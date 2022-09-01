Deep Silver Crown Talent Heads for Du Quoin Mile and 68th Ted Horn 100



40+ Cars Expected For Saturday Night’s Event

By Jay Hardin

Track Enterprises

One of the deepest and most talented fields in USAC Silver Crown Series history is poised for the first mile track run of the year Saturday night at the Du Quoin State Fair. In fact, the overall talent in the series may be at an all-time high. In fact, the Springfield entry list featured three past Silver Crown champions, twelve different Silver Crown race winners, three past USAC Sprint Car champions, three past USAC Midget champions and a wealth of young and veteran talent. The current state of the series presents some of the stiffest competition anywhere in the United States. A similar entry list is expected for Du Quoin.

While the youth of the series, such as Logan Seavey (2018 Midget champ), Jake Swanson, C.J. Leary (2019 Sprint champ) and Michael “Buddy” Kofoid (2021 Midget champ) have nearly turned the 100-mile dirt track events into multi groove sprints veterans like Brian Tyler (2 time Sprint champ, 18 Silver Crown wins) have been able to return to the series and show the younger crowd how to be fast at the end of 100 miles, as Tyler did last year at Du Quoin. Justin Grant (2019 Silver Crown champ) has joined the list of series “veterans” with a 100-mile race win in his pocket, and fellow veteran Jerry Coons Jr. (2008 USAC Triple Crown champ) is always in contention at Du Quoin. Lurking as always is six-time Silver Crown champ Kody Swanson, a two-time Du Quoin winner and the leader in Silver Crown series wins.

If those aren’t enough examples of the current talent level in the big cars, how about those drivers with accomplishments in other avenues. Chase Stockon is a terror in sprint cars, with wins in USAC and the Indiana sprint car scene. Rookie Brian Ruhlman is well known for his exploits in late models and modifieds on the Eldora half mile. Eric Gordon is a veteran returning to the big cars with wins in USAC sprints and Silver Crown, not to mention runner-up finishes in series points. Rookie Wayne Johnson is a multi-time winner and champion of winged sprint cars. Veteran Shane Cottle won at Du Quoin in 2007 and has multiple sprint car victories. Young Jason McDougal wowed the 2019 Hoosier Hundred crown with an impressive cushion run from the back to the top ten. Matt Westfall is a USAC veteran who has been very strong since returning to the big cars.

And then there are some “local” hotshoes who are right there with the front runners. A.J. Fike won twice at Springfield in the big cars and once in stock cars. He’s been on the pole more than once in a stock car at Du Quoin. Missouri’s Kyle Steffens won at age 16 in the Oldani modified race at Du Quoin and is capable of running at the front in the big car. When he isn’t helping Illinois farmers Chris Urish runs a winged sprint car and a Silver Crown car, winning at Du Quoin in 2013. And let’s not forget Shane Cockrum, who lives 20 minutes from the fairgrounds. Cockrum won twice at Du Quoin, and has multiple sprint car wins at Lincoln Park Speedway in Indiana.

Even casual race fans can’t afford to miss the action Saturday night just to see who can come out on top of this championship talent level field. MiteXstream comes on board as a new presenting sponsor of the championship event. It’s all part of a Labor Day weekend full of racing which also includes the ARCA Menards Series on Sunday night and DIRTcar Modifieds both nights.

Practice for the USAC Silver Crown championship cars begins Saturday, September 3 at 5 p.m. with qualifying slated at 6:30 and the Ted Horn 100 presented by MiteXstream at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, September 4 event schedule will begin with practice at 4:15, qualifying at 6:00, and feature racing at 6:30.

Tickets will be available on raceday or by calling the Du Quoin Fair office at 618-542-1535. Info and tickets can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

For more info, visit www.trackenterprises.com.