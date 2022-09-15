USAC/AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship Returns To Circle City Raceway Friday

(Indianapolis, IN) The stars of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship Series make their Indianapolis, IN return this coming Friday night, September 16. It will be the final appearance of the season for the series, which has had two highly entertaining events at the ¼-mile track dating back to its first appearance one year ago. Friday night’s event is presented by Mastin and Cain Warehousing Services.
Justin Grant has a 100+ point lead in the current standings as the series enters the doubleheader weekend with Circle City’s Friday night event followed by Tri-State Speedway on Saturday night. Grant has claimed five victories on the season, while second place pointman, Brady Bacon, has taken four wins. C.J. Leary, the winner in July at Circle City, sits third in the standings, while Robert Ballou and Emerson Axsom complete the top five.
In the series’ previous two appearances at the Marion County Fairgrounds track, it was very noticeable that multiple lanes were available to race on. At the Sprint Week event in July, Leary followed Bacon for much of the event but moved to the top in the final five laps to take the lead and eventual win. Grant started 12th in the event and marched his way up to the second spot, nearly taking the victory.
The first ever appearance came one year ago when Tanner Thorson was able to hold off a strong pack of challengers. Thorson ran around the top lane, while Kevin Thomas, Jr. and others battled on the bottom.
This Friday’s race will also feature the USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midgets and the Midwest Oldtimers Vintage Race Car Club for an action-packed show.
Pit gates will open at 3:00 PM, grandstands at 5:30, hotlaps will start at 6:30, with qualifying and racing to follow.
Grandstand admission is $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, veterans, military, first responders, and teachers with ID, and $10 for kids 9-12. Tickets are free for children eight and under. Tickets will be sold at the gate upon arrival.
For more information on the event, visit www.circlecityraceway.com, www.trackenterprises.com, and www.usacracing.com.
UPCOMING USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP EVENT
DATE:
Friday, September 16, 2022
SERIES:
USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship
TRACK:
Circle City Raceway (Indianapolis, Indiana) – 1/4-mile dirt oval
EVENT:
USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship & USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midgets Presented by Mastin & Cain Warehousing Services
STARTING TIMES:
Pits Open at 3pm
Spectator Gates Open at 5:30pm
Drivers Meeting at 6pm
Hot Laps at 6:30pm
Qualifying & Racing to Follow
(All Times Eastern)
TICKETS:
General Admission Tickets available at the ticket booth the day of the event:
$30 Adults
$25 Seniors, Veterans, Military, First Responders and Teachers with ID – Presented by the Hoosier Lottery
$10 Children Ages 9-12
Free for Children Ages 8 & Under
TRACK ADDRESS:
7300 East Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46239
TRACK PHONE:
(317) 746-6928
TRACK WEBSITE:
http://www.circlecityraceway.com/
MEDIA COVERAGE:
Watch LIVE on http://www.FloRacing.com/at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.
Listen LIVE on the USAC app on your phone or online at http://mixlr.com/usac-official/
Follow along with live updates on https://www.facebook.com/usacracing/ & https://twitter.com/USACNation
Live timing on the Race Monitor app
USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FORMAT
Formats may be altered from base formats listed here at the discretion of the chief steward.
QUALIFICATIONS
Qualifying is two (2) laps to be run consecutively with the fastest lap counting as the official qualifying time.
HEAT RACES
10 laps. Top-6 cars are inverted in each heat race based on qualifying results. The fastest car starts 6th, the second fastest car starts 5th and so on. For the 4th row on back, cars will line up straight up, based on their qualifying times.
HEAT #1:
4 Heats: Cars qualifying 1, 5, 9, 13, 17, 21 will start in inverted order. Cars qualifying 25, 29, and so on will start behind invert.
3 Heats: Cars qualifying 1, 4, 7, 10, 13, 16 will start in inverted order. Cars qualifying 19, 22, and so on will start behind invert.
HEAT #2:
4 Heats: Cars qualifying 2, 6, 10, 14, 18, 22 will start in inverted order. Cars qualifying 26, 30, and so on will start behind invert.
3 Heats: Cars qualifying 2, 5, 8, 11, 14, 17 will start in inverted order. Cars qualifying 20, 23, and so on will start behind invert.
HEAT #3:
4 Heats: Cars qualifying 3, 7, 11, 15, 19, 23 will start in inverted order. Cars qualifying 27, 31, and so on will start behind invert.
3 Heats: Cars qualifying 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 18 will start in inverted order. Cars qualifying 21, 24, and so on will start behind invert.
HEAT #4:
Cars qualifying 4, 8, 12, 16, 20, 24 will start in inverted order. Cars qualifying 28, 32 and so on will start behind invert.
C-MAIN (IF NEEDED)
10 laps. The 15th through 28th fastest cars in qualifying that did not transfer through the heat races will line up straight-up in the C-Main. Top-4 finishers will start in the last two rows of the semi-feature based on their finishing order in the C-Main.
SEMI-FEATURE:
12 laps. The 14 fastest cars in qualifying that did not transfer through the heat races will line up straight-up in the semi-feature event. Finishers 1-6 earn a spot in the feature event if 4 heats were held. Finishers 1-7 earn a spot in the feature event if 3 heats were held.
FEATURE:
30 laps. 22 starting cars (not including earned provisionals). Starting positions determined by qualifying time, 6 fastest at the front, with the 6 fastest qualifiers who transferred through their heat races inverted by their qualifying time in the first three rows, positions 1-6. The fastest car starts 6th, the second fastest car starts 5th and so on. If a heat race winner is not in the top-6 inversion, that driver will line up directly behind the six-car invert, based on their qualifying time, from fastest to slowest, followed by the balance of the field based on qualifying time.
SPRINT TIRE RULES:
Right rear: 105/18-15 Medium, Hard, F85A
Left rear: Hoosier
Right front: Hoosier
Left front: Hoosier
**MUFFLERS ARE MANDATORY**
RACE OFFICIALS:
Race Director: Kirk Spridgeon
USAC MEMBERSHIP:
Must be a member to earn points
Must be a member to earn contingency awards
Member insurance is $200,000 excess medical
Visit www.usacracing.org to apply for membership
USAC RADIO FREQUENCY
464.5500
Mandatory Driver Radio is Required
SPRINT FEATURE POINTS/PURSE STRUCTURE:
POS. PTS. PURSE
1 70 $5,000
2 67 $2,500
3 64 $1,250
4 61 $1,000
5 58 $900
6 55 $850
7 52 $800
8 49 $775
9 46 $750
10 43 $725
11 41 $700
12 39 $675
13 37 $650
14 35 $625
15 33 $600
16 31 $575
17 29 $550
18 27 $525
19 25 $500
20 23 $500
21 23 $500
22 23 $500
**Non-Transfers: $150