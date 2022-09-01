STLRacing.com – 410 Wing Sprint Car Rankings – 2022 by Don Martin    

9/1/2022

Below are the updated rankings after last week’s Outlaw shows in North Dakota and the All-Star’s 5 race eastern swing. We have a new STLRacing.com Sprint Car Ranking’s leader, Carson Macedo has taken over the top spot dropping Brent Marks to second. Macedo picked up another World of Outlaw show win last week and finished third the night before. Don’t forget he dominated the Jackson Nationals the week before. The Lemoore, California driver looks to be on a tear as the tour heads west. Brent Marks picked up a couple of runner-up spots at Williams Grove last week but those races only paid $4,000 to win and he did not have any podium at the other All-Star events. Brad Sweet holds down the third spot and continues to lead the World of Outlaw point standings and he also picked up a win in Grand Forks last week. David Gravel and Donny Schatz continue to round out the top five. Gravel had two five’s last weekend and Donny had one. Justin Peck is just outside the Top 10, and is making up some serious ground and could break into the Top 10 next week. He picked up All-Star wins at Bloomsburg, Grandview, and at Lincoln last week.

TOP 25 Wing Sprint Cars – 9/1/2022

Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA

Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA

Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA

David Gravel, Watertown, CT

Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND

Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA

Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH

Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA

Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA

Justin Peck, Monrovia, IN

Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA

James McFadden, Alice Springs, NT AUS.

Brian Brown, Higginsville, MO

Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, PA

Jacob Allen, Hanover, PA

Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN

Gio Scelzi – Fresno, CA

Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, CA

Kerry Madsen, Knoxville, IA

Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO

Cory Eliason, Visalia, CA

Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX

Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN

Lance DeWease, Fayetteville, PA

Sprint Quick Hits

Carson Macedo- Picked up his 10th World of Outlaw win on the season leads tour.

Bent Marks – Two second place finishes at the Grove last Friday twin features.

Brad Sweet – Grand Forks World of Outlaw Feature Winner.

David Gravel – Two WoO Top 5’s last weekend

Donny Schatz- 4th at Grand Forks WoO

Logan Schuchart- North Dakota nothing a good weekend for Shark Racing.

Sheldon Haudenschild – 5th at Grand Forks

Tyler Courtney – 3 Runner-Up Finishes last week passed Larson in the Rankings.

Kyle Larson – Next Sprint car race at Chico next week.

Anthony Macri- Bedford All-Star Winner

Justin Peck -3 All-Star Wins last week including Bloomsburg, Grandview, and Lincoln.

Rico Abreu – took last weekend off will be racing with All-Stars at Port Royal in 2 weeks.

James McFadden -still looking for 1st Outlaw win with Roth Motorsports.

Brian Brown- Knoxville Raceway Track Champion

Danny Dietrich- Swept All-Stars Features at Grove

Jacob Allen – Shark Racing got bit last weekend no top five’s

Spencer Bayston – Rookie headed out West to Skagit.

Gio Scelzi -4th Lincoln All-Stars

Buddy Kofoid- No sprint Car races over the weekend.

Kerry Madsen- Headed out West with the Outlaws

Hunter Schuerenberg – 4th Grandview with All-Stars

Cory Eliason – No Races last weekend back with Bernie and All-Stars

Aaron Reutzel- Huset’s on Tap this week for the Texas wheelman

Parker Price-Miller- Recovering from Crash out 6 weeks.

Lance DeWease- Podium finishes both features at Grove.

In Closing, this week the World of Outlaws will travel to Washington’s Skagit Raceway for a 3-Day show. The All-Stars will head to Sharon Speedway for the Lou Blaney Memorial for a 2-Day show.

My Picks last week

WoO River Cities Grand Forks – Logan Schuchart – YIKES !!

WoO Red River Valley – Fargo – Donny Schatz – YIKES !!

All-Stars Bloomsburg – Justin Peck – Winner

All-Stars Williams Grove -Brent Marks – 2nd

All-Stars Lincoln – Danny Dietrich – 5th

All-Stars Bedford – Tyler Courtney 2nd

Knoxville Championship Night – Brian Brown winner !!!

My picks this week

Skagit Speedway – going with the hot hand Carson Macedo

Sharon Speedway – Buckeye Bullet Dave Blaney