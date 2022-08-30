Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Ready for #FALS

$22,022-To-Win / $1,000-To-Start on Tap for Sept. 13 at Illinois Oval

AUSTIN, Texas (August 30, 2022) —Castrol® FloRacing Night in America returns to action two weeks from today on Tuesday, September 13 with a trip to Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway for the third annual One for the Road presented by I-Beam Sliding Doors

The night’s program is headlined by a $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start Super Late Model finale. Sharing the spotlight will be a complete $1,500-to-win DIRTcar UMP Modified event.

The Tuesday night extravaganza will mark the sixth round of the 2022 campaign for the miniseries. Through five events there have been five different winners this season with Jonathan Davenport, Kyle Larson, Brandon Sheppard, Dennis Erb Jr., and Hudson O’Neal going to Victory Lane.

Sheppard currently sits atop the latest series standings with Hudson O’Neal and Mike Marlar both 78 markers behind the leader as they sit tied for the second position. Tyler Erb, Ricky Thornton Jr., Bobby Pierce, Stormy Scott, Ryan Gustin, Garrett Alberson, and Ashton Winger round out the Top 10 in the latest series standings.

A driver’s best ten finishes count toward the series championship.

The 2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America pays $75,000 to the champion if the driver has perfect attendance. If the tour champion doesn’t have perfect attendance, the points fund reverts to the originally announced $30,000 for the title from a total point’s fund of $85,250.

Brandon Sheppard is the two-time defending event winner.

The Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:

Front Tires and Left Rear: Hoosier LM20, Hoosier LM30

Right-Rear option: Hoosier LM30, Hoosier LM40

* Drivers must use the same four tires for qualifying through B-Main action. One tire can be changed for the A-Main.

2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse

Fairbury Speedway (Tuesday, September 13): Third Annual One for the Road

1)$22,022 2)$11,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,500 7)$2,250 8)$2,000 9)$1,800 10)$1,500 11)$1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000

TOTAL – $67,572

Entry Fee: $100 | Non-Qualifier Money: $100

Joining the night’s program will be DIRTcar Modifieds.

General grandstand seating is $30 (ages 13-and-up) with kids (ages 12-and-under) FREE with a paying adult.

Pit admission (ages 13-and-up) is $40 with kids (ages 12-and-under) $15.

Gates open at 2:00 p.m. and driver’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:00 p.m. with racing action to follow.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.FairburySpeedway.com .

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.renegaderacefuel.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.pitstopusa.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.hokertrucking.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.hoosiertire.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the brand-new series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

Castrol FloRacing Night in America Points (After 05/18/22)

1)Brandon Sheppard – 390 points

2)Hudson O’Neal – 312 points

3)Mike Marlar – 312 points

4)Tyler Erb – 261 points

5)Ricky Thornton Jr. – 249 points

6)Bobby Pierce – 242 points

7)Stormy Scott – 237 points

8)Ryan Gustin – 217 points

9)Garrett Alberson – 202 points

10)Ashton Winger – 177 points

11)Jonathan Davenport – 168 points

12)Spencer Hughes – 167 points

13)Kyle Larson – 159 points

14)Devin Moran – 159 points

15)Dennis Erb Jr. – 156 points