Pepsi Nationals this Saturday, September 17th at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!!

Pits open at 4pm, grandstands open at 5pm, group qualifying starting at 6:15pm..
Grandstand admission is $20 with kids 12 years old and younger free. Pit admission is $35.
$2K to win Late Models, $1K to win UMP Mods, $500 to win Pro Mods & Sportsman. Pro 4 purse is increase quiet a bit as well. Lap money and some other bonus money in all classes..
Saturday’s Format:
Hotlaps
Group Qualifying – All 5 divisions! (Order: LM, UMP Mod, Pro Mod, Pro 4, Sportsman)
Makeup features for UMP Mods, Pro Mods (complete redo. original lineup and run all 15 laps) & Pro 4s
Heats for Pepsi Nationals (Order: LM, UMP Mod, Pro Mod, Sportsman, 4 Cyl)
B-Mains if necessary
Features for Pepsi Nationals (Order: LM, UMP Mod, Pro Mod, Sportsman, 4 Cyl)

