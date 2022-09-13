DIRTcar Fall Nationals Driver Registration, Tickets, Camping and More Now Available

LINCOLN, IL – Sept. 13, 2022 – Six divisions. Five champions. Three nights. One exciting event returning to a Central Illinois track for a third year in a row.

Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, IL, is set to crown five DIRTcar National points champions as host of the 2022 DIRTcar Fall Nationals, September 29-October 1. The DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Late Models, Pro Modifieds, Stock Cars and Sport Compacts are all scheduled to compete.

The DIRTcar Fall Nationals were first held at Lincoln Speedway in October of 2020 where a great field of cars put on an outstanding show. Last year’s event was plagued by a terrible weather forecast but officials were able to complete the show, somehow avoiding rain that covered much of Central Illinois.

A favorite of many Midwest racers and fans, the event will again combine the great signature racing DIRTcar competitors are known to provide with the camping and all-ages entertainment synonymous with the Fall Nationals name.

Three practice sessions for all divisions will hit the track first on Thursday night, September 29. Friday night, September 30, features a full racing program for the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Stock Cars, UMP Modifieds and Pro Modifieds.

The DIRTcar Late Models and Sport Compacts will join the Pro Late Models, UMP Modifieds and Pro Modifieds on the docket for Saturday night, October 1, in the second full night of racing, highlighted by the determination of all five division champions.

Drivers and fans can find more event-specific and competitor-related information in the all-new event guide.

Late Model, Pro Late Model, UMP Modified and Pro Modified teams who pre-enter by Sept. 28 will receive a discount on their entry fee. Application form is attached to the event guide but online registration is available at https://www.myracepass.com/series/2056/registrations/6462.

Tickets and pit passes will be available at the track upon arrival on race day. Pit pass, general admission and camping pricing can be found below.

Pits Pits Pits (11 & under) Grandstand Kids (11 & under)

Thursday $20 $10* FREE FREE**

Friday $35 $20* $20 FREE**

Saturday $35 $20* $25 FREE**

3-Day Pit Combo: $75

2-Day Pit Combo: $65

2-Day Grandstand Combo: $40

3-Day Camping with electricity – $75 (includes 30 amp electric)

3-Day Camping, no hookup – $50

For more camping info and to reserve a spot, contact: 217-764-3200

Hampton by Hilton and Comfort Inn & Suites of Lincoln, IL are the official host hotels of Lincoln Speedway. Call the Hampton by Hilton at (217) 732-6729 or Comfort Inn & Suites at (217) 735-5800. Mention Lincoln Speedway to receive the discounted rate.

Updates throughout the weekend can be found on the DIRTcar Racing social media channels; Facebook @DIRTcar, Twitter @DIRTcarRacing and Instagram @dirtcar.official.