$23,500+ Up For Grabs In MLRA Labor Day Weekend Swing

Wheatland, Missouri (August 30, 2022) – Just seven nights remain in the 2022 Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) season, and up next is a lucrative three night Labor Day Weekend swing that carries with it a combined weekend win potential of over $23,000.

Chad Simpson comes into the weekend on top of the series standings for the first time in 2022, and is poised to collect his third career series title and its $20,000 champions check. Leading Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie driver Kolby Vandenbergh sits 2nd while fellow MLRA rookie Daniel Hilsabeck is third. Early season point leader Johnny Scott enters the weekend fourth while Peoria, AZ driver Steve Stultz completes the top five.

Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, KS brings it storied history with the MLRA back into the spotlight on Friday night September 2nd, when the series makes its 34th all-time visit to the 4/10 mile semi banked oval. A total of 20 drivers have etched their names in the record books since 2000 as MLRA winners at Lakeside, with Terry Phillips being the most recent winner in 2018.

The long standing Clyde Ellis Memorial, takes on a new name in 2023 as the “Ellis Family Memorial”, honoring the legendary Ellis family who were an instrumental part of the Kansas City racing scene dating back to the 1960’s and especially influential in the history behind Lakeside Speedway. Both Clyde Ellis (2004) & wife Joan (2008) “The first Lady of Racing in Kansas City”, are members of the Central Auto Racing Boosters Hall of Fame (CARB). Friday night’s main event at Lakeside will pay out $5,000 to win and $500 to start.

Night # 2 of the weekend swing slides to the home of the MLRA, the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland Missouri for the 9th Annual Ron Jenkins Memorial. Saturday night’s main event will be the biggest to date in the events storied history, after falling to rain in 2021.

A tribute event honoring Jenkins, the builder of the original Wheatland Raceway, jumps to $8,500 to win thanks to support from Jenkins widow Mary. The added contribution from Jenkins places a $1,500 bonus in the winners pocket from the originally slated $7,000 to win purse. In addition, with last year’s rainout, Saturday’s overall fast qualifier and hard charger will each receive $750 bonuses from Jenkins. All starters in the “A” main will receive a minimum of $700.

Lake Lucas, which is located adjacent to the speedway, will also be hosting the 12th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals Friday through Sunday. Fans are encouraged to come and spend the entire day at the Diamond of Dirt Tracks and experience some the nations fastest boats in action before heading to the dirt track. More details can be found at www.LucasOilSpeedway.com.

Sunday night September 4th, will find biggest purse of the weekend as the MLRA returns to the ½ mile highbanks of the Randolph County Raceway for the 2nd Annual Wiener Nationals. The opening event of the 2022 season at the Moberly, Missouri facility will also serve as the first in the Reid Millard era, after assuming track ownership earlier this spring.

The main event will pay $10,000 to win and $750 to start, just as it did one year ago when Mike Marlar scored the inaugural win in the unsanctioned event. One of the many twist to the event will be FREE driver Entry Fee, which is being cover by the Speedway. Former MLRA winners at RCR include current series point leader Chad Simpson, Ryan Gustin, Terry Phillips, and Shannon Babb.

Sunday’s action will include live on stage music performances by Murphy’s Ford Band, special guest appearances by former NASCAR driver Mike Wallace, Missouri Basketball Coach Dennis Gates, and Miss Missouri USA Mikala McGhee, along with a hot dog eating contest and much more for the entire family.

***UPDATED TIRE RULE*** All three events will utilize the following tire rule:

HOOSIER

LF: (90) LM20 or harder

RF/LR: (90) LM20, (90) LM30,(28.5) 1350

RR: (92) LM30

Each driver will have (4) tires marked, and they must retain the same compound for the duration of that nights event. If a driver changes a flat, to retain position they must replace it with the same compound as the flat and it needs to be a used tire. If a flat tire is replaced with a new tire, the driver will go to the tail of their next race in the event.

Lakeside Speedway: Kansas City, KS (Race Day Info)–Friday 9/2/22

Gates: 6:00 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 7:00 PM, Racing to follow

Admission: Adults $25, Seniors/Military $20, Kids (12 & Under) $10, Suite $35

Support Classes: E-Mods & Mod Lites

Website: www.LakesideSpeedway.net

Lucas Oil Speedway: Wheatland, MO (Race Day Info)–Saturday 9/3/22

Gates: 4:00 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Racing – 7:05 PM

Admission: Adults (16+) $25, Seniors (62+)/Military $22, Youth (6-15) $10, Kids (5 & Under) FREE, Family Pass $60

Support Classes: USRA Modifieds, USRA B-Mods, USRA Stock Cars

Website: www.LucasOilSpeedway.com

Randolph County Raceway: Moberly, MO (Race Day Info)–Sunday 9/4/22

Racing: Hot Laps – 5:30 PM, Racing – 6:30 PM

Admission: Adults $35, Senior/Military/First Responders $30, Kids 12 & Under FREE

Support Classes: B-Mods ($2,500/Win)

Facebook: RandolphCountyRaceway