Mario Clouser Claims Night One of JHDMM with POWRi WAR at Lucas Oil

Belleville, IL. (9/15/22) Mario Clouser would remain perfect on the night with the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League feature event in Night One of the Twelfth Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway Thursday Night to notch his thirteenth career league feature victory.

Early on track accomplishments of the first split prelim night with twenty-nine entries would witness Mario Clouser clock fast-time in group qualifying with 15.328-second-lap as Jason Howell, Wyatt Burks, Isaac Chapple, and Mario Clouser each notched heat racing victories. Xavier Doney would earn the semi-feature win with Mario Clouser gaining the high point qualifier award after preliminary competition.

Battling on the initial green flag start would find Mario Clouser combat front-row companion Isaac Chapple into the first pair of corners with Clouser gaining the early race lead as Wyatt Burks, Isaac Chapple, Casey Shuman, and Kory Schudy all battled inside the first three rows of competition in close contention for the front.

Grabbing the preferred position in front after the initial few laps would witness Wyatt Burks briefly overtake Mario Clouser for the lead momentarily as Clouser would mount a comeback to the front of the field, never to relinquish the top spot.

Keeping the field of drivers behind him, Clouser would perfect the night by winning for the second time in 2022 as Wyatt Burks would finish in the runner-up positioning with thirteenth-starting Joe B Miller clinching the final podium placement in the event.

“I was nervous when Wyatt got by early, I knew I had to hustle to get the lead back. The line was over the edge off of four and it was tricky, luckily, I have a little experience with that, Now I just have to finish this thing off Saturday,” said a victorious Clouser in the Lucas Oil Speedway winner’s circle.

Maintaining a solid showing all night, Xavier Doney would hard-charge his way to way to finish fourth as Casey Shuman rounded out the top-five finishers in the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League feature event at Lucas Oil Speedway on Night One.

POWRi WAR Sprint League | Lucas Oil Speedway | 9/15/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Time: 6-Mario Clouser (15.328)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 44P-Jason Howell

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 11W-Wyatt Burks

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 52C-Isaac Chapple

AFCO Racing Heat Race 4 Winner: 6-Mario Clouser

Max Papis Innovations Semi Feature Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 6-Mario Clouser

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 74-Xavier Doney (+13)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 6-Mario Clouser

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 6-Mario Clouser[1]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks[3]; 3. 31-Joe B Miller[13]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[17]; 5. 24X-Casey Shuman[6]; 6. 28-Kory Schudy[7]; 7. 52C-Isaac Chapple[2]; 8. 5-Jesse Vermillion[9]; 9. 11-Justin Melton[19]; 10. 37-Brian Beebe[20]; 11. 77X-Colt Treharn[5]; 12. 13-Chase Howard[10]; 13. 21K-Kobe Simpson[11]; 14. 73-Samuel Wagner[12]; 15. 48-Nathan Moore[16]; 16. 44P-Jason Howell[8]; 17. 33W-Rece Wommack[15]; 18. 79-Ryan Hall[18]; 19. 33-Bryson Smith[14]; 20. 33L-Mark Lane[22]; 21. (DNF) 77K-Katlynn Leer[4]; 22. (DNS) 88G-Garrett Hulsey.

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[2]; 2. 79-Ryan Hall[1]; 3. 11-Justin Melton[3]; 4. 37-Brian Beebe[11]; 5. 88G-Garrett Hulsey[5]; 6. 33L-Mark Lane[6]; 7. 2K-Kyle Lewis[9]; 8. 57-Chase Parson[8]; 9. 33K-Michael Merrell[10]; 10. B52-Blake Bowers[7]; 11. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[4]; 12. 38T-Travis Oldfield[12].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 44P-Jason Howell[1]; 2. 77X-Colt Treharn[3]; 3. 24X-Casey Shuman[4]; 4. 33-Bryson Smith[2]; 5. 79-Ryan Hall[6]; 6. B52-Blake Bowers[7]; 7. (DNS) 38T-Travis Oldfield; 8. (DNS) 11X-Tom Curran.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks[3]; 2. 77K-Katlynn Leer[4]; 3. 31-Joe B Miller[1]; 4. 33W-Rece Wommack[2]; 5. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[5]; 6. 33L-Mark Lane[7]; 7. 37-Brian Beebe[6].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 52C-Isaac Chapple[3]; 2. 5-Jesse Vermillion[2]; 3. 28-Kory Schudy[4]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[1]; 5. 11-Justin Melton[5]; 6. 88G-Garrett Hulsey[7]; 7. 33K-Michael Merrell[6].

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Mario Clouser[4]; 2. 13-Chase Howard[1]; 3. 73-Samuel Wagner[2]; 4. 21K-Kobe Simpson[7]; 5. 48-Nathan Moore[3]; 6. 57-Chase Parson[5]; 7. 2K-Kyle Lewis[6].

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 24X-Casey Shuman, 00:15.511[8]; 2. 77X-Colt Treharn, 00:16.278[1]; 3. 33-Bryson Smith, 00:16.290[4]; 4. 44P-Jason Howell, 00:16.302[2]; 5. 38T-Travis Oldfield, 00:16.351[3]; 6. 79-Ryan Hall, 00:16.765[7]; 7. B52-Blake Bowers, 00:18.270[5]; 8. 11X-Tom Curran, 00:18.270[6].

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 77K-Katlynn Leer, 00:15.616[3]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks, 00:16.139[1]; 3. 33W-Rece Wommack, 00:16.396[2]; 4. 31-Joe B Miller, 00:16.420[7]; 5. 24LCR-Chris Morgan, 00:16.634[4]; 6. 37-Brian Beebe, 00:16.891[6]; 7. 33L-Mark Lane, 00:17.032[5].

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 28-Kory Schudy, 00:15.451[2]; 2. 52C-Isaac Chapple, 00:15.563[1]; 3. 5-Jesse Vermillion, 00:15.887[6]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:16.078[4]; 5. 11-Justin Melton, 00:16.411[7]; 6. 33K-Michael Merrell, 00:16.687[3]; 7. 88G-Garrett Hulsey, 00:16.991[5].

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 6-Mario Clouser, 00:15.328[6]; 2. 48-Nathan Moore, 00:16.161[3]; 3. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:16.340[7]; 4. 13-Chase Howard, 00:16.418[5]; 5. 57-Chase Parson, 00:16.729[1]; 6. 2K-Kyle Lewis, 00:17.026[4]; 7. 21K-Kobe Simpson, 00:17.089[2].

Next, for the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will be the final two nights of the Twelfth Annual Jesse Hockett Daniel McMillin Memorial seasonal wrap-up at Lucas Oil Speedway on September 16-17.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi