Jake Swanson Shines at Spoon River Speedway with POWRi WAR/Xtreme Sprints

Belleville, IL. (9/10/22) Jake Swanson would win the weekend with the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League feature event at Spoon River Speedway, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series presented by Low-E Insulation, to notch his third career league feature victory.

Early on track accomplishments with twenty-six entries would witness Anton Hernandez clock fast-time in group qualifying with 13.005-second-lap as Jake Swanson, Robert Ballou, and Kevin Thomas Jr each notched heat racing victories. Nic Harris would earn the semi-feature win with Kevin Thomas Jr. gaining the high point qualifier award after preliminary competition.

Redrawing four during intermission to shuffle the first pair of rows in the grid would find Robert Ballou combat front-row companion Anton Hernandez into the first pair of corners with Robert Ballou gaining the early race lead as Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr, Mario Clouser, Anton Hernandez, and Kory Schudy all battled inside the first three rows of competition in close contention for the front.

Grabbing the preferred position in front after the initial three laps would witness Jake Swanson overtake Ballou for the lead with a hungry pack of traditional sprinters trying to keep a quick pace with the front-runners.

Keeping the field of drivers behind him, Jake Swanson would sweep the weekend of victories by winning for the third time in 2022 as Robert Ballou would finish in a close runner-up positioning with fourth-starting Kevin Thomas Jr clinching the final podium placement in the event.

Maintaining a solid showing all night, Anton Hernandez would finish fourth as Shane Cockrum rounded out the top-five finishers in the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series presented by Low-E Insulation, feature event at Spoon River Speedway Saturday Night.

POWRi WAR Sprint League | Spoon River Speedway | 9/10/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Time: 2B-Anton Hernandez (13.005)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 21AZ-Jake Swanson

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 12-Robert Ballou

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 15K-Kevin Thomas Jr

Max Papis Innovations Semi Feature Winner: N2-Nic Harris

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 15K-Kevin Thomas Jr.

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 17GP-Max Adams

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 21AZ-Jake Swanson

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 21AZ-Jake Swanson[3]; 2. 12-Robert Ballou[1]; 3. 15K-Kevin Thomas Jr[4]; 4. 2B-Anton Hernandez[2]; 5. 66-Shane Cockrum[10]; 6. 6-Mario Clouser[8]; 7. 17GP-Max Adams[16]; 8. 20-Alex Bright[6]; 9. 52-Isaac Chapple[7]; 10. 77M-CJ Leary[12]; 11. 28-Kory Schudy[5]; 12. 33M-Matt Westfall[9]; 13. 44-Wesley Smith[11]; 14. N2-Nic Harris[17]; 15. 28M-Brandon Mattox[13]; 16. 11-Colton Fisher[18]; 17. 1JR-Steven Russell[20]; 18. 8-Tyler Roth[22]; 19. 8D-Will Armitage[21]; 20. 24-Landon Simon[14]; 21. 56-Mitchell Davis[19]; 22. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[15].

Last Chance Showdown 1 (10 Laps): 1. N2-Nic Harris[2]; 2. 11-Colton Fisher[1]; 3. 56-Mitchell Davis[3]; 4. 1JR-Steven Russell[4]; 5. 8D-Will Armitage[5]; 6. 8-Tyler Roth[7]; 7. 2A-Austin Archdale[6]; 8. 20X-Steve Thomas[9]; 9. 70X-Eric Shelton[8]; 10. (DNS) 16-Anthony Nicholson.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21AZ-Jake Swanson[3]; 2. 2B-Anton Hernandez[4]; 3. 52-Isaac Chapple[2]; 4. 28M-Brandon Mattox[5]; 5. 24-Landon Simon[1]; 6. 11-Colton Fisher[7]; 7. 56-Mitchell Davis[6]; 8. 70X-Eric Shelton[8]; 9. (DNS) 16-Anthony Nicholson.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Robert Ballou[5]; 2. 20-Alex Bright[1]; 3. 6-Mario Clouser[2]; 4. 33M-Matt Westfall[3]; 5. 44-Wesley Smith[4]; 6. N2-Nic Harris[7]; 7. 1JR-Steven Russell[6]; 8. 8-Tyler Roth[8]; 9. 20X-Steve Thomas[9].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 15K-Kevin Thomas Jr[4]; 2. 28-Kory Schudy[3]; 3. 66-Shane Cockrum[1]; 4. 77M-CJ Leary[6]; 5. 17GP-Max Adams[5]; 6. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[2]; 7. 8D-Will Armitage[8]; 8. 2A-Austin Archdale[7].

Qualifying Group 1: 1. 2B-Anton Hernandez, 00:13.005[4]; 2. 21AZ-Jake Swanson, 00:13.147[9]; 3. 52-Isaac Chapple, 00:13.260[1]; 4. 24-Landon Simon, 00:13.343[5]; 5. 28M-Brandon Mattox, 00:13.496[3]; 6. 56-Mitchell Davis, 00:13.737[7]; 7. 11-Colton Fisher, 00:13.814[8]; 8. 70X-Eric Shelton, 00:14.589[6].

Qualifying Group 2: 1. 44-Wesley Smith, 00:13.160[2]; 2. 33M-Matt Westfall, 00:13.181[4]; 3. 6-Mario Clouser, 00:13.369[5]; 4. 20-Alex Bright, 00:13.451[1]; 5. 12-Robert Ballou, 00:13.513[7]; 6. 1JR-Steven Russell, 00:13.920[9]; 7. N2-Nic Harris, 00:14.122[3]; 8. 8-Tyler Roth, 00:14.567[8]; 9. 20X-Steve Thomas, 00:15.095[6].

Qualifying Group 3: 1. 15K-Kevin Thomas Jr, 00:13.118[5]; 2. 28-Kory Schudy, 00:13.290[8]; 3. 29-Mitch Wissmiller, 00:13.324[3]; 4. 66-Shane Cockrum, 00:13.430[6]; 5. 17GP-Max Adams, 00:13.447[7]; 6. 77M-CJ Leary, 00:13.466[1]; 7. 2A-Austin Archdale, 00:14.113[4]; 8. 8D-Will Armitage, 00:14.160[2].

Hot Laps 1: 1. 21AZ-Jake Swanson, 00:13.711[9]; 2. 28M-Brandon Mattox, 00:13.847[3]; 3. 52-Isaac Chapple, 00:13.916[1]; 4. 2B-Anton Hernandez, 00:14.180[4]; 5. 16-Anthony Nicholson, 00:14.181[2]; 6. 56-Mitchell Davis, 00:14.237[7]; 7. 24-Landon Simon, 00:14.257[5]; 8. 11-Colton Fisher, 00:14.444[8]; 9. 70X-Eric Shelton, 00:14.697[6].

Hot Laps 2: 1. 20-Alex Bright, 00:13.367[1]; 2. 12-Robert Ballou, 00:13.527[7]; 3. 33M-Matt Westfall, 00:13.554[4]; 4. 6-Mario Clouser, 00:13.699[5]; 5. 44-Wesley Smith, 00:13.740[2]; 6. 1JR-Steven Russell, 00:13.950[9]; 7. N2-Nic Harris, 00:14.018[3]; 8. 8-Tyler Roth, 00:14.612[8]; 9. 20X-Steve Thomas, 00:14.849[6].

Hot Laps 3: 1. 15K-Kevin Thomas Jr, 00:13.096[5]; 2. 77M-CJ Leary, 00:13.258[1]; 3. 28-Kory Schudy, 00:13.352[8]; 4. 17GP-Max Adams, 00:13.418[7]; 5. 66-Shane Cockrum, 00:13.502[6]; 6. 29-Mitch Wissmiller, 00:13.893[3]; 7. 8D-Will Armitage, 00:14.280[2]; 8. 2A-Austin Archdale, 00:14.280[4].

Next, for the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will be the Twelfth Annual Jesse Hockett Daniel McMillin Memorial seasonal wrap-up at Lucas Oil Speedway on September 15-17.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi