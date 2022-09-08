Hall Of Fame Drivers Night Features 7 Divisions at Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) Race fans are down to the final three weeks to catch the exciting action at Macon Speedway, this season. The first of which is this Saturday, September 10 as GRIZ 98.1 FM Hall Of Fame Night presented by Mile Chevrolet will feature seven divisions on a night that honors Macon Speedway’s former drivers.

The Vintage Racing Of Illinois Series will be in town for its only visit of the season. The series features cars from years gone by and brings back great memories. The fact that they race aggressively for the trophy in heats and a feature makes it even better. It’s the perfect class to have on a night where the track honors its drivers of the past.

With just three races left, Taylorville, IL driver Colby Eller is closing in on his first track championship. Eller has a 28-point lead in the Decatur Building Trades DIRTcar Pro Late Model class, while Ryan Miller holds onto second. Braden Johnson is within striking distance in third, while Colby Sheppard and Rockett Bennett round out the top five.

Racing veteran Rodney Standerfer, from Summerfield, IL, sits atop the BillingsleyRewards.com DIRTcar Modified points, having claimed four feature wins. Standerfer holds a 38-point lead on Guy Taylor. Alan Crowder, Tim Luttrell, and Zach Taylor complete the top five in points.

The aforementioned Guy Taylor not only is in the running for the Modified championship, he is very likely to claim the Pro Mod championship at the track. In fact, Taylor could mathematically lock it up this week or next if everything plays out right. He currently has a 106-point lead and the most points a driver can accumulate in a night is 60. His nephew, Zach Taylor, is second in points, followed by Kevin Crowder, Maxx Emerson, and Matt Milner.

Cerro Gordo, IL driver Terry Reed will most likely clinch the 51 Bistro Street Stock championship this week, having a 174-point lead on Nick Macklin. Bobby Beiler, Brian Dasenbrock, and Jaret Duff are others in the top five.

Tristin Quinlan and Billy Mason are the two drivers battling for the DIRTcar Hornet championship at the track. Quinlan holds a 30 point lead. Brady Reed, Taryn Page, and Jeremy Reed round out the top five.

Rounding out Saturday’s classes will be the Micros By Bailey Chassis. This will be a sanctioned POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro special event, paying $700 to win. John Barnard leads the Macon division standings as well as the POWRi national points. The Sherman, IL driver was the 2020 champion at the track.

Following Saturday night’s action, only the September 17 and September 24 events remain. Saturday, September 17th will be KerbyStrong Foundation night, featuring special events with extra pay for the Pro Lates, Modifieds, and Sportsman. Saturday, September 24th will be BRANDT Season Championship night.

Pit gates open this Saturday night at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT MACON SPEEDWAY STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 10C Colby Eller Taylorville IL 824 0 2 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 796 28 3 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 794 30 4 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 708 116 5 55 Rockett Bennett Argenta IL 654 170 6 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 622 202 7 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 524 300 8 27E Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 520 304 9 9B Brandon Miller Broadwell IL 506 318 10 T22 Curtis Eller Taylorville IL 464 360



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 846 0 2 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 808 38 3 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 754 92 4 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 726 120 5 24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 576 270 6 4M Clint Martin Ramsey IL 568 278 7 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Highland IL 516 330 8 24M Matt Milner Chatham IL 512 334 9 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 508 338 10 18 Jarrett Stryker Breese IL 484 362



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 932 0 2 8UP Zach Taylor Springfield IL 826 106 3 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 824 108 4 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 794 138 5 24M Matt Milner Chatham IL 710 222 6 12 Dean Holt Decatur IL 698 234 7 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 562 370 8 67 Austin Seets Brighton IL 544 388 9 10 Adam Rhoades Clinton IL 448 484 10 J13 Justin Coffey Stonington IL 390 542



51 Bistro Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 11 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 836 0 2 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 662 174 3 17 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 646 190 4 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock Decatur IL 628 208 5 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 610 226 6 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 600 236 7 21R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 582 254 8 55 Zane Reitz Veedersburg IN 498 338 9 80 Brian J. Dasenbrock Decatur IL 494 342 10 21E Eric Boomer Bethany IL 432 404



DIRTcar Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 95Q Tristin Quinlan Decatur IL 834 0 2 34 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 804 30 3 324 Brady Reed Decatur IL 528 306 4 15T Taryn Page Decatur IL 488 346 5 34 Jeremy Reed Decatur IL 434 400 6 20B Bridget Fulton Marissa IL 340 494 7 98 Ken Reed Decatur IL 340 494 8 DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger Peoria IL 286 548 9 41 Jaekob Durbin Ramsey IL 230 604 10 15 David Lauritson Normal IL 224 610



Micros By Bailey Chassis