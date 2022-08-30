POWRi 410 Outlaws Headline Fall Sprint & Midget Nationals at Lake Ozark Speedway

Belleville, IL. (8/29/22) Narrowing down in opportunities for open-wheel action in 2022, the Lucas Oil POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League will next find high-flying adrenaline rushes at Lake Ozark Speedway in the Annual Fall Sprint & Midget Nationals on Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th with multiple premier series joining in the event’s activities.

The burgeoning league will take center stage at the one-third-mile oval on both nights of the Lake Ozark Speedway Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals with divisions scheduled to compete including the Lucas Oil POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League, Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget Leagues, Lucas Oil ASCS National & Warrior Region, as well as the POWRi LOS 305 Sprints.

Saturday, September 3rd | Lake Ozark Speedway Details:

Pits Open – 12:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:30 to 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting – 6:00 PM

Hot Laps – 6:30 PM | Racing to Follow.

Saturday, September 3rd | Lake Ozark Speedway Tickets:

Adult (13+) – $25.00

Senior (62+)/Military – $22.00

Youth (6-12) – $10.00

Kids (5 & Under) – Free

Family Pass – $60.00

Family Pass includes: Entry for two (2) Adults (ages 13 and up) and Entry for two (2) youths (ages 6-12)

Pit Passes – $40.00.

Saturday, September 3rd Online Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.myracepass.com/events/391026/tickets/.

Sunday, September 4th | Lake Ozark Speedway Details:

Pits Open – 12:00 AM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:30 to 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting – 6:00 PM

Hot Laps – 6:30 PM | Racing to Follow.

Sunday, September 4th | Lake Ozark Speedway Tickets:

Adult (13+) – $25.00

Senior (62+)/Military – $22.00

Youth (6-12) – $10.00

Kids (5 & Under) – Free

Family Pass – $60.00

Family Pass includes: Entry for two (2) Adults (ages 13 and up) and Entry for two (2) youths (ages 6-12)

Pit Passes – $40.00.

Sunday, September 4th Online Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.myracepass.com/events/391029/tickets/.

Payout on Saturday for both the Lucas Oil POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League and the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series will be 1. $3,000, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,100, 4. $1,000, 5. $800, 6. $700, 7. $600, 8. $500, 9. $480, 10. $460, 11. $440, 12. $420, 13-24: $400.

Payout on Sunday for both the Lucas Oil POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League and the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series will be 1. $4,000, 2. $2,000, 3. $1,200, 4. $1,100, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $600, 9. $500, 10. $480, 11. $460, 12. $440, 13. $420, 14-24: $400.

For more information on Lake Ozark Speedway such as points, driver profiles, and track data visit www.lakeozarkspeedway.net or @LakeOzarkSpeedway on all social media platforms.

