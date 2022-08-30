Entries For The 38th Annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Open In Less Than A Month

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (August 29, 2022) That time of year is nearly upon us. The annual trek to Tulsa, Okla., for a shot at hoisting the Golden Driller, but before that happens, the race to enter comes first and early entry for the 38th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout, happening December 27, 2022, through December 31, 2022, open in less than a month.

Early entry opens on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. The online portal at http://www.tulsashootout.com will open at midnight. Early entry is $100 per class and will run through Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Starting Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the cost per class will be $125, and will close on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. After that, teams will have to enter at the event during check-in on Monday, December 26, 2022.

In addition to online entry, the entry blank will be sent to our database of competitors. Teams will also be able to enter by phone at (918) 838-3777, Monday-Friday, from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT).

A quick reminder to teams regarding car numbers.

We do not allow reflective numbers. If your numbers are borderline or not readable, you will need to fix them. You will be given one warning during practice to fix your numbers. Numbers not fixed by race time will result in disqualification, and you will not be allowed to enter the racetrack.

Non-Wing Classes must have a number on the nose of your car. The letter must be above the number and legible. Winged Classes must have numbers on both sideboards. All cars must have legible numbers on the tail tank. Car numbers are a max of three digits. That includes the use of a letter.

For example, a car can be No. 100, or No. 10x. Not No. 100x.

We have three people hand scoring because sometimes the transponder system does go down, they fall off the car, or just stop working. We need to be able to read all car numbers so you are not scored incorrectly and also to speed up time under caution. It also helps our infield crew to move cars around when a RACEceiver malfunctions. Contrast is important. Black on black with a hint of grey is not readable when a car is in motion, especially from a distance.

On Monday, December 26, 2022, all teams will be moved into the SageNet Center starting at 7:00 A.M. Practice will take place on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, with the first rounds of Heats taking the green around 7:00 P.M. (CT). Draw will close on Tuesday, December 27 at 11:00 A.M (CT). If you check-in after your class has completed practice, you will not get a session.

Racing will continue each day, starting at 9:00 A.M., with the race for the Golden Driller wrapping up on New Year’s Eve.

Featured classes at the 38th running of the “Mecca of Micros” include A-Class, Stock Non-Wing, Restricted, Outlaw, Non-Wing Outlaw, and Junior Sprints. Information regarding specific daily running orders will be established after entries open. Entry forms will be sent out late this year. Online entry will be available as well as entry by phone at (918) 838-3777.

Rules questions can be directed to Matt Ward, who is the director of competition for the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout. Contact for Matt Ward includes Cell Phone at (918) 995-1650 or the office at (918) 838-3777.

Fans not able to attend the 38th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout can see every lap of action on http://www.floracing.com.

The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout takes place at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. More information on the event will be released as the event draws closer. All official rules, event information, and dates are online at http://www.tulsashootout.com. Fans can also follow the Tulsa Shootout at https://www.facebook.com/TulsaShootout and on Twitter (@TulsaShootout).

Quick Notes:

Event: 38th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout

Where: SageNet Center – 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Parking: December 26, 2022 starting at 7:00 A.M.

Practice: December 27, 2022 starting at 8:00 A.M. Racing to follow

Event Dates: December 27, 2022 – December 31, 2022

Early Entry ($100/class entered): September 20, 2022 – November 29, 2022

Late Entry ($125/class entered): November 30, 2022 – December 13, 2022

At Race Entry ($125/class entered): December 26, 2022

Entries can be paid by Cash, Master Card, or Visa. No personal checks are accepted without prior approval. Entry includes Saturday Pit Pass.

Mail Entries To: Tulsa Shootout 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Fax Entries To: (918) 836-5517

Call Entries To: (918) 838-3777

Enter Online At: http://www.tulsashootout.com

Entries will NOT be accepted via social media.

**Rules for the represented classes can be found at https://www.tulsashootout.com/classes. For any clarification on rules, contact Matt Ward at (918) 995-1650 or (918) 838-3777.

All times and order of events are tentative and subject to change based on the number of entries. The number of races will be determined after check-in has closed.

Entry Information

Monday, December 26, 2022

7:00 AM…………………………………..Early Parking

3:00 PM…………………………………..Regular Parking

12:00PM – 8:00 PM……………………Sign-In / Pit Passes

Tuesday, December 27, 2022: Practice/Racing

8:00 AM………………………………….Practice Begins

6:00 PM…………………………………..Restrictor Tech

7:00 PM……………………………………..Racing

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT

Wednesday, December 28, 2022: Racing

7:00 AM…………………………………..Building Open

9:00 AM………………………………….Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT

Thursday, December 29, 2022: Racing

7:00 AM…………………………………..Building Open

9:00 AM………………………………….Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT

Friday, December 30, 2022: Racing

7:00 AM…………………………………..Building Open

9:00 AM………………………………….Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT

Saturday, December 31, 2022: Driller Day

8:00 AM…………………………………..Building Opens

11:00 AM………………………………….Racing

5:00 PM……………………………………Opening Ceremonies

All LCQ’s & A Features Following Opening Ceremonies

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT

Follow Us Online:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TulsaShootout

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TulsaShootout

Website: https://www.tulsashootout.com

2023 Class Lineup

Winged Outlaw

Non-Wing Outlaw

A-Class Winged

Stock Non-Wing

Restricted

Junior Sprints

Event Broadcast:

Live Online PPV: http://www.floracing.com

Tulsa Shootout Past Champions (Current Classes)

Winged Outlaw Keith Crawford (1990), Pete Frazier (1993), Pete Frazier (1994), Steve Frisell (1995), Chad Davenport (1996), Rick King (1997), Pete Frazier (1998), Lee Waldroop (1999), Paul Carbone (2000), Robert Richardson (2001), Dino Tomassi & Scotty Smith (2002), Bryan Clauson & Jacob Mosley (2003), Rodney Stealy (2004), Stan Yockey & Scotty Smith (2005) , Rodney Stealy (2006), Jerrod Wilson (2007), Brady Bacon (2008), Kevin Bayer (2009), Ryan Reeves (2010), Blake Hahn (2011), Heath Duinkerken (2012), Heath Duinkerken (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Michael Faccinto (2015), Brady Bacon (2016), Joe B. Miller (2017), Christopher Bell (2018), Ben Worth (2019), Emerson Axsom (2020), Mitchell Moles (2021), Craig Ronk (2022)

Non-Wing Outlaw Blake Hahn (2011), Brock Lemley (2012), Chris Andrews (2013), Steven Shebester (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Chris Andrews (2016), Tristan Guardino (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Brady Bacon (2020), Kris Carroll (2021), Jeffrey Newell (2022)

Winged A-Class Willie Bewley (1988), Gary Edwards (1989), David Person (1991), Bubba Hunt (1992), Ryan McDonald (1993), Chris Crawford (1994), Kevin Bayer (1995), Jay Foote (1996), Darren Stewart (1997), Jerrod Wilson (1998), Shawn Wright (1999), Shawn Wright (2000), Brad Best (2002), Dex Eaton (2003), Brady Bacon (2004), Kevin Bayer (2005), Scott Sawyer & Jerrod Wilson (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Jerrod Wilson (2008), Gary Taylor (2009), Donnie Ray Crawford (2010), Andrew Deal (2011), Kevin Bayer (2012), Chris Cochran (2013), Tucker Worth (2014), Giovanni Scelzi (2015), Miles Paulus (2016), Ayrton Gennetten (2017), Jason McDougal (2018), Jake Hagopian (2019), Kyle Spence (2020), Brian Carber (2021), Jake Hagopian (2022)

Stock Non-Wing Wendy Shear (1990), Jeff Dodd (1994), Paul Herdon (1996), Brady Courtney (1997), Rick Mercer (1998), Chebon Bruner (1999), Matt Walton (2002), Donnie Crawford (2003), Ronnie James (2004), Donnie Crawford (2005), Andrew Peters & Donnie Crawford (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Rodney Stealy (2008), Riley Adair (2009), Chris Andrews (2010), Koen Shaw (2011), Chris Cochran (2012), Michael Faccinto (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Jonathan Beason (2016), Frank Flud (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Kyle Spence (2019), Alex Bright (2020), Brian Carber (2021), Emerson Axsom (2022)

Restricted ‘A’ Class Jonathan Beason (2001), Josh Pickle (2002), Jay Hunt (2003), Jack Dover (2004), Dalton Cole (2005), Tyler Edwards (2006), Tanner Mullens (2007), Sean Thompson (2008), Trent Carter (2009), Darien Roberts (2010), Dalton Seigler (2011), Dahne Lynn McKay (2012), Dahne Lynn McKay (2013), Alex Panella (2014), Kaylee Bryson (2015), Noah Gass (2016), Grady Mercer (2017), Corey Day (2018), Shawn Mahaffey (2019), Jade Avedisian (2020), Jaxton Wiggs (2021), Jett Nunley (2022)

Junior Sprints Dustin Rhodes (2004), Mitch Faccinto (2005), Blake Hahn (2006), Drew Marshall (2007), Chance Morton (2008), Grady Chandler (2009), Josiah Ribeiro (2010), Josiah Ribeiro (2011), Kameron Beard (2012), Jadon Rogers (2013), Cannon McIntosh (2014), Nikko Panella (2015), Ryder Laplante (2016), Caeden Steele (2017), Ryan Timms (2018), Austin Wood (2019), Jett Barnes (2020), Lucas Mauldin (2021), Lucas Mauldin (2022)