HISTORY, TRADITION SURROUND CARL SHORT’S HILLBILLY HUNDRED

BATAVIA, Ohio (September 1, 2022) – Founded in 1967, the Hillbilly Hundred is America’s oldest running dirt late model crown jewel event. Promoted by famed event promoter Carl Short, the Hillbilly Hundred brings enormous history and tradition to the state of West Virginia.



Pennsboro Speedway will go down in the History books as the place it all began – the original home of the Hillbilly Hundred in 1967. The event was held at Pennsboro Speedway until moving to Tyler County Speedway in 1998. In 2010 the race moved to West Virginia Motor Speedway for a two-year stint before relocating to I-77 Speedway until 2016. Since 2017 the event has called Tyler County Speedway home.

Some of the greatest legends of dirt late model racing have battled for the Hillbilly Hundred crown. Since its inception, 34 different drivers from 11 states have gone to Hillbilly Hundred Victory Lane. Ohio and Pennsylvania drivers lead the charge, with both states each having ten Hillbilly Hundred triumphs. West Virginia and Tennessee each have six, Kentucky has four, North Carolina has three, Arkansas and Georgia each have two, with Michigan, Florida, and Indiana checking in with one win each.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series first sanctioned the Hillbilly Hundred in 2006. Since then, thirteen Hillbilly Hundred’s have been contested with ten different drivers gracing Victory Lane. Those include Earl Pearson Jr., Eddie Carrier Jr., Jimmy Owens, Ray Cook, Scott Bloomquist, Mike Marlar, Don O’Neal, Jonathan Davenport, Brandon Overton, and Josh Richards.



2006 | Pearson Wins First Lucas Oil Late Model Hillbilly Hundred

Earl Pearson, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL claimed the first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series-sanctioned Hillbilly Hundred at Tyler County Speedway. The 34-year-old took the lead on lap 84 and went on to claim the victory in the Carlton and Kemp Lamm-owned MasterSbilt Chassis.



2007 | Eddie Carrier Jr. Earns Career High Payday in Hillbilly Hundred

Eddie Carrier Jr. earned this biggest win at this point of his career when he brought home the $25,000 top prize in the 39th Annual Hillbilly Hundred. The Salt Rock, W.V. resident led all 100 laps en route to the victory over Scott James, Doug Horton, Earl Pearson Jr. and Freddy Smith.



2008 | Owens Pockets $40,000 in 40th Anniversary Hillbilly Hundred

Making his first-ever appearance at Tyler County Speedway, Jimmy Owens of Newport, TN took the lead from Tim Dohm on lap 41 and led the rest of the way in route to the $40,000 payday. Earl Pearson Jr., Dohm, Rick Williams, and Darren Miller rounded out the Top-5 finishers.



2009 | Ray Cook Claims Biggest Win at 41st Hillbilly Hundred

Ray Cook of Brasstown, N.C. scored the biggest win of his career in 2009 – claiming the $41,000 top prize in the 41st Hillbilly Hundred. The race was halted by rain on lap 39 and completed the next day. Cook held off a charging Earl Pearson Jr. for the win with Scott Bloomquist, Jimmy Owens, and Dale McDowell completing the Top-5.



2010 | Scott Bloomquist First Career Hillbilly Hundred at WVMS

In 2010, the Hillbilly Hundred moved to West Virginia Motor Speedway. The defending Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion, Scott Bloomquist of Mooresburg, TN won his first-career Hillbilly Hundred and claimed the $42,000 paycheck. Jonathan Davenport finished second, followed by Steve Shaver, Don O’Neal, and Eddie Carrier Jr.

2011 | 43rd Annual Hillbilly Hundred Canceled Due to Rain

The 2011 edition of “America’s Oldest Running Dirt Late Model Event” was scheduled to be contested at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, OH. Unfortunately, persistent rain forced officials to cancel the event entirely.



2012 | Mike Marlar From Last to Win Hillbilly Hundred at I-77

Mike Marlar of Winfield, TN stormed from his 24th starting position to win the 44th Annual Hillbilly Hundred at I-77 Raceway Park. Marlar took a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series provisional starting spot before charging through the field to take the lead from Don O’Neal on lap 77. He went on to claim the $25,000 top prize.



2013 | Jimmy Owens Wins Second-Career Hillbilly Hundred

Jimmy Owens won his second-career Hillbilly Hundred in 2013 at I-77 Raceway Park. Owens took the lead on lap 61 and led the rest of the way to earn $25,000 for the triumph. Steve Francis finished second, followed by Earl Pearson Jr., 19th-starting Billy Moyer, and Steve Shaver.



2014 | Don O’Neal Earns First Hillbilly Hundred Victory in Thrilling Fashion

Outside front-row starter Don O’Neal of Martinsville, Ind., regained the lead from Clint Bowyer Racing teammate Steve Francis on the 19th lap and led the rest of I-77 Raceway Park’s Hillbilly 100. O’Neal beat Jimmy Owens to the line by less than a half-second for a $25,000 payday.



2015 | Bloomquist Returns to Hillbilly Hundred Victory Lane

Regaining the lead when Don O’Neal tagged the wall on the 79th lap, polesitter Scott Bloomquist, led the final 21 laps for $25,000 in the 47th running of the Hillbilly Hundred at I-77 Raceway Park. O’Neal came home in second, followed by Jonathan Davenport, Steve Francis, and Devin Moran.



2016 | Hillbilly Hundred Returns to Tyler County Speedway

In 2016, Carl Short’s Hillbilly Hundred returned to Tyler County Speedway. For the first time in over a decade, a driver scored back-to-back Hillbilly Hundred victories. Fighting back challenges from Jonathan Davenport, Scott Bloomquist captured his second-consecutive victory in the event, earning a $25,000 payday.



2017 | Davenport Edges McCreadie for First Hillbilly Triumph

Overtaking race-long leader Jimmy Owens of on the 83rd lap, Jonathan Davenport of Blairsville, GA, led the remaining distance for a $25,000 victory in 49th Hillbilly 100. Davenport edged Tim McCreadie by just 0.178 seconds at the finish line for his first-career Hillbilly Hundred triumph.



2018 | Brandon Overton Claims Record-Setting $50,000

Edging ahead of polesitter and race-long leader Jared Hawkins, on lap 70 of 100, eighth-starting Brandon Overton of Evans, GA led the remaining distance to score a career-richest $50,000 victory in the 50th Anniversary Hillbilly Hundred at Tyler County Speedway.



2019 | Josh Richards Claims Home-State Hillbilly Jackpot

Leading flag-to-flag, polesitter Josh Richards of Shinnston, W.V., fought back early challenges from Jimmy Owens, outrunning hard-charging Brandon Overton, to score his first-career Hillbilly Hundred victory. He earned $30,000, crossing the finish line ahead of Overton, Tim McCreadie, Shanon Buckingham, and Owens.

2020 | COVID-19 Pandemic Forces Hillbilly Hundred Cancellation

Due to the ongoing global pandemic, Carl Short and Tyler County Speedway officials made the difficult decision to cancel the 52nd running of the Hillbilly Hundred.

2021 | 53rd Hillbilly Hundred Nixed by Rain

Heavy overnight rain left the Tyler County Fairgrounds heavily saturated, making the pit area and other parts of the facility impassable – postponing the event to April 8, 2022. Ultimately, the event was rained out again and would not be rescheduled.

The 54th running of the Hillbilly Hundred comes to you this Saturday, September 4th at “America’s Baddest Bullring,” Tyler County Speedway.

Tyler County Speedway is a 1/4-mile-high bank dirt track located 3-1/2 miles South of Middlebourne, WV at the Tyler County Fairgrounds. For more information on the 54th running of the Hillbilly Hundred, please visit www.TylerCountySpeedwayOnline.com.

Hillbilly Hundred Past Winners:

2021 – Rained Out

2020 – Covid-19

2019 – Josh Richards

2018 – Brandon Overton

2017 – Jonathan Davenport

2016 – Scott Bloomquist

2015 – Scott Bloomquist

2014 – Don O’Neal

2013 – Jimmy Owens

2012 – Mike Marlar

2011 – Rained Out

2010 – Scott Bloomquist

2009 – Ray Cook

2008 – Jimmy Owens

2007 – Eddie Carrier Jr.

2006 – Earl Pearson Jr.

2005 – Clint Smith

2004 – Mike Marlar

2003 – Chub Frank

2002 – Billy Moyer

2001 – Donnie Moran

2000 – Davey Johnson

1999 – Davey Johnson

1998 – Steve Shaver

1997 – Rod Conley

1996 – Todd Andrews

1995 – Bart Hartman

1994 – Bill Frye

1993 – Davey Johnson

1992 – Rodney Combs

1991 – Rodney Combs

1990 – Buck Simmons

1989 – Donnie Moran

1988 – Donnie Moran

1987 – Jack Boggs

1986 – Jack Boggs

1985 – Jack Boggs

1984 – Larry Moore

1983 – Freddy Smith

1982 – Charlie Swartz

1981 – Freddy Smith

1980 – Rodney Combs

1979 – Danny Dean

1978 – Gene McNeely

1977 – Rained Out

1976 – Bob Wearing, Sr.

1975 – Bob Wearing, Sr.

1974 – Bob Wearing, Sr.

1973 – Bob Wearing, Sr.

1972 – Dorus Wisecarver

1971 – Danny Dean

1970 – Clate Husted

1969 – Rained Out

1968 – Ray Neece

1967 – Don Gregory