Pepsi Nationals this Saturday, September 17th at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!!

Pits open at 4pm, grandstands open at 5pm, group qualifying starting at 6:15pm..

Grandstand admission is $20 with kids 12 years old and younger free. Pit admission is $35.

$2K to win Late Models, $1K to win UMP Mods, $500 to win Pro Mods & Sportsman. Pro 4 purse is increase quiet a bit as well. Lap money and some other bonus money in all classes..