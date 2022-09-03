Peoria Speedway Results – 9/3/22

Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
6
|Mike Chasteen Jr (C40)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|37
|4
|
13
|Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Brandon Lance (248)
Brimfield, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|Gary Webb (W56)
Blue Grass, Ia.
|34
|7
|
1
|Brandon Hamburg (C15)
Dixon, Il.
|33
|8
|
7
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|32
|9
|
4
|Chris Morefield (59)
Edwards, Il.
|31
|10
|
9
|Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.
|30
|11
|
12
|Collin Rutledge (33)
|29
|12
|
10
|Greg Wagner(r) (79W)
Polo, Il.
|28
|13
|
11
|Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.
|27
|14
|
14
|Breanna Clark (6)
|26
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
|37
|4
|
6
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
2
|Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.
|35
|6
|
5
|Chris Morefield (10h)
Edwards, Il.
|34
|7
|
16
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|33
|8
|
13
|Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
14
|Michael Claeys (8C)
Knoxville, Il.
|31
|10
|
10
|Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.
|30
|11
|
15
|Bill Kettering Jr (25K)
Glassford, Il.
|29
|12
|
8
|Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|28
|13
|
12
|Shane Allen (29B)
Washington, Il.
|27
|14
|
11
|James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|26
|15
|
7
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|25
|16
|
9
|Chris Osborne (61)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|24
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
1
|Trevor Ringle (1)
Pontiac, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Tyler Cox (57)
Paris, Tn.
|34
|7
|
6
|Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|33
|8
|
12
|William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
8
|Wiley Holt (99H)
Hanna City, Il.
|31
|10
|
10
|Chris Hawkins (11X)
Washington, Il.
|30
|11
|
11
|Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|29
|12
|
19
|Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.
|28
|13
|
15
|Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.
|27
|14
|
9
|Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.
|26
|15
|
14
|Jim Carter (27)
Pekin, Il.
|25
|16
|
17
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|24
|17
|
13
|Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.
|23
|DNS
|
16
|Chad Gray (82)
|0
|DNS
|
18
|Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.
|0
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Matthew Weibel(r) (127)
Streator, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|36
|5
|
8
|Roger Rickels (59)
Lasalle, Il.
|35
|6
|
5
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|34
|7
|
6
|Carter Dart (D7)
Springfield, Il.
|33
|8
|
9
|Corey Boone (04C)
Creve Couer, Il.
|32
|DNS
|
7
|Brandon Boden (99)
Canton, Mo.
|0
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|David Laritson (15)
Normal, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Matt Mackey (01)
Delavan, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.
|35
|6
|
5
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|34