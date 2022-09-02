Tanner English Heads to Southeast After Dominating Davenport Weekend!

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Tanner English, of Benton, Kentucky, claimed his first two career World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series victories from August 25-27 in the ‘Quad Cities 150’ at Davenport Speedway in Davenport, Iowa! After securing a strong third place podium performance in the $10,000 to win opener last Thursday night, the #81E team turned up the heat on the competition over the weekend. On Friday evening in a similar program on the 1/4-mile Davenport oval, Tanner ran fifth in his heat race prior to bagging a B-Main triumph. He then rolled off from the outside of the ninth row in the 40-lapper and steadily moved forward on the bottom groove until he made a thrilling last lap pass for the win. At the checkers, Tanner had picked up the $10,000 payday by narrowly besting Bobby Pierce, Devin Moran, Max Blair, and Ashton Winger!

In the ‘Quad Cities 150’ grand finale on Saturday, Tanner won his heat race in preliminary action and later started the 70-lap headliner from the pole position. He faded back several spots early in the feature distance before making another late race charge. Tanner finally grabbed the point on the 62nd circuit and held off a flurry of late challenges to grab the hefty $30,000 first place prize money. He finished ahead of a top five that included runner-up Bobby Pierce, Shannon Babb, Shane Clanton, and Justin Kay! Complete results from each of the three races that made up the ‘Quad Cities 150’ weekend can be found online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Teammate Jack Riggs was in the Land of Lincoln on August 26-27 for a pair of $2,500 to win shootouts at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois and Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois. In the ‘Gary Gerstner Memorial’ on Friday night at Granite City, Jack ran sixth in his heat race and later picked off twelve competitors during the A-Main to bring home a steady eleventh place effort. At Fairbury on Saturday evening in the ‘FALS Cup Championship’ contest, Jack finished fourth in his heat race, but was spun early in the 30-lapper and forced to rally back up to a twelfth place showing. Full results from both Illinois venues can be accessed by logging onto www.tricityspeedway.net and www.fairburyspeedway.com.

“What a weekend for our Riggs Motorsports team!” quoted English following his pair of big wins in the Hawkeye State. “This Longhorn Chassis has been pretty spot on lately. We were close on Thursday night in the opener and just tweaked the car from there. I have to thank the entire Riggs family for believing in me, all of our sponsors, the crew, and of course my family. Hopefully, we can keep this thing digging the rest of the year starting this weekend at Smoky Mountain and Lavonia!”

Tanner and the Riggs Motorsports team have made the trip to the southeast for a pair of $10,000 to win World of Outlaws Late Model Series throwdowns to kick off the month of September. Up first will be a visit to Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tennessee for a race later tonight, September 2 before heading to Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, Georgia on Saturday evening, September 3. Tanner comes into the Labor Day weekend double-dip second in the latest national point standings – only 98 markers behind leader Dennis Erb, Jr. Both weekend shows will be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of DIRTVision. Additional information can be found online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

