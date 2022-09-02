Shaffer honors late Trevor Baker with Attica Ambush win; Missler gets thrilling late model win; Weaver earns last corner last lap 305 victory

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – A little over a week ago Ohio sprint driver Trevor Baker – whose cheerful personality made him many friends in the racing community – lost his life in a vehicle crash in Florida. Tim Shaffer and his car owner Bryan Grove paid tribute to Baker Friday, Sept. 2 at Attica Raceway Park, as the Steel City Outlaw and hall of fame driver put the #45 in victory lane to kick off the Attica Ambush on Stillwater Metals/Murphy Tractor and Equipment/Great Lakes Truck Centers/Griff’s Engines and Machine Night.

Because Grove made his sprint car look like Baker’s to honor the Shreve, Ohio driver, many felt Baker’s presence at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speedplant, including Shaffer.

“That yellow flag helped me out. I had to move around in lapped traffic and I finally messed with the wing. I put it on the high side where Trevor liked to run….he was definitely with us tonight. So cool for Bryan Grove to honor Trevor. This one is for the Baker family,” said Shaffer beside his Canton Erectors/Ron Jacobs Trucking/RPM Chassis backed machine.

It was Shaffer’s 20th career Attica win placing the four time All Star champion fifth on the all-time 410 sprint win list at the track. Though he led all 30 laps for the $5,000 payday, it wasn’t easy as traffic allowed Jordan Ryan to close and challenge at the half-way point before a caution on lap 18 gave Shaffer a clear track. Shaffer pulled away for the win with DJ Foos getting around Ryan on the white flag lap to earn a second place finish while Ryan, Trey Jacobs and 12th starter Ricky Peterson rounded out the top five.

By finishing second Foos, the defending All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group champion, closes the game on Cole Macedo.

The 30 lap Sunoco American Late Model Series feature was a dandy as four to five cars battled for the top spot nearly the entire way before Bellevue, Ohio’s Ryan Missler secured his second win of the season at Attica, and it was worth $5,000.

“We were really coming up there about half way…I feel we had the best car out there. It’s a shame something happened to Ryan Markham but I think we had something for him before he broke. It’s great to defend the home turf against a stout field,” said Missler beside his Weekley Electric, MGZX Technologies, HAFTAL, Kepling Flooring, Jackson Farms, Rocket Chassis, Handy Graphics, York Fabrication, Stakt Products, Big D’s Pizza, Elite Motorsports, Accuforce, SCS Gearbox, Maga Lifts, Missler’s Sweets #50.

Defending and three time track champion Devin Shiels led the first 12 laps before Markham got by and pulled away from a tremendous battle for second involving Shiels, Devin Moran, Missler and Collin Shipley. A caution on lap 21 put Shiels, Missler and Moran right on Markham’s rear bumper. Three laps later Markham experienced engine woes and went to the pits, handing the lead to Missler. Moran moved into second with four to go and was closing on Missler, but the five time Attica champion was able to negotiate through traffic for his 18th career Attica win over Moran, Shiels, Mike Bores and Shipley.

Just like the previous week, the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature came down to the last corner of the last lap. Last week it was Kasey Jedrzejek who grabbed the dramatic win. This Friday it was veteran Paul Weaver who drove under Jedrzejek coming to the checkers to steal his fourth win of the season and 68th of his career in the division. The victory was worth $1,500.

“That’s just youth. He must have heard me because he began to drive harder and made one mistake. I just went where he wasn’t,” said Weaver beside his Steve Brown’s B&B Drain Service/M&L Excavating/Hampshire Engines backed #31.

The win gives Weaver a little more breathing room in his quest to win his third straight NAPA of Bryan AFCS presented Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales title.

Night #2 of the Attica Ambush will feature the AFCS 410 sprints going for $7,000 to win; the AFCS 305s going for $1,500 to win and the 360 Ohio Logistics NRA Sprints battling for $3,000 to win.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

About Stillwater Metal – www.stillwater-metal.com

Stillwater Metal is located in Kenton, Ohio and handles all of your steel siding and roofing needs.

About Murphy Tractor and Equipment – www.murphytractor.com

Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co., Inc., one of John Deere’s largest North American construction equipment dealer organizations, was founded in 1982. Headquartered in Park City, Kansas, the organization has 29 locations throughout the states of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Staffed by over 650 employees, each location has a full complement of equipment and parts inventories, service technicians and field service capabilities. As one of John Deere’s largest North American construction equipment dealers, Murphy Tractor is committed to being the product and support supplier of first choice by customers in the markets that use the products we represent.

About Great Lakes Truck Centers – https://www.greatlakestruckcenters.com/

Great Lakes Truck Centers is a wholly owned subsidiary of Valley Truck Centers since 1964 and serves more than 35 counties throughout Ohio. Great Lakes Truck Centers takes pride in serving their customers and taking care of their Freightliner and Western Star needs. Great Lakes Truck Centers also services Detroit, Detroit Diesel, Caterpillar, CAT, Cummins, Allison, Eaton, Eaton Fuller, and Meritor equipped units. Fully stocked parts shelves at Great Lakes Truck Centers feature Alliance all-makes parts, Freightliner, Detroit, Western Star, Cummins, Eaton Fuller, Caterpillar, CAT, and any part for your fleet to ensure uptime! There are Great Lakes Truck Centers in Monroeville, Cleveland, Akron, Mansfield, Toledo and Monroe.

About Griff’s Engines

Griff’s Engine & Machine is located at 710 Erie St, in Sandusky, Ohio. Griff’s specializes in racing and marine engines and has been in business since 1968.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.45-Tim Shaffer, 12.457; 2.18-Cole Macedo, 12.546; 3.47BC-Emerson Axson, 12.599; 4.68G-Tyler Gunn, 12.620; 5.70-Henry Malcuit, 12.676; 6.2-Ricky Peterson, 12.680; 7.25R-Jordan Ryan, 12.681; 8.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.689; 9.3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.695; 10.7N-Darin Naida, 12.707; 11.16-DJ Foos, 12.719; 12.49X-Cale Thomas, 12.720; 13.5T-Travis Philo, 12.747; 14.99-Skyler Gee, 12.760; 15.23-Chris Andrews, 12.835; 16.16C-Tylar Rankin, 12.882; 17.12G-Corbin Gurley, 12.925; 18.29-Zeth Sabo, 12.990; 19.19P-Paige Polyak, 13.006; 20.5-Byron Reed, 13.011; 21.11N-Ayrton Olsen, 13.088; 22.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.169; 23.00-Jake Hesson, 13.174; 24.12-Kyle Capodice, 13.315; 25.15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.330; 26.42-Boston Mead, 13.356; 27.49I-John Ivy, 13.358; 28.2+-Brian Smith, 13.390; 29.24-Danny Smith, 13.418; 30.78-Todd Kane, 13.542; 31.25-Chris Myers, 13.753; 32.6J-Jonah Aumend, 13.926; 33.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.038; 34.97X-Rodney Hurst, 99.990;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[1] ; 2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3] ; 3. 5T-Travis Philo[5] ; 4. 7N-Darin Naida[2] ; 5. 47BC-Emerson Axson[4] ; 6. 99-Skyler Gee[6] ; 7. 19P-Paige Polyak[7] ; 8. 12-Kyle Capodice[8] ; 9. 25-Chris Myers[9]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2] ; 2. 16C-Tylar Rankin[1] ; 3. 18-Cole Macedo[4] ; 4. 70-Henry Malcuit[3] ; 5. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[6] ; 6. 42-Boston Mead[7] ; 7. 49I-John Ivy[8] ; 8. 6J-Jonah Aumend[9] ; 9. 12G-Corbin Gurley[5]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 23-Chris Andrews[1] ; 2. 68G-Tyler Gunn[3] ; 3. 45-Tim Shaffer[4] ; 4. 5-Byron Reed[5] ; 5. 75-Jerry Dahms[7] ; 6. 49X-Cale Thomas[2] ; 7. 97X-Rodney Hurst[8] ; 8. 24-Danny Smith[6]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 29-Zeth Sabo[2] ; 2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3] ; 3. 2-Ricky Peterson[4] ; 4. 2+-Brian Smith[7] ; 5. 00-Jake Hesson[5] ; 6. 11N-Ayrton Olsen[1] ; 7. 78-Todd Kane[8] ; 8. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 99-Skyler Gee[3] ; 2. 47BC-Emerson Axson[1] ; 3. 49X-Cale Thomas[4] ; 4. 19P-Paige Polyak[5] ; 5. 12-Kyle Capodice[7] ; 6. 25-Chris Myers[9] ; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms[2] ; 8. 97X-Rodney Hurst[6] ; 9. 24-Danny Smith[8]

B-Main 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[1] ; 2. 11N-Ayrton Olsen[4] ; 3. 42-Boston Mead[3] ; 4. 00-Jake Hesson[2] ; 5. 49I-John Ivy[5] ; 6. 78-Todd Kane[6] ; 7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[8] ; 8. 6J-Jonah Aumend[7] ; 9. 12G-Corbin Gurley[9]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 45-Tim Shaffer[2] ; 2. 16-DJ Foos[1] ; 3. 25R-Jordan Ryan[3] ; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[4] ; 5. 2-Ricky Peterson[12] ; 6. 5T-Travis Philo[11] ; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6] ; 8. 29-Zeth Sabo[8] ; 9. 49X-Cale Thomas[21] ; 10. 68G-Tyler Gunn[10] ; 11. 18-Cole Macedo[9] ; 12. 47BC-Emerson Axson[19] ; 13. 5-Byron Reed[15] ; 14. 2+-Brian Smith[16] ; 15. 16C-Tylar Rankin[5] ; 16. 7N-Darin Naida[13] ; 17. 42-Boston Mead[22] ; 18. 11N-Ayrton Olsen[20] ; 19. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[18] ; 20. 23-Chris Andrews[7] ; 21. 99-Skyler Gee[17] ; 22. 70-Henry Malcuit[14]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Qualifying

1.28-Shawn Valenti, 13.538; 2.X-Mike Keegan, 13.556; 3.12-Matt Foos, 13.660; 4.31-Paul Weaver, 13.662; 5.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.665; 6.19R-Steve Rando, 13.798; 7.15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.839; 8.5JR-Jim McGrath Jr., 13.862; 9.3X-Brandon Riehl, 13.887; 10.21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 13.929; 11.2-Brenden Torok, 13.967; 12.13S-Drew Siferd, 13.986; 13.3F-Wade Fraley, 13.991; 14.36-Seth Schneider, 14.013; 15.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.023; 16.26-Jamie Miller, 14.039; 17.4T-James Taddeo, 14.050; 18.47-Matt Lucius, 14.060; 19.5-Kody Brewer, 14.066; 20.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.074; 21.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.167; 22.5I-John Ivy, 14.178; 23.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.189; 24.63-Randy Ruble, 14.192; 25.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.207; 26.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.289; 27.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.295; 28.16-Lee Sommers, 14.313; 29.3V-Chris Verda, 14.361; 30.78-Austin Black, 14.428; 31.26OG-Ryan French, 14.498; 32.92-Kevin Hawk, 14.544; 33.0-Shawn Wolford, 14.568; 34.13-Jeremy Duposki, 14.674; 35.86-Zack Miller, 14.708; 36.48-Mike Burkin, 14.775; 37.4-Brian Peterson, 15.101;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 12-Matt Foos[2] ; 2. 28-Shawn Valenti[4] ; 3. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[5] ; 4. X-Mike Keegan[3] ; 5. 5-Kody Brewer[7] ; 6. 15K-Creed Kemenah[1] ; 7. 3V-Chris Verda[9] ; 8. 3F-Wade Fraley[6] ; 9. 3M-Logan Mongeau[8] ; 10. 92-Kevin Hawk[10]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 2-Brenden Torok[3] ; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[2] ; 3. 3X-Brandon Riehl[4] ; 4. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[5] ; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[8] ; 6. 4T-James Taddeo[1] ; 7. 63-Randy Ruble[6] ; 8. 51M-Haldon Miller[7] ; 9. 78-Austin Black[9]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 47-Matt Lucius[1] ; 2. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[4] ; 3. 9R-Logan Riehl[2] ; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 5. 26OG-Ryan French[7] ; 6. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[5] ; 7. 0-Shawn Wolford[8] ; 8. 16-Lee Sommers[6] ; 9. 4-Brian Peterson[9]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 31-Paul Weaver[4] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[1] ; 3. 5I-John Ivy[6] ; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore[5] ; 5. 13S-Drew Siferd[2] ; 6. 86-Zack Miller[8] ; 7. 48-Mike Burkin[9] ; 8. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[3] ; 9. 13-Jeremy Duposki[7]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 5-Kody Brewer[1] ; 2. 3F-Wade Fraley[7] ; 3. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[4] ; 4. 15K-Creed Kemenah[3] ; 5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[9] ; 6. 16-Lee Sommers[8] ; 7. 92-Kevin Hawk[11] ; 8. 26OG-Ryan French[2] ; 9. 0-Shawn Wolford[6] ; 10. 3V-Chris Verda[5] ; 11. 4-Brian Peterson[10]

B-Main 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 4T-James Taddeo[3] ; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1] ; 3. 63-Randy Ruble[5] ; 4. 48-Mike Burkin[6] ; 5. 51M-Haldon Miller[7] ; 6. 13S-Drew Siferd[2] ; 7. 13-Jeremy Duposki[10] ; 8. 86-Zack Miller[4] ; 9. 78-Austin Black[9]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 31-Paul Weaver[9] ; 2. 12-Matt Foos[4] ; 3. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[1] ; 4. 28-Shawn Valenti[7] ; 5. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[11] ; 6. 5I-John Ivy[14] ; 7. 19R-Steve Rando[6] ; 8. 3F-Wade Fraley[19] ; 9. X-Mike Keegan[8] ; 10. 26-Jamie Miller[10] ; 11. 9R-Logan Riehl[13] ; 12. 3X-Brandon Riehl[12] ; 13. 7M-Brandon Moore[16] ; 14. X15-Kasey Ziebold[20] ; 15. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[21] ; 16. 2-Brenden Torok[5] ; 17. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[15] ; 18. 63-Randy Ruble[22] ; 19. 4T-James Taddeo[18] ; 20. 36-Seth Schneider[3] ; 21. 47-Matt Lucius[2] ; 22. 5-Kody Brewer[17]

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com

Qualifying

1.9-Devin Moran, 14.704; 2.5M-Ryan Markham, 14.762; 3.94-Mike Bores, 14.874; 4.50-Ryan Missler, 14.911; 5.91-Rusty Schlenk, 15.068; 6.92-Justin Chance, 15.090; 7.58-Garrett Alberson, 15.116; 8.34-Herb Reich, 15.129; 9.X3-Dan Wallace, 15.219; 10.C9-Steve Casebolt, 15.237; 11.51-Devin Shiels, 15.237; 12.71-Dave Hornikel, 15.298; 13.101-Chester Fitch, 15.332; 14.44-Colin Shipley, 15.410; 15.59-Larry Bellman, 15.437; 16.RH21-Gregg Haskell, 15.443; 17.1N-Casey Noonan, 15.463; 18.71DS-Drew Smith, 15.589; 19.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.614; 20.27-Ken Hahn, 15.629; 21.7-Nick Cox, 15.921; 22.24-Jerry Aber, 16.034; 23.75-Dusty Moore, 16.204; 24.03-Jim Gingery, 16.294; 25.30-Nate Potts, 16.368; 26.69R-Doug Baird, 16.429; 27.7B-Brent Colby, 16.547; 28.16-Steve Sabo, 16.563; 29.11-Austin Gibson, 17.317; 30.20H-Troy Hahn, 99.990;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 94-Mike Bores[2] ; 2. 9-Devin Moran[4] ; 3. 5M-Ryan Markham[3] ; 4. 91-Rusty Schlenk[1] ; 5. 58-Garrett Alberson[5] ; 6. 34-Herb Reich[6] ; 7. 69R-Doug Baird[7] ; 8. 11-Austin Gibson[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 27-Ken Hahn[1] ; 2. 71-Dave Hornikel[4] ; 3. 71DS-Drew Smith[3] ; 4. 74-Jeff Warnick[2] ; 5. 16-Steve Sabo[7] ; 6. 75-Dusty Moore[5] ; 7. 7B-Brent Colby[6] ; 8. 20H-Troy Hahn[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 44-Colin Shipley[1] ; 2. C9-Steve Casebolt[2] ; 3. 92-Justin Chance[4] ; 4. X3-Dan Wallace[3] ; 5. RH21-Gregg Haskell[5] ; 6. 7-Nick Cox[6] ; 7. 30-Nate Potts[7]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[3] ; 2. 50-Ryan Missler[4] ; 3. 59-Larry Bellman[1] ; 4. 101-Chester Fitch[2] ; 5. 1N-Casey Noonan[5] ; 6. 24-Jerry Aber[6] ; 7. 03-Jim Gingery[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 58-Garrett Alberson[1] ; 2. 1N-Casey Noonan[4] ; 3. RH21-Gregg Haskell[3] ; 4. 03-Jim Gingery[12] ; 5. 16-Steve Sabo[2] ; 6. 7-Nick Cox[7] ; 7. 69R-Doug Baird[9] ; 8. 11-Austin Gibson[13] ; 9. 75-Dusty Moore[6] ; 10. 34-Herb Reich[5] ; 11. 24-Jerry Aber[8] ; 12. 7B-Brent Colby[10] ; 13. 20H-Troy Hahn[14] ; 14. 30-Nate Potts[11]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 50-Ryan Missler[7] ; 2. 9-Devin Moran[3] ; 3. 51-Devin Shiels[2] ; 4. 94-Mike Bores[4] ; 5. 44-Colin Shipley[1] ; 6. C9-Steve Casebolt[8] ; 7. 58-Garrett Alberson[17] ; 8. 92-Justin Chance[6] ; 9. 59-Larry Bellman[12] ; 10. 1N-Casey Noonan[18] ; 11. 91-Rusty Schlenk[13] ; 12. 71-Dave Hornikel[9] ; 13. 27-Ken Hahn[10] ; 14. 71DS-Drew Smith[11] ; 15. 7-Nick Cox[22] ; 16. 101-Chester Fitch[16] ; 17. 16-Steve Sabo[21] ; 18. 5M-Ryan Markham[5] ; 19. 03-Jim Gingery[20] ; 20. X3-Dan Wallace[15] ; 21. 74-Jeff Warnick[14] ; 22. RH21-Gregg Haskell[19]