Peoria Speedway Results – 9/3/22

Finish Start Driver Points
1
6
 Mike Chasteen Jr (C40)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
3
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 38
3
2
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 37
4
13
 Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 36
5
5
 Brandon Lance (248)
Brimfield, Il.		 35
6
8
 Gary Webb (W56)
Blue Grass, Ia.		 34
7
1
 Brandon Hamburg (C15)
Dixon, Il.		 33
8
7
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 32
9
4
 Chris Morefield (59)
Edwards, Il.		 31
10
9
 Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.		 30
11
12
 Collin Rutledge (33) 29
12
10
 Greg Wagner(r) (79W)
Polo, Il.		 28
13
11
 Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.		 27
14
14
 Breanna Clark (6) 26

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
4
 Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.		 38
3
3
 Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.		 37
4
6
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 36
5
2
 Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.		 35
6
5
 Chris Morefield (10h)
Edwards, Il.		 34
7
16
 Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.		 33
8
13
 Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.		 32
9
14
 Michael Claeys (8C)
Knoxville, Il.		 31
10
10
 Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.		 30
11
15
 Bill Kettering Jr (25K)
Glassford, Il.		 29
12
8
 Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.		 28
13
12
 Shane Allen (29B)
Washington, Il.		 27
14
11
 James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 26
15
7
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 25
16
9
 Chris Osborne (61)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 24

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 40
2
3
 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.		 38
3
4
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 37
4
5
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 36
5
1
 Trevor Ringle (1)
Pontiac, Il.		 35
6
7
 Tyler Cox (57)
Paris, Tn.		 34
7
6
 Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 33
8
12
 William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.		 32
9
8
 Wiley Holt (99H)
Hanna City, Il.		 31
10
10
 Chris Hawkins (11X)
Washington, Il.		 30
11
11
 Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 29
12
19
 Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.		 28
13
15
 Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.		 27
14
9
 Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.		 26
15
14
 Jim Carter (27)
Pekin, Il.		 25
16
17
 Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.		 24
17
13
 Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.		 23
DNS
16
 Chad Gray (82) 0
DNS
18
 Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.		 40
2
2
 Matthew Weibel(r) (127)
Streator, Il.		 38
3
3
 Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.		 37
4
4
 Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.		 36
5
8
 Roger Rickels (59)
Lasalle, Il.		 35
6
5
 Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.		 34
7
6
 Carter Dart (D7)
Springfield, Il.		 33
8
9
 Corey Boone (04C)
Creve Couer, Il.		 32
DNS
7
 Brandon Boden (99)
Canton, Mo.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
2
 David Laritson (15)
Normal, Il.		 38
3
4
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 37
4
3
 Matt Mackey (01)
Delavan, Il.		 36
5
6
 Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.		 35
6
5
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 34

