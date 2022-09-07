Silver Dollar’s 68th Gold Cup Race of Champions Next for World of Outlaws

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: 68th Gold Cup Race of Champions On Deck at Silver Dollar Speedway

Gold Cup Returns to Glory with Split Prelims, New Format, More Money, Added Fun

CHICO, CA – September 7, 2022 – The 68th Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Riebes Auto Parts has finally arrived.

Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, CA is set to host 60 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series competitors this weekend as the most famous Sprint Car event on the West Coast returns for another year. Marking the first running for SLC Promotions, they’ve brought back the split-field preliminary shows, they’ve changed up the format, they’ve added more money to the purse, and they’ve brought back the pre/post-race fun.

The four-day event officially begins on Wednesday with a Sprint Car Challenge Tour 360 race and Tim Dugger concert, then The Greatest Show on Dirt headlines the slate from Thursday-Saturday. After the split-field races on Thursday and Friday, they’ll all come back on Saturday to battle for the famed Gold Cup and a $25,000 payday.

Let’s look at what to watch for this weekend on DIRTVision.com:

SPLIT-FIELD: For the first time since 2009, the Gold Cup Race of Champions returns to split-field tradition with half the field racing in Thursday’s preliminary and the other half in Friday’s preliminary. It’s a unique claim that only the Knoxville Nationals and Gold Cup can make on the current World of Outlaws schedule. Like Knoxville, Thursday & Friday victories will not count as official Series wins, but Saturday’s $25,000-to-win finale will count in the record books.

Thursday’s list includes the likes of Kyle Larson, Brad Sweet, Logan Schuchart, Sheldon Haudenschild, James McFadden, Corey Day, Ryan Timms, Justin Sanders, Mitchell Faccinto, Willie Croft, Tanner Carrick, Andy Forsberg, and more.

Friday’s field features names such as Donny Schatz, David Gravel, Carson Macedo, Jacob Allen, Spencer Bayston, Dominic Scelzi, Tim Kaeding, Shane Golobic, Bud Kaeding, Kerry Madsen, Austin McCarl, DJ Netto, Colby Copeland, and more.

TITLE DEFENSE: Last year, Logan Schuchart became the first Pennsylvania native to win the Gold Cup since “The Black Bandit” Stevie Smith did it in 1993. He’ll return to Silver Dollar Speedway this weekend trying to become the fifth driver in World of Outlaws history to win back-to-back Gold Cup titles – joining Kyle Larson (2011-12), Steve Kinser (2002-03), Jac Haudenschild (1998-99), and Andy Hillenburg (1994-95).

A three-time World of Outlaws winner in 2022, Schuchart’s Shark Racing team has collected wins at Bristol (TN) Motor Speedway, Jackson (MN) Motorplex, and Skagit (WA) Speedway last week. If it can’t be the #1S, his #1A teammate could be a contender to follow him up as well. Jacob Allen is another three-time winner this year, enjoying a career-year and a career-best streak with nine consecutive top-10 finishes entering this week.

KEEPING THE CUP: For a pair of California natives on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series trail, the Gold Cup Race of Champions offers a chance to win the biggest race in their home state. Both Brad Sweet, of Grass Valley, CA, and Carson Macedo, of Lemoore, CA, are multi-time winners at Silver Dollar Speedway, yet neither have claimed the prestigious Gold Cup finale to this point.

Sweet, who currently leads the standings in pursuit of a fourth straight World of Outlaws title, will have no thoughts of point-racing this week. The Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts #49 has topped two Gold Cup prelims and finished on the podium of Saturday’s finale multiple times, but still chases that elusive title in the event he now promotes.

Macedo, who leads the Series with an impressive 11 victories, returns to the site of his first-career World of Outlaws win this week. He’s conquered Silver Dollar in the Tarlton Racing #21, Kyle Larson Racing #2, and now hopes to add the Jason Johnson Racing #41 to that list this week.

They’re trying to become the seventh Californian in the World of Outlaws era to win Gold Cup, a list headlined by Johnny Anderson (1980), Darrell Hanestad (1989), Jason Meyers (2010, 2013), Kyle Larson (2011-12), Jonathan Allard (2014), and Rico Abreu (2016, 2018).

LOCAL LOVE: As usual, when the World of Outlaws roll into California the home-state heroes are ready to step up and showcase their talents to the world. That will be no different this weekend as the race they all grew up idolizing begins the return to glory. The names to watch are plentiful.

The top-seven in NARC 410 points will all be in action including Dominic Scelzi, Willie Croft, Bud Kaeding, Mitchell Faccinto, Max Mittry, Shane Golobic, and Justin Sanders. There’s also Tanner Carrick, who led half of last year’s Feature before his tail tank come loose. Don’t forget about Core Day either, the 16-year-old sensation topped a NARC show at Silver Dollar earlier this year and already owns two World of Outlaws runner-up finishes.

There are several others to look for including Tim Kaeding, Andy Forsberg, Kaleb Montgomery, Sean Becker, DJ Netto, Joel Myers Jr., Ryan Bernal, Chase Johnson, Blake Carrick, and more.

MEN OF MANY HATS: The 2022 edition of Gold Cup is the first to be operated by new Silver Dollar Speedway promoters SLC Promotions – Brad Sweet, Kyle Larson, Colby Copeland. The three California friends, who grew up in the golden era of Gold Cup, are committed to bringing the West Coast staple back to national fame. They’ve split the field, they’ve added more money, they’ve brought back the party atmosphere, and so much more as they begin to fulfill that dream this week.

Along with their managerial duties, each of the three promoters will be swapping out their radio for a helmet at some point this week. Larson and Sweet will compete in Thursday’s preliminary with Copeland running in Friday’s preliminary before the big dance on Saturday.

THE FORMAT: With roughly 60 cars entered for this weekend’s Gold Cup, fans can expect 30-ish cars to qualify on both Thursday and Friday before Saturday’s finale. The prelim format includes Qualifying, four Heat Races, a Last Chance Showdown, and Feature. Racers will be battling for points every time they hit the track with each session progressively weighing more to incentivize the competition. It starts with Qualifying at 100 down by one-point, then Heats at 100 down by two-points, and then Features at 200 down by three-points.

A Heat Race inversion will also be used with the top-24 overall qualifiers flip-flopped into Heats, placing QuickTime sixth and needing a top-five transfer to make his preliminary Feature. After prelims, the top-two point-getters from both Thursday and Friday will lock-in for Saturday’s $25,000-to-win finale. The next 40 in points will go to Heat Races on Saturday with winners earning a ticket to the DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash alongside the locked-in drivers.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Thursday-Saturday, September 8-10 at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, CA

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (59/75 Races):

1. 49-Brad Sweet (7,556 PTS); 2. 2-David Gravel (-72 PTS); 3. 41-Carson Macedo (-98 PTS); 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (-206 PTS); 5. 15-Donny Schatz (-208 PTS); 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart (-310 PTS); 7. 83-James McFadden (-466 PTS); 8. 5-Spencer Bayston (-500 PTS); 9. 1A-Jacob Allen (-652 PTS); 10. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss (-820 PTS)

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (15 Drivers):

11 wins – Carson Macedo, Jason Johnson Racing #41

9 wins – Sheldon Haudenschild, Stenhouse Jr. / Marshall Racing #17

6 wins – David Gravel, Big Game Motorsports #2

5 wins – Brent Marks, Murray-Marks Motorsports #19

4 wins – Kyle Larson, Kevin Kozlowski/Paul Silva #57

4 wins – Brad Sweet, Kasey Kahne Racing #49

3 wins – Donny Schatz, Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15

3 wins – Logan Schuchart, Shark Racing #1S

3 wins – Jacob Allen, Shark Racing #1A

2 wins – Spencer Bayston, CJB Motorsports #5

2 wins – Giovanni Scelzi, KCP Racing #18

1 win – Brock Zearfoss, Zearfoss Racing #3Z

1 win – Brian Brown, Brian Brown Racing #21

1 win – Buddy Kofoid, Crouch Motorsports #11

1 win – Lance Dewease, Don Kreitz Jr. Racing #69K

FEATURE LAPS LED (30 Drivers):

272 laps – Brad Sweet

253 laps – Carson Macedo

189 laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

186 laps – David Gravel

119 laps – Kyle Larson

109 laps – Brent Marks

99 laps – Donny Schatz

94 laps – Jacob Allen

67 laps – Logan Schuchart

66 laps – Spencer Bayston

61 laps – Giovanni Scelzi

52 laps – Brian Brown

46 laps – Tyler Courtney

31 laps – Buddy Kofoid

30 laps – James McFadden

26 laps – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

23 laps – Kasey Kahne

22 laps – Brock Zearfoss

15 laps – Justin Peck

13 laps – Cory Eliason

12 laps – Rico Abreu

9 laps – Dominic Scelzi, Brady Bacon

8 laps – Anthony Macri, Riley Goodno

7 laps – Kerry Madsen

5 laps – Lance Dewease

1 lap – Corey Day, Aaron Reutzel, Austin McCarl

QUICKTIME AWARDS (20 Drivers):

9 QuickTimes – Carson Macedo*

8 QuickTimes – Brad Sweet

6 QuickTimes – David Gravel

4 QuickTimes – Sheldon Haudenschild*, Jacob Allen

3 QuickTimes – Giovanni Scelzi*

2 QuickTimes – Donny Schatz, Logan Schuchart, Spencer Bayston, James McFadden, Rico Abreu, Justin Peck

1 QuickTime – Aaron Reutzel, Cory Eliason, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Buddy Kofoid, Brent Marks, Kerry Madsen, Daryn Pittman, Anthony Macri

* Denotes New Track Record

HEAT RACE WINNERS (48 Drivers):

20 Heat Wins – David Gravel, Carson Macedo

17 Heat Wins – Jacob Allen

16 Heat Wins – Brad Sweet

15 Heat Wins – Logan Schuchart

12 Heat Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild, Donny Schatz, James McFadden

6 Heat Wins – Giovanni Scelzi

5 Heat Wins – Brock Zearfoss, Rico Abreu, Kerry Madsen, Brian Brown

4 Heat Wins – Spencer Bayston, Kraig Kinser, Aaron Reutzel

3 Heat Wins – Kasey Kahne, Tyler Courtney, Cory Eliason, Kyle Larson, Hunter Schuerenberg

2 Heat Wins – Austin McCarl, Justin Peck, Brent Marks, Marcus Dumesny, Matt Juhl

1 Heat Win – Sam Hafertepe Jr, Dominic Scelzi, Corey Day, Anthony Macri, Justin Whittall, Ian Madsen, Parker Price-Miller, Buddy Kofoid, Mark Dobmeier, Mitchel Moles, Brooke Tatnell, Riley Goodno, Jack Croaker, Paige Polyak, Carson McCarl, Sye Lynch, Daryn Pittman, Danny Dietrich, Devon Borden, Larry Wight, Noah Gass, Tim Kaeding

DIRTVISION FAST PASS DASH APPEARANCES (55 Drivers):

33 Dashes – Brad Sweet, David Gravel

32 Dashes – Carson Macedo

24 Dashes – Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart, Jacob Allen

22 Dashes – Donny Schatz, Spencer Bayston

20 Dashes – James McFadden

10 Dashes – Rico Abreu, Giovanni Scelzi

8 Dashes – Brock Zearfoss, Kraig Kinser

7 Dashes – Kyle Larson

6 Dashes – Cory Eliason, Kasey Kahne

5 Dashes – Aaron Reutzel, Brent Marks, Brian Brown, Kerry Madsen

4 Dashes – Tyler Courtney, Anthony Macri

3 Dashes – Robbie Price, Danny Dietrich, Justin Peck, Corey Day

2 Dashes – Dominic Scelzi, Hunter Schuerenberg

1 Dash – Sam Hafertepe Jr, Colby Copeland, Tanner Carrick, DJ Netto, Brady Bacon, Matt Campbell, Justin Whittall, Ian Madsen, Cole Duncan, Parker Price-Miller, Austin McCarl, Matt Juhl, Buddy Kofoid, Scotty Thiel, Robbie Price, Zeb Wise, Ayrton Gennetten, Daryn Pittman, Jeff Halligan, Lance Dewease, Devon Borden, Larry Wight, Danny Varin, Marcus Dumesny, Mark Dobmeier, Ryan Timms, Joel Myers Jr, Mitchell Faccinto

MICROLITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (34 Drivers):

4 LCS Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart, James McFadden

3 LCS Wins – Ayrton Gennetten, Spencer Bayston

2 LCS Wins – Brock Zearfoss, Noah Gass, Kerry Madsen, Rico Abreu, Anthony Macri, Jesse Schlotfeldt

1 LCS Win – Donny Schatz, Kraig Kinser, Mitchell Faccinto, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Brent Marks, DJ Foos, Christopher Bell, Austin Pierce, Jake Blackhurst, Robbie Price, Giovanni Scelzi, Scotty Thiel, Josh Schneiderman, Brian Brown, Lachlan McHugh, Justin Whittall, Chase Dietz, Brandon Rahmer, Jordan Thomas, Joe B. Miller, Hunter Schuerenberg, Brendan Mullen, Tanner Holmes

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (28 Drivers):

10 Hard Chargers – Sheldon Haudenschild

6 Hard Chargers – Logan Schuchart

4 Hard Chargers – Noah Gass

3 Hard Chargers – David Gravel, Carson Macedo, Donny Schatz

2 Hard Chargers – James McFadden, Brock Zearfoss, Anthony Macri

1 Hard Charger – Spencer Bayston, Kraig Kinser, Jason Sides, Rico Abreu, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Tanner Thorson, Alan Krimes, Devon Borden, Greg Wilson, Travis Philo, Kyle Larson, Russell Borland, Aaron Reutzel, Scotty Thiel, Freddie Rahmer, Larry Wight, Tim Kaeding, Ryan Timms, Kevin Ingle, Tyler Thompson, Kerry Madsen

PODIUM FINISHES (31 Drivers):

22 Podiums – Carson Macedo

21 Podiums – Brad Sweet

18 Podiums – David Gravel

14 Podiums – Sheldon Haudenschild

12 Podiums – Donny Schatz

11 Podiums – Logan Schuchart

9 Podiums – Kyle Larson

8 Podiums – James McFadden, Jacob Allen

7 Podiums – Brent Marks

5 Podiums – Spencer Bayston, Brian Brown

3 Podiums – Giovanni Scelzi, Rico Abreu

2 Podiums – Aaron Reutzel, Corey Day, Buddy Kofoid, Anthony Macri, Danny Dietrich

1 Podium – Brock Zearfoss, Kraig Kinser, Kasey Kahne, Cory Eliason, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, Riley Goodno, Tyler Courtney, Lance Dewease, Paulie Colagiovanni, Ryan Timms

TOP 10 FINISHES (59 Drivers):

49 Top 10s – David Gravel

48 Top 10s – Brad Sweet

45 Top 10s – Donny Schatz

44 Top 10s – Carson Macedo

42 Top 10s – Sheldon Haudenschild

37 Top 10s – Logan Schuchart

32 Top 10s – James McFadden

31 Top 10s – Spencer Bayston

29 Top 10s – Jacob Allen

23 Top 10s – Giovanni Scelzi

16 Top 10s – Brock Zearfoss, Rico Abreu

14 Top 10s – Kyle Larson

11 Top 10s – Brent Marks, Anthony Macri

8 Top 10s – Cory Eliason, Brian Brown

7 Top 10s – Aaron Reutzel, Tyler Courtney, Kerry Madsen

6 Top 10s – Justin Peck

5 Top 10s – Kasey Kahne,

4 Top 10s – Hunter Schuerenberg, Danny Dietrich, Corey Day

3 Top 10s – Kraig Kinser, Buddy Kofoid, Scotty Thiel, Lance Dewease, Dominic Scelzi, Trey Starks

2 Top 10s – Noah Gass, Robbie Price, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Larry Wight, Danny Varin, Ryan Timms

1 Top 10 – Shane Golobic, DJ Netto, Carson Short, Tanner Thorson, Greg Wilson, Cole Duncan, Cale Thomas, Cole Macedo, Mark Dobmeier, Parker Price-Miller, Riley Goodno, Ayrton Gennetten, Zeb Wise, Jeff Halligan, Devon Borden, Freddie Rahmer, Paulie Colagiovanni, Lachlan McHugh, Marcus Dumesny, Daryn Pittman, Joel Myers Jr, Mitchell Faccinto

2022 WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE & WINNERS:

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thur, Feb. 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Donny Schatz (1)

2. Fri, Feb. 11 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

3. Sat, Feb. 12 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (1)

4. Fri, March 4 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

5. Sat, March 5 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Carson Macedo (1)

6. Fri, March 11 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / Giovanni Scelzi (1)

7. Sat, March 12 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / Kyle Larson (1)

8. Fri, March 18 / Merced Speedway / Merced, CA / Carson Macedo (2)

9. Fri, March 25 / Bakersfield Speedway / Bakersfield, CA / Giovanni Scelzi (2)

10. Sat, March 26 / Perris Auto Speedway / Perris, CA / David Gravel (2)

11. Tues, March 29 / Vado Speedway Park / Vado, NM / Brad Sweet (1)

12. Sat, April 2 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, TX / Brent Marks (1)

13. Sat, April 9 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Jacob Allen (1)

14. Fri, April 15 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Carson Macedo (3)

15. Sat, April 23 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Macedo (4)

16. Fri, April 29 / Bristol Motor Speedway / Bristol, TN / Logan Schuchart (1)

17. Sat, April 30 / Bristol Motor Speedway / Bristol, TN / Spencer Bayston (1)

18. Wed, May 11 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Jacob Allen (2)

19. Sat, May 14 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Brent Marks (2)

20. Tues, May 17 / Bridgeport Motorsports Park / Swedesboro, NJ / Sheldon Haudenschild (3)

21. Fri, May 20 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Kyle Larson (2)

22. Sat, May 28 / Atomic Speedway / Waverly, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (4)

23. Mon, May 30 / Lawrenceburg Speedway / Lawrenceburg, IN / Sheldon Haudenschild (5)

24. Fri, June 3 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Carson Macedo (5)

25. Fri, June 10 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Brent Marks (3)

26. Sat, June 11 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Brian Brown (1)

27. Fri, June 17 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (6)

28. Sat, June 18 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (7)

29. Wed, June 22 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Spencer Bayston (2)

30. Thur, June 23 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Buddy Kofoid (1)

31. Fri, June 24 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Carson Macedo (6)

32. Sat, June 25 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Sheldon Haudenschild (8)

33. Fri, July 1 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Jacob Allen (3)

34. Sat, July 2 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brock Zearfoss (1)

35. Sat, July 9 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / Carson Macedo (7)

36. Tues, July 12 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Kyle Larson (3)

37. Wed, July 13 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / David Gravel (3)

38. Thur, July 14 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Brent Marks (4)

39. Sat, July 16 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / David Gravel (4)

40. Sat, July 16 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Brent Marks (5)

41. Wed, July 20 / Port Royal Speedway / Port Royal, PA / Kyle Larson (4)

42. Fri, July 22 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Lance Dewease (1)

43. Sat, July 23 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Brad Sweet (2)

44. Sat, July 30 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY / David Gravel (5)

45. Sun, July 31 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY / Donny Schatz (2)

46. Fri, Aug. 5 / I-55 Raceway / Pevely, MO / Carson Macedo (8)

47. Sat, Aug. 6 / I-55 Raceway / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (3)

48. Wed, Aug. 10 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Logan Schuchart (NP)

49. Thur, Aug. 11 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Jacob Allen (NP)

50. Fri, Aug. 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Rico Abreu (NP)

51. Sat, Aug. 13 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Donny Schatz (3)

52. Sat, Aug. 20 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Logan Schuchart (2)

53. Sat. Aug. 20 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Carson Macedo (9)

54. Fri, Aug. 26 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Brad Sweet (4)

55. Sat, Aug. 27 / Red River Valley Speedway / West Fargo, ND / Carson Macedo (10)

56. Thur, Sept. 1 / Skagit Speedway / Alger, WA / Logan Schuchart (3)

57. Fri, Sept. 2 / Skagit Speedway / Alger, WA / Sheldon Haudenschild (9)

58. Sat, Sept. 3 / Skagit Speedway / Alger, WA / David Gravel (6)

69. Mon, Sept. 5 / Grays Harbor Raceway / Elma, WA / Carson Macedo (11)