Joe B Miller Masterful in Lake Ozark Speedway POWRi 410 Outlaw Weekend Finale

Belleville, IL. (9/4/22) Joe B Miller would use a late-race resurgence in the Lucas Oil POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League feature event for Night Two of Lake Ozark Speedway’s Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals to notch their first career series feature victory.

Cruising onto the track with twenty-four entries, Ayrton Gennetten would clock quick qualifying time with an 11.707-second lap time as heat racing action would witness Garet Williamson, Kyle Bellm, and Brandon Hanks each earn an early competitional victory.

Going into the initial green flag start would find high point qualifier and pole-sitter Roger Crockett battle outside front-row companion Ayrton Gennetten into the first pair of corners as Crockett would gain the early racing advantage.

Appearing to be the fastest driver on the circuit, Roger Crockett would lead the first handful of laps until suffering mechanical issues taking him from the competition with second-place contender Ayrton Gennetten inheriting the lead.

Using a late-race restart to his advantage, Joe B Miller would surge back through the field after a rough initial start to overtake for the lead around lap twenty-two. Holding the front of the field on the final restart, Miller would flex his racing might to claim the feature win.

“I thought I gave this race away on the original start but I just kept plugging away through the restarts and green flag. I knew we had something late and I can’t thank this McGary team enough for letting me race for them,” said an elated Joe B Miller in the Lake Ozark Speedway winner’s circle.

Running smooth and gaining ground late would find see Garet Williamson place runner-up as Kyle Bellm placed in the final podium placement. Riley Kreisel would use late-race momentum to finish fourth in a battle as night-one winner Kameron Key rounded out the top-five finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League in Night Two of the Lake Ozark Speedway Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals.

Lake Ozark Speedway | POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League | September 4:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Time: 3-Ayrton Gennetten(11.707)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 24-Garet Williamson

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 50K-Kyle Bellm

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 84-Brandon Hanks

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 11-Roger Crockett

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 1JR-Steven Russell(+15)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 31-Joe B Miller

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 31-Joe B Miller[4]; 2. 24-Garet Williamson[5]; 3. 50K-Kyle Bellm[6]; 4. 91-Riley Kreisel[11]; 5. 21-Kameron Key[15]; 6. 21R-Gunner Ramey[7]; 7. 74-Xavier Doney[14]; 8. 00-Broc Elliott[22]; 9. 1JR-Steven Russell[24]; 10. 1-Brenham Crouch[12]; 11. 1J-Danny Jennings[20]; 12. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 13. 17B-Ryan Bickett[23]; 14. 1T-Trevin Littleton[13]; 15. 23B-Brian Bell[16]; 16. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[3]; 17. 11-Roger Crockett[1]; 18. 6M-Blake Mallory[18]; 19. 88-Brad Cookson[21]; 20. 17-Kyle Jones[9]; 21. 84-Brandon Hanks[10]; 22. 14-Jordon Mallett[17]; 23. 9JR-Derek Hagar[19]; 24. 7B-Ben Brown[8].

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Garet Williamson[1]; 2. 31-Joe B Miller[2]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 4. 1T-Trevin Littleton[5]; 5. 21-Kameron Key[6]; 6. 1-Brenham Crouch[3]; 7. 1J-Danny Jennings[7]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett[8].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 50K-Kyle Bellm[1]; 2. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[3]; 3. 17-Kyle Jones[2]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[5]; 5. 14-Jordon Mallett[6]; 6. 21R-Gunner Ramey[4]; 7. 00-Broc Elliott[7]; 8. 1JR-Steven Russell[8].

Shure Built Suspensions Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 84-Brandon Hanks[1]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett[4]; 3. 91-Riley Kreisel[5]; 4. 7B-Ben Brown[3]; 5. 23B-Brian Bell[7]; 6. 6M-Blake Mallory[6]; 7. 88-Brad Cookson[8]; 8. 9JR-Derek Hagar[2].

Qualifying 1: 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:11.707[9]; 2. 21R-Gunner Ramey, 00:11.763[5]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett, 00:11.776[10]; 4. 1-Brenham Crouch, 00:11.811[4]; 5. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, 00:11.985[17]; 6. 7B-Ben Brown, 00:11.995[14]; 7. 31-Joe B Miller, 00:12.013[13]; 8. 17-Kyle Jones, 00:12.062[19]; 9. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 00:12.078[1]; 10. 24-Garet Williamson, 00:12.164[7]; 11. 50K-Kyle Bellm, 00:12.226[21]; 12. 84-Brandon Hanks, 00:12.278[20]; 13. 1T-Trevin Littleton, 00:12.313[6]; 14. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:12.371[18]; 15. 91-Riley Kreisel, 00:12.467[23]; 16. 21-Kameron Key, 00:12.475[24]; 17. 14-Jordon Mallett, 00:12.584[8]; 18. 6M-Blake Mallory, 00:12.736[22]; 19. 1J-Danny Jennings, 00:12.738[11]; 20. 00-Broc Elliott, 00:12.749[2]; 21. 23B-Brian Bell, 00:12.773[15]; 22. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:12.996[16]; 23. 1JR-Steven Russell, 00:13.150[12]; 24. 88-Brad Cookson, 00:13.797[3].

