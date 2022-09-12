12th annual edition of Hockett-McMillin Memorial rolls into Lucas Oil Speedway this week

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 12, 2022) – Some of the best in sprint-racing, both winged and non-winged cars, returns to Lucas Oil Speedway this week.

It’s the 12th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial, featuring the stars of the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series and the POWRi WAR Sprint League, for full programs Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

The event recognizes the legacy of Jesse Hockett, from Warsaw, Missouri, who was a star in both the winged and non-wing sprint divisions when he lost his life in a shop accident in 2010. His cousin and crew chief, Daniel McMillin, was killed in an automobile accident in 2006.

ASCS format for the three-night affair has been adjusted to remove the duel heat-race format in favor of the current qualifying format utilized by the Lucas Oil ASCS. One difference from the current format will be that teams will hot lap and qualify at the same time, with each hot lap-qualifying group split so no more than five cars will be on track at one time.

Drivers will complete all three nights with event points awarded every time a driver enters the track in order to set the field on Saturday. Event points are different from the qualifying/passing points and are not used to set nightly lineups.

The change comes as tires continue to be an issue across the industry, as well as eliminate unnecessary time on the track to quicken the event and reduce wear on the cars.

The heat and qualifier format was used to take the issue of the draw out of the equation, but with the current ASCS National Tour format, that has been addressed.

The Saturday-night feature winner will earn $10,000 with Thursday and Friday feature winners earning $3,000.

A pair of former Hockett-McMillin champions lead the ASCS National Series points battle heading into the season’s home stretch. Blake Hahn of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, holds an 81-point lead over Wayne Johnson of Oklahoma City.

The POWRi WAR wingless sprints will be running split field preliminary nights on Thursday, and Friday, with the addition of each competitor earning 50 show-up seasonal points for the weekend event as feature winners will be collecting $2,000 on the preliminary nights and $4,077 for the championship night finale.

Kory Schudy of Battlefield, Missouri, has a commanding 490-point lead in the WAR division on the strength of three feature wins and nine top-five finishes this season. Steven Russell of Rochester, Illinois, has a 10-point advantage over Anthony Nicholson of Bartlett, Tennessee in the fight for second in points.

J.J. Hickle of Quilcene, Washington, captured the ASCS final-night feature one year ago at the Hockett-McMillin Memorial while Wesley Smith of Nixa, Missouri, is reigning champ of the POWRi WAR Sprint League.

Hockett-McMillin Schedule/Admission:

(Thursday-Friday, Sept. 15-16)

Grandstands Open: 4 p.m.

Draw/Check-In: 4 p.m.

Drivers’ Meeting: 5 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6 p.m.

Racing: 7:05 p.m.

Grandstand Admission adults (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (6-15) – $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass (click here for more info) – $55

Pit Pass – $40

3-Day Pit Pass – $125

(Saturday Sept. 17)

Grandstands Open: 4 p.m.

Drivers’ Meeting: 4:45 p.m.

Hot Laps: 5:30 p.m.

Racing: 6:35 p.m.

Adults (16 and up) – $35

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $32

Youth (6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass (click here more more info) – $80

Pit Pass – $45

To purchase tickets for any event on Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule, or to inquire about camping information, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com