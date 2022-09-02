Mike Harrison Wins Summit Modifieds at Macon

SIX-STRAIGHT: Harrison Wins Summit Modifieds at Macon for Sixth Consecutive Year

When it comes to Macon Speedway, nobody has dominated quite like Mike Harrison in the Modified portion of the Herald & Review 100.

The six-time DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals champion has won each of the last five editions of this race and continued that streak Thursday night with another strong performance.

“We found something that works here at Macon several years ago,” Harrison said. “We just kinda come back here with the same thing every time, no matter what car we got.

“This little places just really suit me; I grew up racing on this stuff. It’s really fun and produces really good racing.”

In short, Harrison took the lead from polesitter Tim Luttrell on Lap 2 and never looked back, notching the 56th Summit Modified victory of his career. Though it was not the tallest mountain he’d climbed this season, Harrison’s no-quit attitude still propels him to perform as if the race were his last.

“It doesn’t matter what local show you’re at or big show, there’s always guys there that can beat you,” Harrison said. “You can’t ever take a win for granted.”

ABBREVIATED RESULTS

Feature 25 Laps | 00:08:17.408

1. 24H-Mike Harrison[2]; 2. 43-Jared Thomas[4]; 3. 10M-Chris Morefield[5]; 4. 99-Tim Luttrell[1]; 5. 13-Guy Taylor[7]; 6. 36- Kenny Wallace[9]; 7. 72W-Kaleb Wood[12]; 8. 87-Alan Crowder[3]; 9. 28S-Joe Strawkas[10]; 10. 87S-David Shain[8]; 11. 28-Rodney Standerfer[6]; 12. (DNS) 71-Jeff Graham