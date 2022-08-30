Joseph Joiner Bests Buckshot Speedway XR SAS Action Once Again

Bristol 1000 on Tap this Sunday

MILTON, Fla. (08/30/22) – For the second time in as many tries Joseph Joiner bested the XR Southern All Star (SAS) Dirt Racing Series action at Alabama’s Buckshot Speedway in his Base Racing Fuel No. 10 Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors / Three Trade Consultants / Capital Race Car / Jay Dickens Racing Engine Super Late Model

He pocketed a $4,000 victory on Saturday night for his fourth win of the year. Joiner also won at the ¼-mile oval back in June.

“It’s cool to see new racetracks in our sport, and it’s even sweeter when you can be undefeated at them, and we’ve been able to win both of our appearances at Buckshot Speedway now,” Joiner said. “It was another flawless night, and this car was on point. I also want to give a shoutout to Jesse (Enterkin). He raced to a 12th-place finish in his first-ever Super Late Model event. He really did a great job.

“A big thank you to everyone who supports this race team. There’s no way we could do it without them.”

Joseph Joiner was joined for the XR SAS event at Buckshot Speedway by teammate, Jesse Enterkin, who made his Super Late Model debut on Saturday night.

With 27 entries on hand Joiner began the night by setting fast time with a 13.171-second lap around the clay oval. to earn the pole position for the Battle in Bama feature.

Joseph led every circuit to claim the $4,000 win, which marked his fourth of the year overall.

Meanwhile, his debut in the division found Jesse Enterkin earning the 17th-starting spot for the feature. He climbed five spots to finish 12th.

Full results from the event are available at www.SASdirt.com.

Joseph will embark on a different kind of event this Sunday, September 4 during the Cleetus McFarland Presents Cleetus & Cars and The Bristol 1000. Joiner will take part in a nitrous-powered Crown Vic event that will see him looking to circle the famed, ½-mile oval 100 times before anybody else can do it.

Event details are available at https://www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/events/cleetus-cars-and-the-bristol-1000/ .

The Hunt the Front racing team would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors, Trading Paints, Three Trade Consultants, The Law Offices of Cole & Davis, GO Lithium, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Dirt Track Bank (A Division of Malvern Bank), Capital Race Cars, Penske Racing Shocks, Base Racing Fuel and Oil, Schoenfeld Headers, QA1, Jones Racing Products, Velocita USA, Robert & Sons Aluminum, Dirt Defender, StopTech Brakes, DirtCarLift.com, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Vonbohn Products, Justin’s Horseshoe Art, Jasper Auto Supply (NAPA), and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

