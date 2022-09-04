Kameron Key Perfect in Lake Ozark Speedway POWRi 410 Outlaw Weekend Debut

Belleville, IL. (9/3/22) Kameron Key would use perfection on the night in the Lucas Oil POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League feature event for Night One of Lake Ozark Speedway’s Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals to notch their first career series feature victory.

Cruising onto the track with twenty-six entries, Kameron Key would clock quick qualifying time with a 12.170-second lap time as heat racing action would witness Kameron Key, Kyle Bellm, and Roger Crockett each earn an early competitional victory.

Going into the initial green flag start would find high point qualifier and pole-sitter Kameron Key battle outside front-row companion Ayrton Gennetten into the first pair of corners as Kameron Key would gain the early racing advantage.

Withstanding the onslaught from the field on a late-race restart, Kameron Key would solidify victory in the Lucas Oil POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League by holding the lead all laps remaining as second-starter Ayrton Gennetten crossed the finish line in a hard-fought runner-up placement.

Running smooth and gaining ground late would find see point-leader Roger Crockett place third with Derek Hagar finishing fourth in a battle as Kyle Bellm rounded out the top-five finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League in Night One of the Lake Ozark Speedway Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals.

Lake Ozark Speedway | POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League | September 3:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Time: 21K-Kameron Key (12.170)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 21-Kameron Key

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 50K-Kyle Bellm

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 11-Roger Crockett

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 21-Kameron Key

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 84-Brandon Hanks(+10)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 21-Kameron Key

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 21-Kameron Key[1]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett[12]; 4. 9JR-Derek Hagar[11]; 5. 50K-Kyle Bellm[6]; 6. 24-Garet Williamson[13]; 7. 7B-Ben Brown[4]; 8. 21R-Gunner Ramey[9]; 9. 91-Riley Kreisel[5]; 10. 84-Brandon Hanks[20]; 11. 1-Brenham Crouch[15]; 12. 23B-Brian Bell[8]; 13. 1JR-Steven Russell[18]; 14. 1T-Trevin Littleton[7]; 15. 00-Broc Elliott[19]; 16. 5-Kory Bales[21]; 17. 74-Xavier Doney[16]; 18. 17B-Ryan Bickett[14]; 19. 6M-Blake Mallory[17]; 20. 31-Joe B Miller[3]; 21. 17-Kyle Jones[10]; 22. 3A-Aaron Rixmann[23]; 23. 3P-Russell Potter[22]; 24. 7C-Jason Keith[24].

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Kameron Key[4]; 2. 17-Kyle Jones[1]; 3. 91-Riley Kreisel[2]; 4. 9JR-Derek Hagar[8]; 5. 23B-Brian Bell[3]; 6. 74-Xavier Doney[5]; 7. 84-Brandon Hanks[7]; 8. 1J-Danny Jennings[6]; 9. 88-Brad Cookson[9].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 50K-Kyle Bellm[1]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 3. 21R-Gunner Ramey[2]; 4. 7B-Ben Brown[3]; 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett[7]; 6. 6M-Blake Mallory[5]; 7. 00-Broc Elliott[8]; 8. 7C-Jason Keith[9]; 9. 3A-Aaron Rixmann[6].

Shure Built Suspensions Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Roger Crockett[2]; 2. 31-Joe B Miller[4]; 3. 24-Garet Williamson[1]; 4. 1T-Trevin Littleton[3]; 5. 1-Brenham Crouch[5]; 6. 1JR-Steven Russell[6]; 7. 5-Kory Bales[7]; 8. 3P-Russell Potter[8].

Qualifying 1: 1. 21-Kameron Key, 00:12.170[13]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:12.402[14]; 3. 31-Joe B Miller, 00:12.473[4]; 4. 23B-Brian Bell, 00:12.591[1]; 5. 7B-Ben Brown, 00:12.616[12]; 6. 1T-Trevin Littleton, 00:12.707[17]; 7. 91-Riley Kreisel, 00:12.712[10]; 8. 21R-Gunner Ramey, 00:12.722[22]; 9. 11-Roger Crockett, 00:12.796[6]; 10. 17-Kyle Jones, 00:12.807[16]; 11. 50K-Kyle Bellm, 00:12.809[25]; 12. 24-Garet Williamson, 00:12.839[9]; 13. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:12.890[2]; 14. 6M-Blake Mallory, 00:12.900[23]; 15. 1-Brenham Crouch, 00:13.077[18]; 16. 1J-Danny Jennings, 00:13.085[24]; 17. 3A-Aaron Rixmann, 00:13.136[11]; 18. 1JR-Steven Russell, 00:13.197[5]; 19. 84-Brandon Hanks, 00:13.216[21]; 20. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:13.399[3]; 21. 5-Kory Bales, 00:13.516[8]; 22. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 00:13.600[20]; 23. 00-Broc Elliott, 00:13.608[19]; 24. 3P-Russell Potter, 00:13.986[7]; 25. 88-Brad Cookson, 00:18.389[26].

Next up on the yearly agenda for the Lucas Oil POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League will be the final night of the Lake Ozark Speedway seasonal finale with the Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals on September 4th; also including the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League, Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by MAVTV, as well as the Wray’s Lawn & Landscaping POWRi LOS 305 Sprints for an all open-wheel docket of competition.

