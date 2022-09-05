Daison Pursley Victorious at Lake Ozark Speedway with POWRi National & West Midgets

Belleville, IL. (9/4/22) Daison Pursley would put an emphatic statement on his comeback story at Lake Ozark Speedway’s Fall Sprint & Midget Nationals on Night Two to capture his seventh career victory with the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget Leagues to wrap up a weekend holiday celebration of speed at The Lake.

Early Lake Ozark Speedway competition with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League would see Gavan Boschele start the fastest with a 13.957-second hot-lap with Gavan Boschele and Shannon McQueen each earning heat racing wins as Chase McDermand would snag the night’s high-point award.

Setting the field of competitors would find pole-starter Chase McDermand battling front-row counterpart Gavan Boschele into the first pair of corners on the opening lap with Chase McDermand gaining the early racing advantage on the opening laps.

Holding the front of the field for the first few laps, McDermand would appear to be the fastest performer until a turn three mishap would take McDermand and the second-running Gavan Boschele from the competition.

Inheriting the lead, Brenham Crouch would hold the top spot until cutting a tire forcing him into the work area as runner-up Daison Pursley would inherit the lead after the restart.

Putting an exclamation point on the comeback story, Daison Pursley would not be denied in the twenty-five lap event with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League to earn the feature victory.

“Nine months ago, I didn’t think I would ever race again, for this to be possible I can’t thank this team enough. Not only for keeping a ride open for me but all their help and support. This truly felt like a lifetime coming back but it means so much to me” stated an emotional and celebratory Daison Pursley in the Eldon Missouri Winner’s Ceremony.

Staying close in the entire feature, Taylor Reimer would secure a solid showing of runner-up with Brenham Crouch racing back into completing the feature’s final podium placement. Brent Crews would show speed all event to finish fourth as Shannon McQueen rounded out the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget League top-five finishers at Lake Ozark Speedway on Night Two of the Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals.

POWRi National & West Midget League | Lake Ozark Speedway | 9/4/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Fast Hot Lap Time: 5-Gavan Boschele (13.957)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 5-Gavan Boschele

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 7-Shannon McQueen

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 40-Chase McDermand

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 25K-Taylor Reimer(+7)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 71-Daison Pursley

Lucas Oil A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 71-Daison Pursley[6]; 2. 25K-Taylor Reimer[9]; 3. 97-Brenham Crouch[4]; 4. 97K-Brent Crews[8]; 5. 7-Shannon McQueen[3]; 6. 7D-Michelle Decker[12]; 7. 71E-Mariah Ede[5]; 8. 28-Emilio Hoover[13]; 9. 16C-Devin Camfield[15]; 10. 57-Maria Cofer[10]; 11. 15-Branigan Roark[14]; 12. 00-Talin Turner[11]; 13. 52J-Corey Joyner[16]; 14. 40-Chase McDermand[1]; 15. 5-Gavan Boschele[2]; 16. 26-Chance Crum[7].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Gavan Boschele[3]; 2. 71E-Mariah Ede[1]; 3. 40-Chase McDermand[8]; 4. 97K-Brent Crews[5]; 5. 00-Talin Turner[4]; 6. 7D-Michelle Decker[2]; 7. 28-Emilio Hoover[6]; 8. 16C-Devin Camfield[7].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Shannon McQueen[2]; 2. 71-Daison Pursley[1]; 3. 26-Chance Crum[4]; 4. 97-Brenham Crouch[7]; 5. 25K-Taylor Reimer[6]; 6. 57-Maria Cofer[8]; 7. 15-Branigan Roark[3]; 8. 52J-Corey Joyner[5].

