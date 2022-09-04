Keeter, Mulich, Bartlett, Meyer, and Roden Take Central Missouri Speedway Victories!

Central Missouri Speedway

September 3, 2022

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The first of two straight nights of Labor Day weekend racing began with 79 race teams on hand in five divisions. Among the field of cars were, 22 B-Mods, 12 Pure Stocks, 17 POWRi Midwest Mods, 18 Late Models, and 10 POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints.

By the end of the night, Mitch Keeter (Cash Money Late Models), Jessie Mulich (B-Mods), Tobin Bartlett (Pure Stocks), Dave Meyer (POWRi Midwest Mods), and Trice Roden (POWRi Midwest Mods), found themselves in victory lane.

Late Models – 18 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 82-Jace Parmley[1]; 2. 33-Mike Bitner[2]; 3. 67-Jimmy Vanzandt[4]; 4. 26-Glen Powell[3]; 5. 20-Dustin Mooneyham[5]; 6. 93D-Josh Dugan[6]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 88-Isaac Keepper[1]; 2. USA1-Chris Hawkins[5]; 3. 29-Chandler Moenning[6]; 4. (DNF) 30-Dalton Cloyd[2]; 5. (DNF) 13-Shawn Whitman[4]; 6. (DNS) 5JR-Shawn Eggeman

Heat 3 – 8 Laps: 1. 52-Mitch Keeter[5]; 2. 22-Tim Petty[1]; 3. 50P-Justin Pearish[2]; 4. 1P-Steve Potter[4]; 5. (DNF) 221-Jerry Brown[6]; 6. (DNF) 73-Francisco Escamilla[3]

Mike Bitner and Jace Parmley redrew the row one starting positions for the Cash Money Super Dirt Series Late Model 25-lap main event with Parmley quickly assuming command of the race in a two-car breakaway with fourth-starting Mitch Keeter. By lap seven, Keeter pressured Parmley at the front of the pack but Parmley held strong until Keeter moved to the low side by lap eight to take the top spot. Bitner held strong inside the top three, just ahead of Isaac Keepper and Tim Petty through lap ten. The leaders began encountering heavy lapped traffic by lap twelve. Keeter had built a sizeable lead, but Parmely began to reel the leader back in by lap 15 with an intense battle for the lead through lapped cars. At lap 20, Keeter led on the high side with Parmely doing all he could to draw close to the leader. Meanwhile Btner, Keepper and Dustin Mooneyham worked to secure spots inside the top five. The Late Model feature went green to checkers without a yellow flag in eight minutes and 24 seconds as Keeter drove to the victory. Parmley fought hard for the win but settled for second with Bitner third, Keepper fourth, Mooneyham fifth, and Chris Hawkins sixth.

A Feature – 25 Laps: 1. 52-Mitch Keeter[4]; 2. 82-Jace Parmley[2]; 3. 33-Mike Bitner[1]; 4. 88-Isaac Keepper[3]; 5. 20-Dustin Mooneyham[12]; 6. USA1-Chris Hawkins[7]; 7. 22-Tim Petty[6]; 8. 67-Jimmy Vanzandt[8]; 9. 50P-Justin Pearish[9]; 10. 93D-Josh Dugan[13]; 11. 29-Chandler Moenning[5]; 12. 30-Dalton Cloyd[14]; 13. 1P-Steve Potter[11]; 14. (DNF) 26-Glen Powell[10]; 15. (DNF) 221-Jerry Brown[15]; 16. (DNS) 13-Shawn Whitman; 17. (DNS) 73-Francisco Escamilla; 18. (DNS) 5JR-Shawn Eggeman

B-Mods – 22 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 11X-Jeremy Polston[2]; 2. 05-Jeremy Lile[8]; 3. 7-Anthony Tanner[4]; 4. 61-Sturgis Streeter[3]; 5. 7B-Terry Schultz[7]; 6. 99-Brad Smith[5]; 7. 10-Johnny McGinnis[6]; 8. (DNF) 29-Tyler Cochran[1]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 251M-Mike Ryun[1]; 2. 15-Colin Pierce[2]; 3. 07-Danniel Harris[3]; 4. 7J-Jake Richards[5]; 5. 94-Jacob Ebert[7]; 6. 25-Rob Neubauer[6]; 7. 72-Danny Thompson JR[4]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps: 1. 90M-Jessie Mulich[2]; 2. 171-Donnie Dannar[3]; 3. 88-Derek Nevels[1]; 4. 53-Charles Laizure[6]; 5. 99T-Dalton Teel[4]; 6. 21-Jacob Potter[5]; 7. (DNF) R33-Austen Raybourn[7]

It was an all-Jeremy front row as Jeremy Lile and Jeremy Polston began the $1,000-to-win B-Mod main event from row one. Lile grabbed the lead early ahead of Jessie Mulich and Mike Ryun as Polston slipped to fourth. Lile held strong at the point in front of Mulich, Ryun, Donnie Dannar, and Polston through lap five. Lapped traffic came into play by the lap ten point of the race. By lap 13, it was a three-car breakaway amongst Lile, Mulich and Ryun. By lap 17 the top of the order changed with Mulich grabbing the lead with Lile second. The first yellow flag of the race came on lap 18 with Mulich leading , Lile, Ryun, Sturgis Streeter, and Daniel Harris. Polson encountered problems in turn two, which led to his car leaving the speedway at a high rate of speed eventually going upside down in a wild series of flips. Polston quickly emerged from the car and came to the top of the track to let family, friends, and fans know that he was okay after the incident. After the red-flag delay, Mulich continued to lead Lile, Ryun, Streeter, and Harris. The race was slowed for a second and final time at lap 17. From this point on, it was Mulich in command as he drove to his first-ever CMS victory. Lile ran strong in second, Ryun was third, followed by Harris, Terry Schultz, and Streeter inside the top six.

A Feature – 25 Laps: 1. 90M-Jessie Mulich[3]; 2. 05-Jeremy Lile[1]; 3. 251M-Mike Ryun[4]; 4. 07-Danniel Harris[8]; 5. 7B-Terry Schultz[13]; 6. 61-Sturgis Streeter[12]; 7. 99-Brad Smith[16]; 8. 7J-Jake Richards[11]; 9. 171-Donnie Dannar[5]; 10. 15-Colin Pierce[6]; 11. 94-Jacob Ebert[14]; 12. 7-Anthony Tanner[7]; 13. 25-Rob Neubauer[17]; 14. 72-Danny Thompson JR[20]; 15. 88-Derek Nevels[9]; 16. 99T-Dalton Teel[15]; 17. 21-Jacob Potter[18]; 18. (DNF) 11X-Jeremy Polston[2]; 19. (DNF) 10-Johnny McGinnis[19]; 20. (DNF) R33-Austen Raybourn[21]; 21. (DNF) 29-Tyler Cochran[22]; 22. (DNF) 53-Charles Laizure[10]

Pure Stocks – 12 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 89-Jonathan Evans[2]; 2. 7-Spencer Reiff[6]; 3. 30K-Cameron Kelly[3]; 4. 24W-Conrad Workman[4]; 5. 4D-David Doelz[5]; 6. (DNF) 67-Jeff Goepferich Jr[1]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 38-Bobby Russell[1]; 2. 28-Tobin Bartlett[6]; 3. 69R-RIchard Jameson[2]; 4. 3J-Jerett Evans[3]; 5. 34W-Taylor Lamons[4]; 6. (DNF) 0-Ethan Lamons[5]

A week removed from capturing his second-consecutive track championship, Spencer Reiff led the field to the initial green flag for the 20-lap Pure Stock main event alongside Tobin Bartlett. Over the first three laps, Reiff and Bartlett swapped the lead until Reiff eventually emerged at the front of the field until caution slowed the race on lap five. Reiff and Bartlett then broke away from the rest of the field after green-flag racing resumed. Another caution waved at lap seven with Reiff leading Bartlett, and fourth-starting Bobby Russell. Just passed the halfway point, Reiff held the lead over Russell, Bartlett, Jonathan Evans, and David Doelz. On lap 14, Russell began pressuring Reiff at the front of the field with the drivers running several close laps near the front. This intense battle lasted until lap 19 when the two leaders made contact, relegating them both to the tail end of the field, falling from contention for the victory. Bartlett then moved to the front of the field over Evans, and Cameron Kelly. Bartlett then had a different view on the race as he took command and did not look back in his first-ever CMS victory. Jonathan Evans was second, followed by Kelly, Doelz, Jerett Evans, and Reiff inside the top six.

A Feature – 20 Laps: 1. 28-Tobin Bartlett[2]; 2. 89-Jonathan Evans[3]; 3. 30K-Cameron Kelly[5]; 4. 4D-David Doelz[9]; 5. 3J-Jerett Evans[8]; 6. 7-Spencer Reiff[1]; 7. 38-Bobby Russell[4]; 8. 24W-Conrad Workman[7]; 9. (DNF) 69R-RIchard Jameson[6]; 10. (DNF) 34W-Taylor Lamons[10]; 11. (DNF) 67-Jeff Goepferich Jr[11]; 12. (DNS) 0-Ethan Lamons

POWRi Midwest Mods – 17 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 14D-Dave Meyer[2]; 2. 447-Kenny Prince[5]; 3. 87D-Jeff Duncan[4]; 4. 9-Brian Meyer[1]; 5. 10-Cody Bray[3]; 6. 08P-Peyton Baker[6]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. X1-Caden Bolin[3]; 2. 17J-Dustin Dennison[1]; 3. 26-Devin Wetzel[2]; 4. 98-AUSTIN SMITH[6]; 5. 42-Dakkota Brisbin[4]; 6. (DNF) 12M-Cameron Kelly[5]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps: 1. 28-Shawn Burns[3]; 2. 8-Jeremy Mullins[4]; 3. 88-Alex Dunwoodie[1]; 4. 5F-Jess Fitzpatrick[2]; 5. 12N-Nathan Baker[5]

Caden Bolin of Fort Scott, Kansas, and 2002 Track Champion, Shawn Burns, led the field to the green flag for the 20-lap POWRi Midwest Mods special event. Bolin quickly found himself at the front of the field with Burns and Dave Meyer second and third. This order stayed the same through lap five. Meyer made his way to the front of the mix at lap eight just as a yellow flag slowed the field. From here, Meyer led Bolin, Burns, Dusting Dennison. While Meyer eventually pulled away, Bolin and Burns waged an extremely close but clean battle for second. Just as it appeared Meyer was going to establish his own postal code, Bolin and Burns reeled the leader back in as they maneuvered their way through lapped traffic. By the time the white flag was displayed, Meyer’s once comfortable lead had to diminished to just over a car length. However, this night belonged to Meyer as he drove to his second E-Mod feature win of the season. Bolin and Burns pulled to within striking distance of the leader out front, but eventually settled for second and third. Dustin Dennison had a solid outing in fourth, followed by eight-starting Devin Wetzel, and Alex Dunwoodie.

A Feature – 20 Laps: 1. 14D-Dave Meyer[3]; 2. X1-Caden Bolin[1]; 3. 28-Shawn Burns[2]; 4. 17J-Dustin Dennison[6]; 5. 26-Devin Wetzel[8]; 6. 88-Alex Dunwoodie[9]; 7. 447-Kenny Prince[4]; 8. 98-AUSTIN SMITH[10]; 9. 08P-Peyton Baker[16]; 10. 5F-Jess Fitzpatrick[12]; 11. 42-Dakkota Brisbin[14]; 12. 9-Brian Meyer[11]; 13. 8-Jeremy Mullins[5]; 14. (DNF) 87D-Jeff Duncan[7]; 15. (DNF) 12M-Cameron Kelly[17]; 16. (DNF) 12N-Nathan Baker[15]; 17. (DNF) 10-Cody Bray[13]

Lighting Sprints – 11 Entries

Heat 1 – 6 Laps: 1. 71-Jeff Bard[2]; 2. 85-Ken Billings[3]; 3. 27R-Trice Roden[6]; 4. 7-Tyler Johnson[5]; 5. 15B-Brad Buxton[4]; 6. (DNS) 00-David Hammons

Heat 2 – 6 Laps: 1. 67-Stanley Kreisel[3]; 2. 10-Chasity Younger[1]; 3. 25-Darin Woodward[2]; 4. 45-Jerran Falke[5]; 5. (DNF) 51-Mark Billings[4]

Stanley Kreisel of Warsaw, Missouri and Olathe, Kansas driver Jeff Bard earned front-row honors for the 15-lap POWRi Lightning Sprint main event with Kreisel grabbing the early lead ahead of Bard, Ken Billings, and Trice Roden. By lap four, it was a two-car breakaway with Kreisel leading Roden, Billings, Bard, and Tyler Johnson. Kreisel and Roden pulled away at the front of the field, leaving several drivers to battle for positions inside the top five. A yellow flag slowed the field by lap eight with Kreisel then leading Roden, Billings, and Bard. By lap nine, the battle for the lead continued with close racing inside the top five. Roden eventually moved to the front of the field Kreisel slipping to second by lap seven. Kreisel and Roden resumed their battle for the top spot through lap nine, when Roden moved to the front of the pack. Roden, eventually began pulling away from the rest of the field to secure his second Lightning Sprint win of the year. Kreisel stayed consistent in second with Ken Billings third, Tyler Johnson fourth, Mark Billings in fifth, and Jeff Bard sixth.

A Feature – 15 Laps: 1. 27R-Trice Roden[4]; 2. 67-Stanley Kreisel[1]; 3. 85-Ken Billings[3]; 4. 7-Tyler Johnson[7]; 5. 51-Mark Billings[9]; 6. 71-Jeff Bard[2]; 7. 25-Darin Woodward[6]; 8. (DNF) 10-Chasity Younger[5]; 9. (DNF) 45-Jerran Falke[11]; 10. (DNF) 15B-Brad Buxton[8]; 11. (DNS) 00-David Hammons

The weekend and race season concludes on Sunday with a special $2,000-to-Win, 35-lap, B-Mod main event plus $1,000-to-Win POWRi Super Stocks 25-lap feature. Pure Stocks and POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints also return for a second-consecutive night of racing for their normal payouts. Track Photographer Joshua Allee announced he will add $75 to the winner of the Pure Stock feature on Sunday. The payout for the winner of the Pure Stock main event will be $400.

Sunday, September 4th details: $2,000-to-win B-Mods, $1,000-to-win POWRi Super Stocks, plus regular payouts for POWRi Lightning Sprints and Pure Stocks. Special event admission in effect: $20 Adults, $15 Active Military with I.D., and Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74, $6 Kids Ages 6 to 12, Kids 5 and Under Free, Seniors 75 and up and those Permanently Confined to Wheelchair free. All pit passes are $40, regardless of age. There are no entry fees (other than $40 pit pass) or track registration for Super Stocks, Pure Stocks, or Lightning Sprint drivers. B-Mods have an entry fee as described here: $75 per driver, covers pit pass and entry fee.

On Sunday, the pit area will be cleared at 4 pm with the pit window opening at 4:30, grandstand admissions begin at 5, followed by the driver pill draw cutoff at 6:15 (late drivers will not earn passing points), pit meeting will take place at 6:30, followed by practice hot laps at 7, and racing to follow. Primitive camping is permitted and welcome on the grounds at CMS but what is hauled onto the grounds, must be hauled off the grounds. Campers should check in with the pit office to ensure proper placement of tents or campers.

Pub 13, located on the front side of the speedway, will remain open Sunday beginning at 11:30 a.m. on through the night until last call at 1 a.m. on race night Sunday. The pub kitchen will remain open late after the races with appetizers and chicken strips available until midnight. The full menu kitchen hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with last orders in by 9:45. Visit Pub 13 online at www.facebook.com/brewpub13.

