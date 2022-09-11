Elston Beats Rain to Top Photo Daddy 50 “Drive For 5” Finale

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Saturday, September 10, 2022) – Even though the mid evening forecast was calling for rain, the officials with the Lee County Speedway decided to move ahead with the scheduled Iowa Corn Growers Association IMCA Late Model “Drive For 5” Finale, presented by Floyd’s Waste Systems, JJ Nichting Company Case IH Company, Ideal Ready Mix, Triple 777 Trucking, Woodworth Attorney at Law, KQ92, and Big Country 103.1. Despite rushing through the program as fast as possible, only three of the six features were able to be completed.

The first feature to take to the track was the 12 lap Mini Hauler Trucks, with Brian Tipps and Tucker Richardson leading the field to green. Tipps took advantage of his draw to grab the lead on lap 1 over Richardson and Tim Wagner. Richardson was able to keep pace with Tipps, but wasn’t able to mount a challenge during the 12 laps. As Tipps held on for his second win of the season at the track. Wagner was 3rd, Luke Phillips was 4th, with Sheldon Brocket coming home in 5th. Richardson’s second place finish was enough to lock up the track championship.

Up next was the Iowa Corn Growers Association Photo Daddy 50 “Drive For 5” IMCA Late Model finale, with CJ Horn and Chris Lawrence earning enough passing points in the heat race to put them on the front row of the 50 lap feature. Horn would jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Lawrence and Darin Weisinger Jr. While Horn paced the field out front, Tommy Elston, Matt Ryan, Andy Nezworski, Dennis Woodworth and Nick Marolf, who all started in the back half of the top ten, were battling their way towards the front. Elston was able to take over the runner up spot on lap 8, and then went to work on Horn for the top spot. The action was slowed on lap 12, when seventh place runner Dustin Schram spun in turn 4 to bring out the caution. On the restart Horn moved back out front, with Elston and Weisinger Jr. following. Horn, who was working the top of the track, worked to fend off Elston over the next 10 laps. Elston would look under Horn coming off the corners several times within those 10 laps, but Horn was able to hold him back each lap. The duo would enter lapped traffic on lap 23, which allowed Marolf and Nezworski to close in. Bryan Klein slowed in turn 2 on lap 29 to bring out the second caution of the race.

The decision was to allow the driver’s to stop on the frontstretch to add fuel to their cars under this caution, then run the remaining 21 laps. On the restart Horn went to the bottom of the track, which allowed Elston to power by on the topside of the track to take over the lead. Two laps later Marolf slipped past Horn to move into second, and then went to work on Elston for the top spot. While Elston worked the top of the track, Marolf would look under Elston in the corners. But Elston would use the momentum off the corners to maintain the lead. The battle for the top spot would be interrupted on lap 47, when Ray Raker slowed in turn 2 to bring out the final caution. Elston jumped back out front on the restart, with Marolf trying to keep pace. But Elston would hold him off on the final lap to score the win, which was worth $5,000. Nezworksi edged out Ryan for 3rd, with Woodworth a close fifth.

Jadin Fuller and Skyler Harroun led the field to green in the 18 lap Modified feature, with Fuller grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Bill Roberts Jr. and Dennis LaVeine. Fuller then paced the field out front until lap 5, when Austen Becerra, who started 6th, slipped by for the top spot. Becerra then started to pull away from the battles behind him, when the first and only caution of the race appeared on lap 12. Matt Diaz would spin in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Becerra jumped back out front, with Fuller and LaVeine battling for the runner up spot. Becerra pulled away over the final laps to claim his seventh win of the season at the Lee County Speedway. Fuller won the battle for 2nd, LaVeine was 3rd, Abrams, Wisconsin racer Lance Arneson was 4th, with Jesse Belez coming from 9th to finish 5th.

The Stock Car feature was able to complete a few laps before the skies opened up and cancelled the remainder of the feature events. On Friday, September 23rd the SportMod feature will be made-up, while the Stock Car and Sport Compact features will be made-up on Saturday, October 8th.

Coming up next at the Lee County Speedway will be the Sprint Invaders, presented by Midwest Performance & Power on Friday, September 23rd. In action will be the Sprint Invaders, Sonny’s Super Market IMCA Modifieds, and the Roberts Tire Center Hart Limited Modified Series. Also, the rained out SportMod feature will be made up on this night.

Gates open at 5:30 PM, Hot Laps at 7:15 PM, and Racing to follow. Grandstand admission will be Adults $15, Seniors $13, Veterans & Students (11-17) $10, with Kids (10 & under) FREE! Pit passes will be $35, ages (7-13) $20, ages (4-6) $10, and ages (3 & under) $5.

For more information about the Lee County Speedway you can visit their website at www.leecountyspeedway.com, like them on Facebook, or call Brian Gaylord at 319-371-6744.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, IA

Friday, September 10, 2022 – Photo Daddy 50 “Drive For 5” Finale



Iowa Corn Growers Association IMCA Late Models

A-Feature: 1. 54-Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 2. 33-Nick Marolf, Moscow, IA; 3. 7-Andy Nezworski, Blue Grass, IA; 4. 07X-Matt Ryan, Davenport, IA; 5. 45DW-Dennis Woodworth, Mendon, IL; 6. 01-CJ Horn, Cedar Rapids, IA; 7. 65-Chuck Hanna, Port Byron, IL; 8. 60-Dalton Simonsen, Fairfax, IA; 9. 93-Jay Johnson, West Burlington, IA; 10. 84-Sam Halstead, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 11. 15R-Jeff Guengerich, Washington, IA; 12. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL; 13. 8L-Chris Lawrence, Colona, IL; 14. 92-Dustin Schram, Sterling, IL; 15. 19-Dekota Job, Burlington, IA; 16. 07-Ray Raker, Danville, IA; 17. 39-Ed Hollenbeck, Burlington, IA; 18. 2-Bryan Klein, Clarence, IA; 19. 21-Kelly Pestka, DeWitt, IA; 20. 17-Andrew Chelf, Lost Nation, IA; 21. 35-Chance Huston, East Moline, IL; 22. 42-Fred Remley, Anamosa, IA



Heat 1: 1. 07X-Matt Ryan; 2. 33-Nick Marolf; 3. 54-Tommy Elston; 4. 7-Andy Nezworski; 5. 07-Ray Raker; 6. 65-Chuck Hanna; 7. 93-Jay Johnson; 8. 19-Dekota Job



Heat 2: 1. 8L-Chris Lawrence; 2. 01-CJ Horn; 3. 60-Dalton Simonsen; 4. 15R-Jeff Guengerich; 5. 84-Sam Halstead; 6. 17-Andrew Chelf; 7. 35-Chance Huston



Heat 3: 1. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr.; 2. 92-Dustin Schram; 3. 45DW-Dennis Woodworth; 4. 42-Fred Remley; 5. 2-Bryan Klein; 6. 21-Kelly Pestka; 7. 39-Ed Hollenbeck



Sonny’s Super Market Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. 22-Austen Becerra, Carthage, IL; 2. 33F-Jadin Fuller, Memphis, MO; 3. 71-Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 4. 75-Lance Arneson, Abrams, WI; 5. 81-Jesse Belez, Marengo, IA; 6. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 7. IB25-Shane Richardson, Wapello, IA; 8. 32-Skyler Harroun, Tipton, IA; 9. 19J-Levi Smith, Donnellson, IA; 10. 26J-Matt Diaz, Quincy, IL; 11. 15RS-Reid Sammons, Kahoka, MO

Heat 1: 1. 75-Lance Arneson; 2. 33F-Jadin Fuller; 3. 32-Skyler Harroun; 4. 19J-Levi Smith; 5. 81-Jesse Belez; 6. 26J-Matt Diaz



Heat 2: 1. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr.; 2. 71-Dennis LaVeine; 3. 22-Austen Becerra; 4. IB25-Shane Richardson; 5. 15RS-Reid Sammons

Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars

A-Feature: (Rained Out – Make Up Saturday, October 8th)

Heat 1: 1. 00-Johnny Spaw, Cedar Rapids, IA; 2. 3D-Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 3. 27-Matt Picray, West Liberty, IA; 4. 12-Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 5. 07-Chris Wibbell, Dallas City, IL; 6. IB25-Shane Richardson, Wapello, IA



Heat 2: 1. 52J-Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 2. 13-Beau Taylor, Canton, MO; 3. 05-John Oliver Jr., West Burlington, IA; 4. 92-Shaun Bistline, Van Horne, IA; 5. 35G-Eric Glass, Memphis, MO



Roberts Tire Center SportMods

A-Feature: (Rained Out – Make Up Friday, September 23rd)

Heat 1: 1. 25-Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 2. 75R-Joe Roller, Morning Sun, IA; 3. 77H-Kyle Neels, Freeport, IL; 4. 69-Kelly Buckallew, Memphis, MO; 5. B21-Brandon Tharp, Vinton, IA; 6. 1X-Rex Widmer, Keokuk, IA; 7. 82-Peter Stodgel, Fowler, IL; 8. 96-Matt Lundry, Wapello, IA



Heat 2: 1. 20-Nicholas Profeta, Keokuk, IA; 2. 88K-Kole Quam, Waterloo, IA; 3. 00-Matt Tucker, Lomax, IL; 4. 10-Erick Turner, Barstow, IL; 5. 68-Brandon Symmonds, Keokuk, IA; 6. 13-Robert Patava, Vinton, IA; 7. 25CB-Michael Bear, Lone Tree, IA

AVIS Car Rental Sport Compacts

A-Feature: (Rained Out – Make Up Saturday, October 8th)

Heat: 1. 69-Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 2. 94X-Justin Stevenson, Burlington, IA; 3. 27-Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 4. 71-Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 5. 20C-Caleb Giese, Morning Sun, IA; 6. 91-Bobby Douglas, Bowen, IL; 7. 63-Tim Schnathorst, Burlington, IA; 8. 11E-Ethan Prim, Elvaston, IL



Mini Hauler Trucks

A-Feature: 1. 20-Brian Tipps, Wapello, IA; 2. 28-Tucker Richardson, Morning Sun, IA; 3. 95-Tim Wagner, Wapello, IA; 4. 60+4-Luke Phillips, Wapello, IA; 5. 74-Sheldon Brocket, Burlington, IA; 6. 10-Jeff Bockes, Morning Sun, IA; 7. 82JR-Jacob Ruble, Morning Sun, IA; 8. 82-Jim Ruble, Morning Sun, IA; 9. 41-Don Wood, Wapello, IA; 10. 24A-Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA

Heat 1: 1. 28-Tucker Richardson; 2. 60+4-Luke Phillips; 3. 95-Tim Wagner; 4. 74-Sheldon Brocket; 5. 41-Don Wood



Heat 2: 1. 20-Brian Tipps; 2. 10-Jeff Bockes; 3. 82-Jim Ruble; 4. 24A-Ashton Blain; 5. 82JR-Jacob Ruble