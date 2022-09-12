Lucas Oil Late Models Ready for Knoxville Late Model Nationals

BATAVIA, Ohio (September 12, 2022) – The 18th Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals will run Thursday thru Saturday, September 15th-17th at Knoxville Raceway.

It is the only annual late model event at the “Sprint Car Capital of the World,” bringing the nation’s elite dirt late model teams together on one of motorsports’ biggest stages. Over $290,000 in purse money will be paid out during three nights of racing on the historic black-dirt, half-mile oval at the Marion County Fairgrounds.

Twelve different drivers have won the prestigious event with Mike Marlar making history a year ago, becoming the only three-time winner (2021, 2017, 2016) of the Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals. Other drivers to stand on the illustrious Knoxville Raceway victory stage are Jimmy Owens (2019, 2018), Jared Landers (2015), Brian Birkhofer (2014, 2004), Darrell Lanigan (2013), Steve Francis (2012), Don O’Neal (2011), Billy Moyer (2010), Scott Bloomquist (2009, 2005), Tim McCreadie (2008), Brady Smith (2007), and Brian Shirley (2006).

This year’s festivities on Thursday and Friday, September 15th-16th will feature a complete program of: Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 25-lap, $7,000-to-win main event. Drivers will earn points in each of the two preliminary nights that will determine the line-ups for Saturday night’s Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals finale.

Saturday night’s program will include Dirt Draft Hot Laps, B-Mains, and the 75-lap, $50,000-to-win main event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The Malvern Bank Super Late Models will serve as a support division on Saturday, September 17th.

Numerous off-track activities will take place surrounding the three-day event. The Hall of Fame Auction will take place at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, behind turn two, on Saturday at 11:30 AM. There will be a Dirt Racing Outreach service in the Main Show Barn outside turn four at 1:45 PM, with an autograph session to follow at 3:00 PM, on Saturday. Finally, a Q&A with Jack Hewitt and Wade Aunger will round out the pre-race festivities at 4:00 PM in the Dyer Hudson Hall.

This half-mile speed-plant is located within the Marion County Fairgrounds, in the heart of Knoxville, Iowa, just a short drive from Des Moines. Three-day ticket packages and single-night tickets are available at www.knoxvilleraceway.com or by calling the ticket office at 641-842-5431.

Track Information:

Knoxville Raceway

Phone Number: 641-842-5431

Location: 1000 N. Lincoln St., Knoxville, IA 50138

GPS Coordinates: Latitude: 41.32671 – Longitude: -93.10954

Directions: At the north edge of Knoxville on SR 14 (fairgrounds)

Website: www.knoxvilleraceway.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals Tire Rules:

Thursday-Friday, September 15th-16th:

Left Front – Hoosier (90) LM20 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) LM30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM30s

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains and A-Main

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Saturday, September 17th:

Left Front – Hoosier (90) LM20 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) LM30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM30s, (92) LM40, (92) NLMT4

*For the B-Mains, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals Purses:

Thursday-Friday Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals B-Mains: 1. Transfer + $100, 2. Transfer + $100, 3. Transfer + $100, 4. $200, 5. $200, 6. $200, 7. $200, 8. $200, 9. $200, 10. $200, 11. $200, 12. $200, 13. $200, 14. $200, 15. $200, 16. $200, 17. $200, 18. $200, 19. $200, 20. $200, 21. $200, 22. $200, 23. $200, 24. $200 = $4,500

Thursday-Friday Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals A-Main: 1. $7,000, 2. $4,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $900, 8. $800, 9. $700, 10. $600, 11. $580, 12. $560, 13. $540, 14. $520, 15. $500, 16. $490, 17. $480, 18. $470, 19. $460, 20. $450, 21. $440, 22. $430, 23. $410, 24. $400 = $28,230

Saturday Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals B-Mains: 1. Transfer + $200, 2. Transfer + $200, 3. Transfer + $200, 4. $500, 5. $500, 6. $500, 7. $500, 8. $500, 9. $500, 10. $500, 11. $500, 12. $400, 13. $400, 14. $400, 15. $400, 16. $400, 17. $400, 18. $400, 19. $400, 20. $400, 21. $400, 22. $400, 23. $400, 24. $400 = $9,800

Saturday Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals A-Main: 1. $50,000, 2. $25,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,750, 5. $7,500, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,500, 8. $6,000, 9. $5,500, 10. $5,000, 11. $4,500, 12. $4,000, 13. $3,500, 14. $3,400, 15. $3,300, 16. $3,200, 17. $3,100, 18. $3,000, 19. $3,000, 20. $3,000, 21. $3,000, 22. $3,000, 23. $2,700, 24. $2,700, 25. $2,500, 26. $2,500, 27. $2,500, 28. $2,500, 29. $2,500, 30. $2,500, 31. $2,500, 32. $2,500 = $196,650