin[6] Qualifying 1: 1. 87C-Alan Crowder, 00:12.989[2]; 2. 24M-Matt Milner, 00:13.691[5]; 3. 98-Shawn Vaughn, 00:13.940[1]; 4. 28S-Joe Strawkas, 00:14.042[3]; 5. 84L-Brian Offer, 00:15.497[7]; 6. 4T-Guy Taylor, 00:31.048[6]; 7. 97G-Jason Crose, 00:31.048[4] Qualifying 2: 1. 28-Rodney Standerfer, 00:12.925[5]; 2. 51-Jeremiah Hoadley, 00:13.202[4]; 3. 36-Nick Justice, 00:13.419[2]; 4. 4G-John Goveia, 00:13.966[1]; 5. 88C-Marshall Call, 00:14.252[3]; 6. 8UP-Zach Taylor, 00:14.289[6] Qualifying 3: 1. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig, 00:12.781[3]; 2. 1799-Tim Luttrell, 00:12.856[2]; 3. 71-Jeff Graham, 00:13.069[6]; 4. 7-Dennis Ponder, 00:13.141[4]; 5. 78-Maxx Emerson, 00:13.341[5]; 6. 4M-Clint Martin, 00:14.374[1]

12 entries DIRTCAR PRO-MODS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 4T-Guy Taylor[2]; 2. 78-Maxx Emerson[7]; 3. 15C-Kevin Crowder[1]; 4. 8UP-Zach Taylor[5]; 5. 7B-Brian Burns[9]; 6. 24M-Matt Milner[3]; 7. 27X-Joel Irvin[6]; 8. 6-Billy Adams[12]; 9. J13-Justin Coffey[8]; 10. Z24-Taryn Page[10]; 11. 12-Dean Holt[4]; 12. 11-Amanda Adams[11] Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24M-Matt Milner[2]; 2. 12-Dean Holt[1]; 3. 8UP-Zach Taylor[4]; 4. 78-Maxx Emerson[5]; 5. 7B-Brian Burns[6]; 6. 6-Billy Adams[3] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15C-Kevin Crowder[4]; 2. 4T-Guy Taylor[6]; 3. 27X-Joel Irvin[3]; 4. J13-Justin Coffey[1]; 5. Z24-Taryn Page[5]; 6. 11-Amanda Adams[2]

15 entries 51 BISTRO STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (47 Laps): 1. 11-Terry Reed[1]; 2. 55-Zane Reitz[2]; 3. 2Z-Andy Zahnd[6]; 4. 22-Darrell Dick[3]; 5. 46-Randy Huffman[10]; 6. 20-Tanner Sullivan[5]; 7. 08-Brian R Dasenbrock[9]; 8. J98-Jordan Smith[14]; 9. 25-Greg Osman[15]; 10. 21R-Dustin Reed[13]; 11. 80-Brian J Dasenbrock[11]; 12. 21E-Eric Boomer[8]; 13. 5T-Gene Reed[12]; 14. (DNF) 17-Bobby Beiler[7]; 15. (DNF) 67-Jeremy Nichols[4] Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Terry Reed[2]; 2. 22-Darrell Dick[1]; 3. 20-Tanner Sullivan[3]; 4. 17-Bobby Beiler[4]; 5. 08-Brian R Dasenbrock[5]; 6. 80-Brian J Dasenbrock[6]; 7. 21R-Dustin Reed[7]; 8. 25-Greg Osman[8] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 55-Zane Reitz[2]; 2. 67-Jeremy Nichols[1]; 3. 2Z-Andy Zahnd[3]; 4. 21E-Eric Boomer[4]; 5. 46-Randy Huffman[6]; 6. 5T-Gene Reed[5]; 7. J98-Jordan Smith[7] Qualifying 1: 1. 22-Darrell Dick, 00:12.781[9]; 2. 67-Jeremy Nichols, 00:12.838[2]; 3. 11-Terry Reed, 00:12.887[7]; 4. 55-Zane Reitz, 00:12.935[3]; 5. 20-Tanner Sullivan, 00:13.042[5]; 6. 2Z-Andy Zahnd, 00:13.125[15]; 7. 17-Bobby Beiler, 00:13.217[8]; 8. 21E-Eric Boomer, 00:13.275[10]; 9. 08-Brian R Dasenbrock, 00:13.275[14]; 10. 5T-Gene Reed, 00:13.421[11]; 11. 80-Brian J Dasenbrock, 00:13.544[1]; 12. 46-Randy Huffman, 00:13.619[4]; 13. 21R-Dustin Reed, 00:13.828[6]; 14. J98-Jordan Smith, 00:14.695[12]; 15. 25-Greg Osman, 00:15.132[13] Pole Shuffle: 1. 11-Terry Reed[4]; 2. 55-Zane Reitz[3]; 3. 22-Darrell Dick[2]; 4. 67-Jeremy Nichols[1]

6 entries HORNETS A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 95Q-Tristin Quinlan[2]; 2. 357-Billy Mason[1]; 3. 20B-Bridget Fulton[3]; 4. 04-Steve Stine[5]; 5. 98-Ken Reed[6]; 6. (DNF) 20-Casey Eskew[4] Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 357-Billy Mason[4]; 2. 95Q-Tristin Quinlan[1]; 3. 20B-Bridget Fulton[3]; 4. 20-Casey Eskew[5]; 5. 04-Steve Stine[2]; 6. 98-Ken Reed[6]