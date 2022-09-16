Moyer Jr. Capitalizes for COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Magnolia Triumph

COLUMBUS, Miss. (09/15/22) – Billy Moyer Jr. raced to his second COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil victory of the 2022 season on Thursday night with a $3,000 triumph at Magnolia Motor Speedway.

From the fourth-starting position the Batesville, Ark. racer took the lead on the final lap in the final corner as leader, Evan Ellis fell from first to third after contact with the wall exiting turn four coming to the checkered flag caused him to slow. Chad Thrash finished second.

B.J. Robinson led the first seven circuits of the 30-lap affair, before seeing Ellis take the top spot on lap 8. The Plantersville, Mississippi racer paced the field for 22 laps before seeing Moyer Jr. and Thrash race past on the final circuit.

Twelfth-starting Joseph Joiner rallied to finish fourth with NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter, B.J. Robinson fifth.

Two more nights of action remain during the 2022 edition of the Cotton Pickin’ 100 at the state-of-the-art, 3/8-mile oval, which posts a $4,000 winner’s check on Friday and a $12,000 top prize for the Super Late Model division on Saturday.

Friday and Saturday’s programs are unsanctioned.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series continues its point’s season next weekend – September 23-24 at Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.) on with the 50th annual Louisiana State Championship. The weekend is headlined by a complete $6,000-to-win / $400-to-start program each night.

For more information on the event, please visit www.BoothillDirt.com .

The tire rule for the event is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot right rear option.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – September 15, 2022

Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.)

Feature Results (40 Laps)

1)Billy Moyer Jr. 2)Chad Thrash 3)Evan Ellis 4)Joseph Joiner 5)B.J. Robinson 6)Josh Putnam 7)Ashton Winger 8)Rick Rickman 9)Brian Rickman 10)Jeremy Shaw 11)Kyle Beard 12)Tyler Stevens 13)Dalton Cook 14)Payton Freeman 15)Morgan Bagley 16)Hunter Lewis 17)Hunter Rasdon 18)Chris Wall 19)Jarret Stuckey 20)Wil Herrington 21)Jamie Elam 22)Jon Mitchell

DNS: Blake McClain, Clayton Stuckey, Mikey Kile, Terry Wilson, Tyler Burgess, Cameron Weaver, Bryan Glaze, Brad Couch, Joe Denby, Matthew Brocato, Neil Baggett, Ross Camponovo, David Breazeale, Jason Michau, Donald McIntosh

Entries: 37

Mark Martin Automotive Group A Fast Qualifier (and overall): Rick Rickman (13.318 seconds)

Mark Martin Automotive Group B Fast Qualifier: Mikey Kile (13.743 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: B.J. Robinson

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Josh Putnam

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Evan Ellis

Hoosier Tire Heat Race #4 Winner: Billy Moyer Jr.

Midwest Sheet Metal B-Main Winners: Tyler Stevens, Dalton Cook

M&M Paint & Construction Hard Charger:

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: B.J. Robinson

COMP Cams Top Performer: Billy Moyer Jr.

Lap Leaders: B.J. Robinson (1-8), Evan Ellis (9-29), Billy Moyer Jr. (30)

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Brian Rickman

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie Leader: Tyler Stevens