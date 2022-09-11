Red Hill Raceway Results – 9/10/22

18 entries
DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. K9-Will Krup[1]; 2. 55-justin Jones[2]; 3. 37-Everett Bradham[16]; 4. 66-Michael Fox[3]; 5. 22J-John Baker[14]; 6. 88-Bill Dugger[5]; 7. 43A-Peyton Anderson[13]; 8. 91K-Cody Kibby[7]; 9. 81C-Christopher Cole[17]; 10. 69-Jay Jones[6]; 11. 108-Austin Adams[18]; 12. 69L-Josh Lemke[8]; 13. 51-Phillip Bible[15]; 14. 24L-Lacey Risley[10]; 15. 73-Matthew Duvall[4]; 16. 78-Scott Maasberg[9]; 17. 67 2-Chad Weiner[11]; 18. 81K-Kyle Cole[12]
410 SPRINTS – NON-WINGED
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 5A-Tres Mehler[4]; 2. 3G-John Gurley[9]; 3. 98-William Winsemann[8]; 4. 1J-John Johnson[2]; 5. 79-Matthew Humphrey[7]; 6. 31-Daniel Ingram[1]; 7. 23-Sam Scott[5]; 8. 79Y-Kevian Clodfelter[11]; 9. 8-Kenneth Key[3]; 10. 37-David Gross[10]; 11. 21S-Randall Stilley[6]
KIDS MODS
A Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Brenden Heizer[1]; 2. 3X-Keatin Lyons[2]
HORNETS
A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 420-Dalton Shafer[4]; 2. 7777-Evan Bradham[6]; 3. 48-Jason Jones[1]; 4. 442-Paris Lee Pennington[3]; 5. 360-Charles Bell[7]; 6. (DNS) 37M-Cole Martz; 7. (DNS) 14-Timmy Snelling
STREET STOCKS
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 99K-Jerrad Krick[3]; 2. 9-John Shick[6]; 3. 67 2-James Weiner[7]; 4. 15-Trevor Delong[2]; 5. 19-Dakota Delong[8]; 6. 84-William Leib[4]; 7. (DNS) 007-Steven McKnelly; 8. (DNS) 98-Eric Delong