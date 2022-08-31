Nick Hoffman Secures Sharon Speedway Winner’s Cash

Three-Race Land of Lincoln Labor Day Weekend Swing Awaits



Mooresville, North Carolina (08/30/22) – Nick Hoffman scored the Renegades of Dirt Modified Series win on Saturday night in his debut at Sharon Speedway in his Wehrs Machine & Racing Products / Outlaw Mini Loaders No. 2 NOS Energy Drink / FOX Racing Shox / Rockwell Security / Elite Chassis Modified.

“It was a pretty wild weekend. We were battling hard with (Ethan) Dotson for the win on Friday night. I edged ahead and should have committed to sliding all the way across turns three and four (on the white flag lap), but left a lane and he was able to drive back around me. We made contact and my right front tire was flat, and I was along for the ride, and we both went spinning after the checkered flag. No hard feelings, just hard racing,” Hoffman said. “Saturday night was our first trip to Sharon (Speedway), and it’s one of the best racetracks I’ve ever been to. We got the win there.

“We are now looking forward to three straight nights of racing this weekend at Farmer City Raceway, Fairbury Speedway, and Spoon River Speedway.”

Friday night found Nick Hoffman embarking on a busy weekend in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Action opened on Friday night at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway, where 30 entries took part in the Mid-Atlantic Modified Series event.

A second-place finish in his heat race, placed Nick seventh on the starting grid for the 25-lap feature at the 1/2-mile oval.

The late stages of the night’s feature found Hoffman moving into battle Ethan Dotson for the lead. Entering turn three on the final lap Nick edged into the lead with Dotson battling back to his outside. The duo drag raced off turn four before making contact, which resulted in a flat right-front tire on Hoffman No. 2.

The duo crashed across the finish line with Nick crossing second to Dotson with Michael Altobelli Jr., Drake Troutman, and David Stremme rounding out the Top 5.

On Saturday, for the first time ever, the team invaded Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio), where Hoffman notched his 23rd win of the year in the Renegades of Dirt Modified event. He swept the night’s program by setting fast time in qualifications with a 17.924-second lap. He then backed it up with a dash win from the fourth-starting spot.

Starting on the pole for the feature Hoffman wired the feature field for the victory, which came over Nate Young, Joe Gabrielson, Ty Rhoades, and Mike McGee.

Full results from the weekend are available at www.PortRoyalSpeedway.com and www.SharonSpeedway.com.

The team will head to the Land of Lincoln this Friday-Sunday for a trio of high-paying Modified events. Action opens with a $5,000-to-win slate on Friday night at Farmer City (Ill.) Raceway, before shifting to Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway for $10,000-to-win 10th annual Modified Nationals on Saturday. On Sunday the weekend draws to a close with a $5,000-to-win Plowboy Nationals at Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.).

For more information on the events, please visit www.FarmerCityRacing.com, www.FairburySpeedway.com, and www.SpoonRiverSpeedway.com .

Nick Hoffman Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Fox Shocks, NASCAR Technical Institute, NOS Energy Drink, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Maxima Racing Oils, Bell Helmets, K1 Race Gear, Jerovetz Motorsports Shocks, Outlaw Mini Loaders, Rockwell Security, Allgaier Performance Parts, PSA Starters, Sunoco Race Fuel, Elliott’s Custom Trailers, Eibach Springs, Fast Shafts, Tiger Quick Change Rear Ends, FK Rod Ends, Hooker Harness, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Allstar Performance, Schoenfeld Headers, Willy’s Carburetor & Dyno Shop, Bassett, Walker Performance Filtration, QuickCar Headers, Jones Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Strange Oval, Stock Car Steel and Aluminum, Outerwears, XS Power Batteries, Five Star Race Car Bodies, Superior Fuel Cells, MPI, Millbridge Speedway, Mittler Brothers Machine & Tool, Joe’s Racing Products, Off Axis Paint, Mahle, Clevite, KSE Racing Products, Multi Fire, The Joie of Seating, Vexil, Yeti, DirtCarLift.com, KBC Graphix, and MyRacePass.com Marketing & PR Services.

Keep track of the latest team news by visiting www.NickHoffman2.com and by following his social channels at:

Facebook: @EliteChassis

Twitter: @Nick_Hoffman2

Instagram: @Nick_Hoffman2

