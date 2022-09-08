Hoosier Introduces New National Late Model Tire Beginning In 2023

Hoosier Racing Tire, the world’s largest manufacturer of racing tires, announced Thursday the introduction of the purpose built National Late Model Tire (NLMT) to encompass all dirt Super Late Model racing commencing with the 2023 season – which includes the Lucas Oil Late Model Series, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series and all DIRTcar Late Model divisions.

The formation of the new NLMT program began as a consolidation of the expansive dirt Super Late Model tire selections currently offered by Hoosier. Amending the existing complex tire program, new offerings will be reduced to just three 90-inch tires and three 92-inch tires for 2023. Subsequently, the former 4-digit numbered compounds will now be simplified, represented by 1, 2, 3, or 4 which coincide similarly to the LM10, LM20, LM30 and LM40 compounds. They are the same tread pattern as the current Hoosier LM tires. The 90-inch tires will come in compounds 1, 2 and 3 and the 92 inch tire will come in compounds 2, 3 and 4.

With its inception, the NLMT tire is designed as a no-groove, no-sipe program and will be the only dirt Super Late Model tire offered by Hoosier.

Consolidation of Hoosier’s current offerings is expected to significantly reduce both the time and labor costs typically associated with tire preparation. Teams will now be able to carry a lower inventory, due to reduced variety, and will decrease their supply of wheels kept on hand. Another key benefit of the NLMT program focuses on the less aggressive compounds utilized, which should allow teams to consume fewer tires.

According to Hoosier, all of these factors will provide a winning experience for the teams, drivers and valued partners.

“Creation of the NLMT program and beginning a consolidation has been part of Hoosier’s vision and was accelerated with the help of our partners, including Lucas Oil and World Racing Group,” said Paul Menting, VP of Sales for Hoosier Racing Tire. “They saw the need for this type of program and really started the ball rolling for us.”