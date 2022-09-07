Brandon Overton captures third straight Dream win at Eldora Speedway!

91 entries
DIRTCAR LATE MODELS
Dream Feature Continued (100 Laps): 1. 76-Brandon Overton[2]; 2. 44-Chris Madden[1]; 3. 39-Tim McCreadie[5]; 4. 49-Jonathan Davenport[20]; 5. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[14]; 6. 17M-Dale McDowell[12]; 7. 8-Kyle Strickler[6]; 8. 11-Josh Rice[11]; 9. 3S-Brian Shirley[15]; 10. 40-Kyle Bronson[9]; 11. 1-Tyler Erb[16]; 12. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[18]; 13. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 14. 9-Devin Moran[13]; 15. 32-Bobby Pierce[17]; 16. 93-Carson Ferguson[4]; 17. 17-Zack Dohm[7]; 18. 1ST-Johnny Scott[22]; 19. 22S-Gregg Satterlee[10]; 20. 18-Shannon Babb[19]; 21. 9Z-Mason Zeigler[23]; 22. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[24]; 23. 22-Chris Ferguson[8]; 24. 0-Scott Bloomquist[21]
Chasing the Dream Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 19R-Ryan Gustin[2]; 2. 58-Garrett Alberson[7]; 3. 2S-Stormy Scott[13]; 4. 11K-Austin Kirkpatrick[3]; 5. 22R-Will Roland[4]; 6. 23H-Cory Hedgecock[11]; 7. 995-Manny Falcon[1]; 8. 6-Victor Lee[10]; 9. 101T-Forrest Trent[15]; 10. 2X-John Henderson[8]; 11. 88-Trent Ivey[14]; 12. 86-Drew Smith[17]; 13. 29-Clint Keenan[12]; 14. 17C-Jeremy Creech[18]; 15. 39M-Brandon Moore[21]; 16. 54N-Chris Nash[19]; 17. 16-Steve Sabo[20]; 18. J8-Jadon Frame[9]; 19. 99-Camaron Marlar[5]; 20. 88R-Andrew Reaume[16]; 21. 2R-Tom Ramey[22]; 22. 1J-Jeremy Shaw[6]
Chasing the Dream Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 157-Mike Marlar[4]; 2. 18C-Chase Junghans[6]; 3. 10S-Garrett Smith[14]; 4. 10-Joseph Joiner[8]; 5. 25-Mike Benedum[1]; 6. 81JR-Jason Riggs[13]; 7. 6JR-Parker Martin[10]; 8. 4BG-Bob Gardner[11]; 9. 31K-Kye Blight[16]; 10. 51-Dean Carpenter[19]; 11. 83F-Jensen Ford[9]; 12. 17SS-Brenden Smith; 13. 4G-Kody Evans[3]; 14. 19M-Wil Herrington[5]; 15. 57-Zack Mitchell[7]; 16. 22F-Nicholas Fenner[22]; 17. C4-Freddie Carpenter[2]; 18. P0-Jeff Robertson[20]; 19. 5-Mark Whitener[12]; 20. P3-Josh Robertson[21]; 21. 71C-RJ Conley[15]; 22. 1C-Kenny Collins[17]; 23. M27-Mike Provenzano[18]
Chasing the Dream Feature 3 (20 Laps): 1. 18D-Daulton Wilson[2]; 2. 58W-Ashton Winger[4]; 3. 11G-Gordy Gundaker[12]; 4. 16T-Tyler Bruening[5]; 5. 111-Steven Roberts[8]; 6. 15-James Rice[6]; 7. 3-Jon Henry[10]; 8. 21K-Dakotah Knuckles[1]; 9. 28C-Tyler Carpenter[15]; 10. 130-Chase Osterhoff[16]; 11. 42-Carson Hocevar[19]; 12. 5N-Dustin Nobbe[3]; 13. 8A-Rob Anderzack[18]; 14. 145-Chase Frohnapfel[17]; 15. 3N-Austin Neely[11]; 16. 11J-Jon Kirby[20]; 17. 5*-Bryant Dickinson[21]; 18. 63R-Terry Rushlow[14]; 19. 220W-Justin White[22]; 20. 69-Jon Hodgkiss[9]; 21. 21-Robby Hensley[7]; 22. 97-Michael Chilton[13]