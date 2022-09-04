Cade Dillard dials up Bryan Mize Memorial win at Rocket Raceway Park!

Petty, TX – 9/3/22 – A big personality with a big heart, Bryan Mize was a friend to many and a field of 74 USRA Modifieds showed up to honor him at the Rocket Raceway Park on Saturday for the 8th Annual Bryan Mize Memorial.

In the end, it was Cade Dillard using a little luck and a lot of talent to win the 40-lap main event for the USRA American Racer Modified Series presented by DAY Motor Sports and pocket a tasty check for $8,000.

A former USMTS Modified standout and world of Outlaws Late Model Series competitor, Dillard’s drive from Robeline, La., was well worth the time and effort. Driving his own CDR Race Cars machine, he made the most of Tyler Davis’s misfortune on lap 23 and then grinded his way to a win over series points leader Chris Henigan.

Polesitter Max Eddie Thomas made the most of his starting spot and paced the first eight laps before Davis streaked around the high side to lead the ninth circuit.

Six months ago, Davis scored his first-ever USMTS victory right here in Petty, Texas, during the 12th Annual Texas Spring Nationals. With a lead of more than four seconds, he was well on his way to another big payday from promoters Kevin Rogers and Kevin Sustaire when something on his racecar broke and ended his run on lap 23.

After the caution, Henigan assumed the point when the field went back to green flag action with Dillard challenging for the spot and eventually gaining control three laps later.

Dillard pulled away during the final 14 laps, surviving a final yellow flag scare with three to go and steering into Ballistic Trailers Victory Lane.

With another top-five results, Henigan’s runner-up effort expanded his ARMS points lead with just five points races remaining.

Thomas held on for third with Jack Sartain finishing fourth ahead of 15th-starting Jared Russell. Rounding out the top 10 finishing positions were Josh Landers, Manuel Williams II, 16-starting Joe Duvall, 23-starting Troy Taylor and veteran racer Steve Holzkamper.

Saturday’s event was presented by Walker, Warren & Jordan Surveying & Mapping, ABEL Truck & Trailer Sales and Pinnacle Roofing & Construction.

During the pre-race pit meeting, American Racer awarded $100 cash to Davis, Shane Hartline and Michael Walker in a random draw among racers who pre-entered for tonight’s show. Register here for future ARMS race in 2022 and save money plus get eligible for one of three $100 cash drawings each race night.

Special thanks to American Racer, ARMI Contractors, Day Motor Sports, Innovative AutoGlass & Window Tint, RacerWebsite.com, RacinDirt, Star 1 Roofing & Construction, Summit Racing Equipment, Texas Locomotive Solutions and TNT Auto Parts for their support.

Each of the venues hosting a USRA American Racer Modified Series presented by Day Motor Sports event will pay no less than $2,000 to the winner and a minimum $200 to start. The main event will start 24 cars or 26 if more than 40 drivers are entered. Up to two series provisionals will be awarded based on points entering the event.

Now in its second season, the ARMS will award at least $4,000 to the points champion at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign. Triston Dycus is the defending series champion.

More information about the USRA American Racer Modified Series is available at usraracing.com. You can also get social with the ARMS on Facebook and Twitter.

Next Race September 17: The USRA American Racer Modified Series presented by DAY Motor Sports is back in action two weeks from tonight on Saturday, Sept. 17, when the Pike County Speedway in Magnolia, Miss., hosts a long-awaited $5,000-to-win blockbsuter at the historic facility.

Summit USRA Nationals nears: The 9th Annual Summit USRA Nationals happens Monday through Saturday, Oct. 3-8, at the Lucas Ol Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

The biggest event on dirt will kick off with an open practice on Monday, and then racing will take place every night from Tuesday through Saturday. All eight USRA-sanctioned classes will participate at one time or another during the six-day event.

The Summit Shootout also returns this year and will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and feature USRA track champions and Summit Shootout qualifying race winners to compete in this one-of-a-kind blockbuster battle royale for Modified, Stock Car, B-Mod and Hobby Stock competitors.

Drivers can register for the Summit USRA Nationals here or call (515) 832-6000 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Hurry, late fees apply after Aug. 31. Fans can order tickets here. Camping and RV information is available here.

Continuing to crush it: Year after year, the USRA continues to attract more racetracks and dirt racing competitors through fair, logical and cost-effective rules accompanied by an organization that puts the racers, racetracks and their fans first.

For the upcoming 2022 campaign for the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series, there are currently more than 50 of America’s finest dirt ovals which will host over 1,000 nights of racing this season.

Visit usraracing.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USRA news delivered to your inbox.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

USRA American Racer Modified Series presented by Day Motor Sports

8th Annual Bryan Mize Memorial presented by Walker, Warren & Jordan Surveying & Mapping, ABEL Truck & Trailer Sales and Pinnacle Roofing & Construction

Rocket Raceway Park, Petty, Texas

Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money won

USRA MODIFIEDS

Star 1 Roofing Heat #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

2. (7) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas

3. (4) 22 Gregory Muirhead, Mabank, Texas

4. (5) 2C Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas

5. (9) 511 Tanner Barnhart, N. Little Rock, Ark.

6. (2) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

7. (3) 4 Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan.

8. (10) 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas

9. (6) 2CC Ross Malone II, Powderly, Texas

10. (11) 58 Tyler Honeywell, Antlers, Okla.

11. (8) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas

TNT Auto Parts Heat #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas

2. (5) 1 Jimmy Day, Greenville, Texas

3. (3) 261 Michael Ables, Caddo, Okla.

4. (6) B4 Jared Baird, Norman, Okla.

5. (10) 5X Danny Veal, Princeton, Texas

6. (4) 181 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas

7. (9) 29X Lance Plant, Canton, Texas

8. (2) 27H Johnny Dunn Jr., Sunnyvale, Texas

9. (7) 777 Blaine Shives, Denison, Texas

10. (11) 15 Kyle Cave, Lavon, Texas

11. (8) 7B Bradley Bracey, Mabank, Texas

Texas Locomotive Solutions Heat #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 14X Josh Landers, Princeton, Texas

2. (11) 24M Manuel Williams II, Fouke, Ark.

3. (5) 4RX Kevin Rowland, Cedar Hill, Texas

4. (3) 110B Casey Brunson, Lott, Texas

5. (4) 28B Wendall Bolden, Greenville, Texas

6. (8) 75J Jeremy LaCoe, Lincoln, Ark.

7. (7) 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.

8. (2) 54LL Clinton Hull, Whitesboro, Texas

9. (10) 12 Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

10. (6) 211 Richie Ginn, Jarreau, La.

11. (9) 56 Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

Innovative AutoGlass & Window Tint Heat #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 32 Mitchell Clement, Bonham, Texas

2. (4) 130 Chase Allen, Midlothian, Texas

3. (8) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

4. (1) 55 Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla.

5. (7) 15J Jason Webb, McKinney, Texas

6. (3) 44X Bryan Gunwall, Brookston, Texas

7. (9) 18M Wayne Melton, Caddo Mills, Texas

8. (10) 8C Colby O’Neal, Midlothian, Texas

9. (5) 99 Jeff Needham, Ennis, Texas

10. (11) 3 Sam Cox, Flower Mound, Texas

11. (6) 1* Payton Johannesen, Gun Barrel City, Texas

ARMI Contractors Heat #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

2. (3) 718 Tommy Cannon, Denham Springs, La.

3. (7) 2B Billy Brierton, Greenville, Texas

4. (8) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

5. (6) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

6. (1) 11X Wesley Veal, Princeton, Texas

7. (4) 18J Jake Huckaby, Texarkana, Texas

8. (5) 81G Michael Grubbs, Plano, Texas

9. (10) 77 Richard Brown Jr., Dallas, Texas

10. (9) 33 Brad Pannell, Broken Bow, Okla.

Midwest Wrap Co. Heat #6 (8 laps):

1. (3) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Wills Point, Texas

2. (2) 5 Steve Holzkamper, Gentry, Ark.

3. (7) 25H Shane Hartline, Ivanhoe, Texas

4. (4) 4R Jared Russell, Wagoner, Okla.

5. (9) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

6. (8) 82W Jimmie Williams, Denison, Texas

7. (10) 8T Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas

8. (5) 711 Cody Smith, Kaufman, Texas

9. (6) 30 Cody Blanton, Lone Oak, Texas

10. (1) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark.

Walker, Warren & Jordan Surveying Heat #7 (8 laps):

1. (1) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

2. (2) 2R Michael Riskey, Caddo Mills, Texas

3. (6) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

4. (8) 01 Colby Smith, Greenville, Texas

5. (3) 56X Troy Taylor, Midlothian, Texas

6. (9) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas

7. (10) 4K Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

8. (7) 18 Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas

9. (5) 13J James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas

10. (4) 23 Jeramie Cox, Sherman, Texas

Day Motor Sports “B” Feature #1 (12 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (3) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

2. (2) 5 Steve Holzkamper, Gentry, Ark.

3. (1) 25H Shane Hartline, Ivanhoe, Texas

4. (4) B4 Jared Baird, Norman, Okla.

5. (12) 12 Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

6. (5) 55 Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla.

7. (8) 11X Wesley Veal, Princeton, Texas

8. (10) 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.

9. (7) 75J Jeremy LaCoe, Lincoln, Ark.

10. (11) 54LL Clinton Hull, Whitesboro, Texas

11. (14) 15 Kyle Cave, Lavon, Texas

12. (6) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

13. (15) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas

14. (9) 29X Lance Plant, Canton, Texas

15. (13) 30 Cody Blanton, Lone Oak, Texas

DNS – 211 Richie Ginn, Jarreau, La.

Day Motor Sports “B” Feature #2 (12 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (6) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas

2. (1) 2B Billy Brierton, Greenville, Texas

3. (3) 22 Gregory Muirhead, Mabank, Texas

4. (4) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

5. (8) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

6. (7) 82W Jimmie Williams, Denison, Texas

7. (9) 18M Wayne Melton, Caddo Mills, Texas

8. (10) 8C Colby O’Neal, Midlothian, Texas

9. (14) 3 Sam Cox, Flower Mound, Texas

10. (16) 56 Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

11. (12) 77 Richard Brown Jr., Dallas, Texas

12. (5) 110B Casey Brunson, Lott, Texas

13. (15) 33 Brad Pannell, Broken Bow, Okla.

14. (11) 711 Cody Smith, Kaufman, Texas

15. (13) 2CC Ross Malone II, Powderly, Texas

16. (2) 2R Michael Riskey, Caddo Mills, Texas

Day Motor Sports “B” Feature #3 (12 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (5) 4R Jared Russell, Wagoner, Okla.

2. (2) 4RX Kevin Rowland, Cedar Hill, Texas

3. (6) 56X Troy Taylor, Midlothian, Texas

4. (10) 34 Michael Walker, McAllen, Texas

5. (4) 511 Tanner Barnhart, N. Little Rock, Ark.

6. (15) 1* Payton Johannesen, Gun Barrel City, Texas

7. (7) 8T Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas

8. (11) 81G Michael Grubbs, Plano, Texas

9. (13) 777 Blaine Shives, Denison, Texas

10. (3) 261 Michael Ables, Caddo, Okla.

11. (14) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark.

12. (8) 44X Bryan Gunwall, Brookston, Texas

13. (12) 99 Jeff Needham, Ennis, Texas

14. (1) 718 Tommy Cannon, Denham Springs, La.

15. (9) 4 Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan.

Day Motor Sports “B” Feature #4 (12 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

2. (2) 01 Colby Smith, Greenville, Texas

3. (4) 2C Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas

4. (5) 15J Jason Webb, McKinney, Texas

5. (7) 4K Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

6. (12) 13J James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas

7. (11) 18 Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas

8. (6) 28B Wendall Bolden, Greenville, Texas

9. (8) 181 Bobby Ruffin, Crandall, Texas

10. (13) 58 Tyler Honeywell, Antlers, Okla.

11. (14) 23 Jeramie Cox, Sherman, Texas

12. (10) 27H Johnny Dunn Jr., Sunnyvale, Texas

13. (15) 7B Bradley Bracey, Mabank, Texas

14. (3) 5X Danny Veal, Princeton, Texas

15. (9) 18J Jake Huckaby, Texarkana, Texas

American Racer “A” Feature (40 laps):

1. (10) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

2. (5) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas

3. (1) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Wills Point, Texas

4. (3) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas

5. (15) 4R Jared Russell, Wagoner, Okla.

6. (4) 14X Josh Landers, Princeton, Texas

7. (7) 24M Manuel Williams II, Fouke, Ark.

8. (16) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

9. (23) 56X Troy Taylor, Midlothian, Texas

10. (17) 5 Steve Holzkamper, Gentry, Ark.

11. (21) 25H Shane Hartline, Ivanhoe, Texas

12. (2) 1 Jimmy Day, Greenville, Texas

13. (14) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas

14. (24) 2C Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas

15. (19) 4RX Kevin Rowland, Cedar Hill, Texas

16. (11) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

17. (9) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

18. (25) 718 Tommy Cannon, Denham Springs, La.

19. (22) 22 Gregory Muirhead, Mabank, Texas

20. (26) 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.

21. (8) 32 Mitchell Clement, Bonham, Texas

22. (6) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

23. (18) 2B Billy Brierton, Greenville, Texas

24. (20) 01 Colby Smith, Greenville, Texas

25. (13) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

26. (12) 130 Chase Allen, Midlothian, Texas

Lap Leaders: Thomas 1-8, Davis 9-23, Henigan 24-25, Dillard 26-40.

Total Laps Led: Dillard 15, Davis 15, Thomas 8, Henigan 2.

Margin of Victory: 2.144 seconds.

Time of Race: 28 minutes, 10.949 seconds (3 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Cannon, Mason Williams.

Entries: 74.

Next Race: Saturday, Sept. 17, Pike County Speedway, Magnolia, Miss.

Points Standings: Henigan 676, Duvall 604, Dycus 567, Williams II 517, Gaddis 484, Cannon 474, Dawson 461, Sean Gaddis 386, Williams 380, LaCoe 374.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer –Davis, Hartline, Walker.

RacerWebsite.com – Cox.

42 entries BUCKMEYER MOTORSPORTS ECO MODIFIEDS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 197-Gary Fitch[1]; 2. 69-Cory Whitworth[5]; 3. 81T-Shawn Williams[6]; 4. 20D-Drew Pattat[13]; 5. 29-Billie Potts[3]; 6. C88-Carson Bradley[4]; 7. 22T-Tyler Muirhead[7]; 8. 14X-Brayton Godwin[9]; 9. 14-James Riddle[8]; 10. J2-Jackson Ames[14]; 11. 11H-Jett Hefti[2]; 12. 21R-Matt Rust[17]; 13. 45-Brendon Harrison[10]; 14. 168-Brian Hopkins[20]; 15. 163-Cody Miller[15]; 16. 22-Kylar Smith[21]; 17. 12-Jordan Ramsey[16]; 18. 18H-Bryce Bumpass[18]; 19. 01-Paul Pacheco[22]; 20. 23W-Reggie Dotson[24]; 21. 33R-Rance Lewellen[23]; 22. 58R-Chris Crowston[12]; 23. 28X-Gary Jackson[19]; 24. 4D-Devon Bowles[11]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 20D-Drew Pattat[1]; 2. 163-Cody Miller[2]; 3. 21R-Matt Rust[7]; 4. 28X-Gary Jackson[6]; 5. 22-Kylar Smith[4]; 6. 33R-Rance Lewellen[11]; 7. 15-Shad Wells[3]; 8. 14C-Jonathan Cameron[8]; 9. 15K-Keith Clark[9]; 10. 13R-Rhett Burton[13]; 11. M88-Jack Mize[12]; 12. 4X-James Haggard[14]; 13. (DNS) 0-Scott Allen; 14. (DNS) 77R-Tony Ross; 15. (DNS) 3W-Mark Wheless

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. J2-Jackson Ames[14]; 2. 12-Jordan Ramsey[1]; 3. 18H-Bryce Bumpass[2]; 4. 168-Brian Hopkins[3]; 5. 01-Paul Pacheco[4]; 6. 23W-Reggie Dotson[6]; 7. 88J3-Joe Loftice[10]; 8. 9-David Reynolds[13]; 9. 69X-Tyler Malone[9]; 10. 88R-Robert Rogers[5]; 11. 10H-Scott Hill[8]; 12. 43-Ashton Bhakta[12]; 13. 49A-Dustin Myers[11]; 14. 13Y-Pete York[15]; 15. 4W-Melvin Whitworth[7]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11H-Jett Hefti[1]; 2. 58R-Chris Crowston[2]; 3. 20D-Drew Pattat[5]; 4. 163-Cody Miller[7]; 5. 28X-Gary Jackson[4]; 6. 4W-Melvin Whitworth[8]; 7. M88-Jack Mize[6]; 8. 43-Ashton Bhakta[9]; 9. J2-Jackson Ames[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 29-Billie Potts[1]; 2. 81T-Shawn Williams[6]; 3. 12-Jordan Ramsey[5]; 4. 18H-Bryce Bumpass[7]; 5. 88R-Robert Rogers[3]; 6. 69X-Tyler Malone[4]; 7. 33R-Rance Lewellen[2]; 8. 4X-James Haggard[8]; 9. (DNS) 3W-Mark Wheless

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14X-Brayton Godwin[1]; 2. C88-Carson Bradley[7]; 3. 45-Brendon Harrison[6]; 4. 22-Kylar Smith[3]; 5. 21R-Matt Rust[5]; 6. 15K-Keith Clark[2]; 7. 0-Scott Allen[8]; 8. 9-David Reynolds[4]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 14-James Riddle[2]; 2. 197-Gary Fitch[5]; 3. 4D-Devon Bowles[6]; 4. 01-Paul Pacheco[3]; 5. 23W-Reggie Dotson[4]; 6. 10H-Scott Hill[7]; 7. 88J3-Joe Loftice[1]; 8. (DNS) 13Y-Pete York

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 69-Cory Whitworth[2]; 2. 22T-Tyler Muirhead[5]; 3. 15-Shad Wells[1]; 4. 168-Brian Hopkins[6]; 5. 77R-Tony Ross[7]; 6. 14C-Jonathan Cameron[8]; 7. 49A-Dustin Myers[4]; 8. 13R-Rhett Burton[3]

53 entries BY-LINE SURVEYING USRA FACTORY STOCK A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 3-CJ Howell[2]; 2. B21-Bryce Pritchett[4]; 3. 38-Deaon Redmon[5]; 4. XXX-Shawn Graham[8]; 5. 13-Jeff Hammitt[14]; 6. 5V-Michael Smith[9]; 7. 197-Gary Fitch[22]; 8. 22K-Kody Boatright[18]; 9. 51-Ruben Broussard[12]; 10. 8X-Zach Arden[21]; 11. 21-Brian Holland[6]; 12. 13X-Austin Hail[16]; 13. 29-Brett Arden[17]; 14. 3G-Donald Cain[19]; 15. 24-Jesse Freelen[20]; 16. 42-Lee Carver[23]; 17. 17-Greg Hammitt[11]; 18. 75-Chad Ince[24]; 19. 120-Neil Kemp[7]; 20. 14-Alan Screws[1]; 21. J27-Scotty Case[15]; 22. 98-Chris Davis[3]; 23. 123-Brett Jensen[13]; 24. 21B-Brandon Stowell[10] B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 123-Brett Jensen[3]; 2. 13X-Austin Hail[6]; 3. 3G-Donald Cain[2]; 4. 197-Gary Fitch[14]; 5. 40-Michael Bowles[4]; 6. 22C-Richard George Jr[13]; 7. 3F-Eric Frazier[12]; 8. 444X-Travis Hudnall[5]; 9. 35-Raysen Roy[7]; 10. 7X-Daylon Briscoe[11]; 11. 22J-Jerry Cowart[10]; 12. 54K-Melvin Kemp Jr[8]; 13. 69X-Jeremy Fodge[1]; 14. (DNS) 73-Brent Ford B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 13-Jeff Hammitt[3]; 2. 29-Brett Arden[1]; 3. 24-Jesse Freelen[2]; 4. 42-Lee Carver[4]; 5. 19-Billy Vest[12]; 6. 6B-Bobby Morphis[5]; 7. 51D-Daniel Lamphier[14]; 8. 99-Randy Hoover[7]; 9. 12R-Matt Reid[8]; 10. 42J-James Gipson[6]; 11. 7N-Nakeia Norris[11]; 12. 57-Joey Freelen[10]; 13. 31-Timothy Hardman[13]; 14. 2T-Tommy Harrell[9] B Feature 3 (12 Laps): 1. J27-Scotty Case[3]; 2. 22K-Kody Boatright[1]; 3. 8X-Zach Arden[4]; 4. 75-Chad Ince[6]; 5. 26G-Bobby Glover[5]; 6. 00-Gary Hendrickson[7]; 7. 7W-kelly warren[8]; 8. 96T-Colton Tanner[9]; 9. 13T-Jeff Tito[12]; 10. 444-Laken Hudnall[13]; 11. 18H-Tyler Hicks[2]; 12. C7-Victor Case[11]; 13. (DNS) 32L-Luke Wheat Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 98-Chris Davis[1]; 2. 21B-Brandon Stowell[4]; 3. 18H-Tyler Hicks[2]; 4. 3G-Donald Cain[7]; 5. 42-Lee Carver[9]; 6. 54K-Melvin Kemp Jr[3]; 7. 2T-Tommy Harrell[8]; 8. 3F-Eric Frazier[6]; 9. 22C-Richard George Jr[5] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. B21-Bryce Pritchett[6]; 2. 51-Ruben Broussard[3]; 3. 3-CJ Howell[9]; 4. 26G-Bobby Glover[1]; 5. 35-Raysen Roy[2]; 6. 99-Randy Hoover[8]; 7. 57-Joey Freelen[4]; 8. 7N-Nakeia Norris[5]; 9. 444-Laken Hudnall[7] Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Alan Screws[5]; 2. 17-Greg Hammitt[4]; 3. 123-Brett Jensen[1]; 4. 40-Michael Bowles[6]; 5. 6B-Bobby Morphis[8]; 6. 12R-Matt Reid[2]; 7. 73-Brent Ford[9]; 8. 7X-Daylon Briscoe[3]; 9. 197-Gary Fitch[7] Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 120-Neil Kemp[5]; 2. 69X-Jeremy Fodge[2]; 3. 29-Brett Arden[4]; 4. 24-Jesse Freelen[7]; 5. 8X-Zach Arden[9]; 6. 00-Gary Hendrickson[1]; 7. 22J-Jerry Cowart[3]; 8. 19-Billy Vest[6]; 9. 51D-Daniel Lamphier[8] Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 5V-Michael Smith[1]; 2. XXX-Shawn Graham[7]; 3. 22K-Kody Boatright[4]; 4. 13X-Austin Hail[3]; 5. 444X-Travis Hudnall[8]; 6. 42J-James Gipson[9]; 7. 96T-Colton Tanner[2]; 8. C7-Victor Case[5]; 9. 31-Timothy Hardman[6] Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Brian Holland[2]; 2. 38-Deaon Redmon[8]; 3. 13-Jeff Hammitt[3]; 4. J27-Scotty Case[6]; 5. 75-Chad Ince[1]; 6. 7W-kelly warren[5]; 7. 32L-Luke Wheat[4]; 8. 13T-Jeff Tito[7]