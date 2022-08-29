Day, Steuerwald and Ballenger Score Top Prize During Royal River Casino Night at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 28, 2022) – Corey Day, Matt Steuerwald and Dusty Ballenger hit the jackpot on Sunday at Huset’s Speedway, which hosted Royal River Casino Night.

Additionally, the first track champion of the season was crowned as Jacob Hughes captured the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series title by only one point in a championship fight that came down to the wire.

“Oh that’s awesome,” he said. “We got it done. We’re champions. Me and dad worked our tails off for this one and I’m proud to bring that trophy back to our shop.”

Day made the most of his Huset’s Speedway debut by leading the final 10 laps of the 25-lap Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig feature to become the seventh different feature winner in the division this season.

Kaleb Johnson held the point for the first 15 laps, highlighted by a stout battle in thick traffic as the top four drivers where within a couple of seconds near the midpoint of the race. Day executed a slide job a lap after the final restart of the race.

“It started to rubber up there like a lane off the top,” he said. “I figured if I hopefully hit it better than him in one and two (I could) slide him in three and four.”

Right after Day made his move on Johnson Ryan Timms advanced into second place and closed within a couple of car lengths of Day before jumping the cushion in turns one and two in the closing laps.

“I was just trying to get as many cars as I could there,” Day said. “He’s got a few more races here than I do and he knows how it works and I really don’t. I didn’t know where he was, if he was behind me or not, so I just kept trying to put as many lapped cars behind us.”

Timms rebounded from the near incident with a wall and closed the gap to finish second by 0.693 seconds.

“Every time I got close to someone I’d catch their dirty air and put it in the fence,” he said. “That’s kind of what got us tonight. I felt like we were the fastest car on the track so I’m still happy with it.”

Ayrton Gennetten posted a third-place result.

“I started in front of both of them and I felt we had a good car,” he said. “I just messed up. I never should have let Corey get by me and then I should have slid Ryan about eight or 10 laps in. We had a good run. Third is nothing to hang our heads about.”

Johnson recorded a fourth-place result and Justin Henderson rounded out the top five.

Gennetten was quickest in qualifying and Day, Timms and Brooke Tatnell posted heat race victories.

Steuerwald took the lead on Lap 11 and held on to the top spot for the final eight laps to score his track-leading third Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks triumph of the season and the 20th of his career.

“There was no breathing room tonight,” he said. “The track was a little tricky. You gotta do what you gotta do to get the win. I could see J.J. start moving up a little bit and when he moved up he was skated out more and more. I started going half throttle around the corner. When he was blowing his tires loose I went half throttle.”

Colby Klaassen advanced to a runner-up result – 1.528 seconds behind Steuerwald – with J.J. Zebell, who led the first 10 laps, placing third. Tim Dann ended fourth and Dustin Gulbrandson was fifth.

The heat races were won by Kinzer Glanzer, Zebell and Steuerwald.

Ballenger led the distance of the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series main event, which was shortened to 15 laps after multiple red flags and cautions during the first nine laps. It marked his 30th win at Huset’s Speedway.

“I just love this place,” he said. “They did a heck of a job when they reworked the track. We’re rolling really good right now. It was nice to get a win. Congratulations to Jacob Hughes and Lee Goos and all the competitors here this year. The 305s are obviously right there with the 410s for competition.”

Lee Goos Jr., who finished second to Hughes in the championship standings, advanced from fourth to second place with a pair of passes near the midpoint of the feature. He closed within a couple of car lengths on Ballenger, who moved up the track to Goos Jr.’s preferred higher groove in the closing laps and held on to win by 0.766 seconds.

Koby Werkmeister rounded out the podium with Blaine Stegenga finishing fourth and Brandon Bosma fifth.

Andy Pake set quick time during qualifying before Bosma, Mike Moore, Brandon Halverson and John Lambertz won heat races. Cole Vanderheiden captured the B Main.

The 2022 Huset’s Speedway season concludes next Saturday and Sunday with the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Bros. Trucking. The racing action features the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig and the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars each night plus the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks on Sunday only.

ROYAL RIVER CASINO NIGHT RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (Aug. 28, 2022) –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 14D-Corey Day (6); 2. 5T-Ryan Timms (7); 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten (4); 4. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (1); 5. 7-Justin Henderson (2); 6. 88-Austin McCarl (3); 7. 22-Riley Goodno (9); 8. 16-Brooke Tatnell (10); 9. 27-Carson McCarl (13); 10. 13-Mark Dobmeier (8); 11. 09-Matt Juhl (12); 12. 81-Jack Dover (16); 13. 35-Skylar Prochaska (15); 14. ACE-Tyler Drueke (11); 15. 17B-Ryan Bickett (21); 16. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (20); 17. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (17); 18. 101-Chuck McGillivray (24); 19. 105-Cody Ihlen (23); 20. 47X-Rick Hansen (22); 21. (DNF) 14-Jody Rosenboom (14); 22. (DNF) 11M-Brendan Mullen (5); 23. (DNF) 47-Brant O’Banion (19); 24. (DNF) 4-Cody Hansen (18); 25. (DNF) 17V-Casey Abbas (25); 26. (DNS) 5-Bill Wiese.

Fatheadz Eyewear Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 14D-Corey Day (2); 2. 88-Austin McCarl (3); 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten (4); 4. 09-Matt Juhl (1); 5. 81-Jack Dover (6); 6. 35-Skylar Prochaska (5); 7. 47-Brant O’Banion (7); 8. 101-Chuck McGillivray (9); 9. 105-Cody Ihlen (8).

KND Safety Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms (4); 2. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (2); 3. ACE-Tyler Drueke (1); 4. 11M-Brendan Mullen (3); 5. 14-Jody Rosenboom (5); 6. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (6); 7. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (7); 8. (DNF) 17V-Casey Abbas (9); 9. (DNS) 5-Bill Wiese.

Smith TI Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 16-Brooke Tatnell (1); 2. 22-Riley Goodno (2); 3. 7-Justin Henderson (3); 4. 27-Carson McCarl (5); 5. 13-Mark Dobmeier (4); 6. 4-Cody Hansen (6); 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett (7); 8. 47X-Rick Hansen (8).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:10.727 (3); 2. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:10.854 (24); 3. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:10.894 (19); 4. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:10.903 (23); 5. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:10.984 (7); 6. 7-Justin Henderson, 00:10.990 (14); 7. 14D-Corey Day, 00:11.016 (8); 8. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.053 (5); 9. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.060 (6); 10. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.068 (11); 11. ACE-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.103 (1); 12. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:11.113 (17); 13. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:11.149 (20); 14. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 00:11.170 (9); 15. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:11.175 (10); 16. 81-Jack Dover, 00:11.281 (25); 17. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, 00:11.336 (15); 18. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:11.338 (12); 19. 47-Brant O’Banion, 00:11.370 (22); 20. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:11.527 (13); 21. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:11.662 (4); 22. 105-Cody Ihlen, 00:11.766 (16); 23. 5-Bill Wiese, 00:12.968 (18); 24. (DNS) 47X-Rick Hansen, 00:12.968; 25. (DQ) 101-Chuck McGillivray, 00:11.183 (2); 26. (DQ) 17V-Casey Abbas, 00:12.062 (26).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 3-Matt Steuerwald (3); 2. 34K-Colby Klaassen (4); 3. 29Z-JJ Zebell (2); 4. 40-Tim Dann (7); 5. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (9); 6. 71-Zach Olivier (14); 7. 14J-Jayke Glanzer (6); 8. 98-Dan Jensen (12); 9. 12-Mike Chaney (10); 10. 71X-Shaun Taylor (15); 11. 51-Billy Prouty (13); 12. 65J-Jeff Wittrock (17); 13. 7K-Kinzer Glanzer (1); 14. 83-Nick Janssen (18); 15. (DNF) 18-Ivan Olivier (5); 16. (DNF) 1M-Eric Moser (16); 17. (DNF) 64-Cory Yeigh (11); 18. (DNF) 21-Ron Howe (8); 19. (DNS) 15-Brandon Ferguson.

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7K-Kinzer Glanzer (1); 2. 34K-Colby Klaassen (2); 3. 14J-Jayke Glanzer (3); 4. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (4); 5. 51-Billy Prouty (7); 6. 1M-Eric Moser (6); 7. (DNF) 15-Brandon Ferguson (5).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 29Z-JJ Zebell (1); 2. 64-Cory Yeigh (5); 3. 40-Tim Dann (3); 4. 12-Mike Chaney (4); 5. 71-Zach Olivier (6); 6. 65J-Jeff Wittrock (2).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Matt Steuerwald (1); 2. 18-Ivan Olivier (2); 3. 21-Ron Howe (3); 4. 98-Dan Jensen (5); 5. 71X-Shaun Taylor (4); 6. 83-Nick Janssen (6).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (2); 2. 17-Lee Goos Jr (4); 3. 31-Koby Werkmeister (5); 4. 96-Blaine Stegenga (1); 5. 23-Brandon Bosma (9); 6. 8-Jacob Hughes (3); 7. 10-Trevor Serbus (6); 8. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (17); 9. 35-Sam Henderson (8); 10. 13-Brandon Halverson (12); 11. 1K-Micah Slendy (7); 12. 32-Trefer Waller (15); 13. F5-Tim Rustad (13); 14. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (14); 15. 77-Taylor Ryan (16); 16. (DNF) 12L-John Lambertz (11); 17. (DNF) 69-Mike Moore (10); 18. (DNF) 91-Andrew Sullivan (20); 19. (DNF) 57-Matt Fredericksen (19); 20. (DNF) 08E-Elizabeth Phillips (18).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (2); 2. 64-Andy Pake (1); 3. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips (10); 4. 57-Matt Fredericksen (4); 5. 91-Andrew Sullivan (6); 6. 28G-Gracyn Masur (12); 7. 22W-Aaron Werner (5); 8. 62J-Jay Masur (11); 9. (DNF) 30-Matt Johnson (3); 10. (DNF) 18L-Logan Domagala (9); 11. (DNF) 28-Nicholas Winter (8); 12. (DNS) 56-Bill Johnson; 13. (DNS) FJB-Chad Frewaldt; 14. (DNS) 32K-Dustin Bluhm.

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Brandon Bosma (1); 2. 35-Sam Henderson (2); 3. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (5); 4. 77-Taylor Ryan (6); 5. 64-Andy Pake (4); 6. 22W-Aaron Werner (3); 7. (DNF) FJB-Chad Frewaldt (7); 8. (DNF) 32K-Dustin Bluhm (8).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 69-Mike Moore (1); 2. 8-Jacob Hughes (4); 3. 96-Blaine Stegenga (3); 4. 32-Trefer Waller (5); 5. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (2); 6. 91-Andrew Sullivan (7); 7. 18L-Logan Domagala (6); 8. 28G-Gracyn Masur (8).

Vahlco Wheels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Brandon Halverson (1); 2. 10-Trevor Serbus (2); 3. 17-Lee Goos Jr (3); 4. 31-Koby Werkmeister (4); 5. 30-Matt Johnson (5); 6. 56-Bill Johnson (6); 7. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips (7).

Maxim Chassis Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 12L-John Lambertz (1); 2. 1K-Micah Slendy (3); 3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (4); 4. F5-Tim Rustad (2); 5. 57-Matt Fredericksen (6); 6. 28-Nicholas Winter (5); 7. 62J-Jay Masur (7).

Qualifying (1 Lap): 1. 64-Andy Pake, 00:12.133 (8); 2. 8-Jacob Hughes, 00:12.183 (1); 3. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 00:12.190 (13); 4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger, 00:12.289 (17); 5. 22W-Aaron Werner, 00:12.355 (19); 6. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:12.369 (3); 7. 17-Lee Goos Jr, 00:12.405 (18); 8. 1K-Micah Slendy, 00:12.410 (14); 9. 35-Sam Henderson, 00:12.435 (5); 10. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden, 00:12.443 (10); 11. 10-Trevor Serbus, 00:12.455 (16); 12. F5-Tim Rustad, 00:12.514 (27); 13. 23-Brandon Bosma, 00:12.520 (11); 14. 69-Mike Moore, 00:12.522 (15); 15. 13-Brandon Halverson, 00:12.536 (6); 16. 12L-John Lambertz, 00:12.556 (4); 17. 6B-Bayley Ballenger, 00:12.560 (9); 18. 32-Trefer Waller, 00:12.638 (23); 19. 30-Matt Johnson, 00:12.645 (24); 20. 28-Nicholas Winter, 00:12.660 (12); 21. 77-Taylor Ryan, 00:12.676 (28); 22. 18L-Logan Domagala, 00:12.698 (2); 23. 56-Bill Johnson, 00:12.699 (21); 24. 57-Matt Fredericksen, 00:12.793 (20); 25. FJB-Chad Frewaldt, 00:12.890 (22); 26. 91-Andrew Sullivan, 00:12.937 (29); 27. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips, 00:12.948 (7); 28. 62J-Jay Masur, 00:13.350 (26); 29. 28G-Gracyn Masur, 00:14.104 (30); 30. (DQ) 32K-Dustin Bluhm, 00:12.986 (25).

2022 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Brooke Tatnell – 2 (June 12 and July 24); Ryan Timms – 2 (May 29 and June 19); Corey Day – 1 (Aug. 28);Mark Dobmeier – 1 (July 17);Lynton Jeffrey – 1 (May 15);Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 8); and Giovanni Scelzi – 1 (May 22)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Brandon Bosma – 3 (May 8, June 19 and July 24); Dusty Ballenger – 2 (July 17 and Aug. 28); Jack Berger – 1 (July 8);Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (May 22);Sam Henderson – 1 (June 12); and Trevor Serbus – 1 (May 15)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Matt Steuerwald – 3 (May 8, June 23 and Aug. 28); Eric Moser – 2 (June 24 and July 17); Zach Olivier – 2 (May 22 and June 19); Colby Klaassen – 1 (June 12);Shaun Taylor – 1 (July 24); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (May 15)

UP NEXT –

Saturday and Sunday for the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Bros. Trucking featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig and the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars plus the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks on Sunday only

