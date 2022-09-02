Dennis Erb, Jr. Takes World of Outlaws Series Point Lead to Tennessee and Georgia

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team closed out the month of August with a trio of World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series programs at Davenport Speedway in Davenport, Iowa from August 25-27. The ‘Quad Cities 150’ weekend kicked off last Thursday and Friday with a pair of $10,000 to win shootouts. On Thursday night in the opener, Dennis Erb, Jr. ran seventh in his heat race, second in his B-Main, and eleventh in the 40-lap feature after passing eight competitors. On the 1/4-mile Davenport oval on Friday evening, Dennis laid down the second quickest time in Group B during qualifying before winning his heat race and finishing sixth in the 40-lapper.

A whopping $30,000 top prize was then up for grabs to close out the tripleheader on Saturday in the Hawkeye State. Dennis grabbed the fourth and final transfer spot through his heat race and later started the 70-lap headliner from the outside of the seventh row. Unfortunately, the Carpentersville, Illinois ace was caught up in a late incident and damage to his #28 mount forced him pitside. Dennis was ultimately paid for a nineteenth place performance in the Davenport finale, but still finds himself atop the current WOOLMS point standings by 98 markers over second place Tanner English. Complete results from the ‘Quad Cities 150’ weekend can be found online by visiting www.woolms.com.

Dennis and his #28 team have dipped south to the Volunteer State for tonight’s $10,000 to win World of Outlaws Late Model Series showdown at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tennessee. Following tonight’s stop at Smoky Mountain, the action will shift to Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, Georgia on Saturday evening, September 3 for another $10,000 to win series battle. Both weekend events in the southeast will be broadcast to subscribers of DIRTVision. Additional information on both Labor Day weekend races can be accessed by logging onto www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Tool’s Auto Sales & Details, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

