Bagley Bags COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Action at The Ridge

Riverside International Speedway Invasion Set for Saturday, Sept. 3

PARAGOULD, Ark. (09/02/22) – For the second-straight year it was Texas racer, Morgan Bagley scoring the $3,000 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil victory at Crowley’s Ridge Raceway (Paragould, Ark.).

From The NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Position, Bagley wired the field to pick up his first series win of 2022 and the sixth of his career.

Seventh-starting Kyle Beard finished second with Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier, Billy Moyer Jr., in third, ninth-starting Hunter Rasdon fourth, and 17th-starting Mason Oberkramer fifth.

Oberkramer earned M&M Paint & Construction Hard Charger Award for his twelve-position improvement in the main event.

Action shifts south down I-55 on Saturday night to Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, Ark.). The facility lost an CCSDS event due to rain earlier this year. In 2021 Neil Baggett won a thriller at the famed, ¼-mile oval.

Also in action will be the 305 c.i. MSCA Winged Sprint Cars competing in the sixth annual Jimmy Huffman Memorial along with Modifieds, Mini Sprints, and Stock Cars

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with racing action slated for 7:30 p.m.

Grandstand admission (ages 12-and-up) is $25 with kids (ages 6-11) $5, and children (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit admission is $35

The three-race swing draws to a close on Sunday, September 4 at Johnny Stokes’ Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.). Rain claimed the event win in 2021.

The pit gate will open at 3 p.m., with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m. The Pre-Race Concert is set for 5:30 p.m., with the drivers meeting at 6:00 p.m. with racing action starting at 7:00 p.m.

Grandstand admission (ages 11-and-up) $20 with kids (ages 10-and-under) free with a paying adult. Pit admission (ages 11-and-up) is $35 with kids (ages 6-10) $25, and children (ages 5-and-under) free with a paying adult.

For more information on the events, please visit www.RiversideInternationalSpeedway.com and www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Malvern Bank, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, Integra Shocks, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Capital Race Cars, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer Tree Service, Barnhart Heating & Air, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Edelbrock, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – September 2, 2022

Crowley’s Ridge Raceway (Paragould, Ark.)

Feature Results (40 Laps)

1)Morgan Bagley 2)Kyle Beard 3)Billy Moyer Jr. 4)Hunter Rasdon 5)Mason Oberkramer 6)Brian Rickman 7)B.J. Robinson 8)Tyler Stevens 9)Rick Rickman 10)Chandler Petty 11)Jon Kirby 12)Henry Gustavus Jr. 13)Matt Cooper 14)Scott Tracer 15)Dustin Holmes 16)Preston Farmer 17)Logan Martin 18)Mark Nichols 19)Chris Jones 20)Scott Crigler 21)Brandon Carpenter 22)Steven Crocker

DNS: Kyle Downs, Scott Bell, Jason Smith, Geoff Aitken, Bryan Glaze

Entries: 29

Mark Martin Automotive Group A Fast Qualifier (and overall): Billy Moyer Jr. (11.954 seconds)

Mark Martin Automotive Group B Fast Qualifier: Logan Martin (12.289 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Morgan Bagley

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Chandler Petty

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Logan Martin

Hoosier Tire Heat Race #4 Winner: Brian RIckman

Midwest Sheet Metal B-Main Winners: Mason Oberkramer, Steven Crocker

M&M Paint & Construction Hard Charger: Mason Oberkramer (17th-to-5th)

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Morgan Bagley

COMP Cams Top Performer: Morgan Bagley

Lap Leaders: Morgan Bagley (1-40)

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Brian Rickman

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie Leader: Tyler Stevens

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)