Gennetten, Randall earn Night 2 feature wins at 12th annual Hockett-McMillin Memorial

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Night Two of the 12th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial saw a pair of youthful open-wheel drivers picking up feature victories at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Ayrton Gennetten, 23, visited victory lane for the first time in the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Series, while Chase Randall drove to the POWRi WAR Sprint victory on his 18th birthday.

The main events are set for Saturday night with $10,000 awaiting the ASCS winged-sprint feature winner and $4,077 going to the WAR non-wing champ. Drivers have spent Thursday and Friday preliminary nights building points toward starting positions for Saturday’s big finale at one of sprint-car racing’s majors.

The Hockett-McMillin Memorial recognizes the legacy of Jesse Hockett, from Warsaw, Missouri, who was a star in both the winged and non-wing sprint divisions when he lost his life in a shop accident in 2010. His cousin and crew chief, Daniel McMillin, was killed in an automobile accident in 2006.

Gennetten, of nearby Versailles, Missouri, took over the lead on lap eight of the 25-lapper and went on to capture the $3,000 ASCS feature. He beat early leader and pole-starter Dylan Westbrook by 2.5 seconds.

The low groove was good to Gennetten who said he was able to utilize the shortest way around the track to move into contention as the leaders rode the high line.

“I thought I was gonna want to be on the top, but the bottom was so good,” Gennetten said in victory lane, noting the WAR drivers “barely moved off” the low groove in their feature a few minutes prior.

“The first four rows jumped out in front of me and Sam (Haftertepe) and none of them went down there. I thought, ‘I’m not gonna beat these guys following them,’ so I moved down there,” Gennetten said. “We’ve been horrible all week, just struggling and struggling and struggling.

“Finally, we were like ‘let’s keep trying and trying and trying.’ We found some stuff there. I found the groove before anybody else.”

Fourth-starting Gennetten grabbed the lead away from pole-starting Westbrook coming to the start-finish line to conclude lap eight. By lap 12 he had opened a 1.5-second command over Westbrook and it was a full two seconds by lap 15.

Landon Crawley advanced into the runner-up position on lap 18, going around Westbrook, but he was 3.1 seconds behind Gennetten who was nearly a straightaway-margin in front.

Gennetten cruised from there as the ASCS feature went caution-free for the second straight night. Gennetten prevailed over Westbrook, who fought back to the second in the final laps.

“It’s a hometown race and obviously it’s awesome to win tonight, but our goal is to go and win tomorrow and keep the Jesse Hockett (trophy) in Missouri,” Gennetten said.

Ninth-starting Roger Crockett finished third with Crawley settling for fourth and Hafertepe in fifth.

It’s a WAR birthday celebration for Randall: Chase Randall of Waco, Texas, led the first four laps and the final four to capture the POWRi WAR Sprint feature win, holding off defending Hockett-McMillin champ Wesley Smith of Nixa over the final laps.

Randall made the winning pass on lap 22 of the 25-lapper, going past Landon Simon who had led 17 circuits before settling for third place.

“This is a great win and a good win for our team,” said Randall, who celebrated his 18th birthday with the $2,000 win. “We came down to this non-winged race to have some fun and get some experience. It’s turned out to be a good weekend. We’re learning a lot.

“What better way to celebrate your birthday than to get a win.”

Randall, whose primary focus has been winged sprints, took the early lead from his outside row one starting position and set the pace through four laps before Simon grabbed the lead coming out of turn four to complete lap five.

Simon quickly opened up a three-second lead over Randall by lap 12 with Zach Daum in third and pole-starting Smith in fourth.

As the action remained caution-free, Simon stretched his command to 3.69 seconds by the time he hit lapped traffic on lap 16. That’s when the race’s first caution flew, for a three-car mishap in turn one, wiping out the leader’s cushion.

Randall and Smith started right behind Simon as green-flag action resumed. Simon continued to lead, but it was a dogfight and Randall regained the top spot with a lap-22 pass on the outside coming down the front straightaway.

“I got really lucky there was a restart there. I knew my one shot would be on the restart,” Randall said.

Randall hung on to beat Smith by .173 seconds with Simon third and Jack Wagner coming home in fourth.

“We were just a little too tight early and I lost a lot of spots,” said Smith. “Things didn’t go our way the first 15 laps, but after the caution, I don’t know what happened. The bottom kind of went away and me and Chase found the top. We were fast at the end, but Chase drove a smart race.”

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY UNOFFICIAL RESULTS (Sept. 16, 2022)

12th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial

Lucas Oil ASCS Sprints

A Feature – 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[1]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett[9]; 4. 187-Landon Crawley[6]; 5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]; 6. 24-Garet Williamson[3]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn[16]; 8. 8B-Brad Bowden[8]; 9. G6-Cody Gardner[5]; 10. 12-Jeffrey Newell[19]; 11. 43M-Mark Smith[7]; 12. 9-Chase Randall[12]; 13. 84-Scott Bogucki[15]; 14. 95-Matt Covington[10]; 15. 2C-Wayne Johnson[18]; 16. 22-Riley Goodno[17]; 17. 98P-Miles Paulus[25]; 18. 14E-Kyle Bellm[11]; 19. 36-Jason Martin[21]; 20. 3M-Howard Moore[13]; 21. 99-Blake Jenkins[14]; 22. 13-Chase Howard[22]; 23. 21-Gunner Ramey[20]; 24. 10-Landon Britt[24]; 25. 1X-Tim Crawley[23]

B Feature 1 – 1. 22-Riley Goodno[1]; 2. 21-Gunner Ramey[5]; 3. 97M-Scotty Milan[3]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]; 5. 4X-Tyler Blank[7]; 6. 17-Alex Sewell[12]; 7. 10-Landon Britt[4]; 8. 7M-Chance Morton[9]; 9. 5D-Zach Daum[13]; 10. 93-Taylor Walton[8]; 11. 2J-Zach Blurton[10]; 12. 00-Broc Elliott[11]; 13. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[16]; 14. 2-Chase Porter[19]; 15. 7B-Ben Brown[6]; 16. 86-Timothy Smith[17]; 17. 17B-Ryan Bickett[15]; 18. 1P-Curtis Evans[20]; 19. 8X-Tony Higgins[18]; 20. 41-Mackenzie Borchers[14]; 21. 47-Dale Howard[21]

B Feature 2 – 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[1]; 2. 36-Jason Martin[4]; 3. 1XX-Jake Bubak[6]; 4. 2B-Brett Becker[3]; 5. 9JR-Derek Hagar[2]; 6. 87J-Jace Park[16]; 7. 1X-Tim Crawley[5]; 8. 87-Sean McClelland[8]; 9. 50Z-Zach Chappell[9]; 10. 31-Casey Wills[7]; 11. 4M-Cameron Martin[14]; 12. 12M-Greg Merritt[17]; 13. 77-Jack Wagner[13]; 14. 91-Michael Day[10]; 15. 10P-Dylan Postier[12]; 16. 15D-Andrew Deal[15]; 17. 17F-Chad Frewaldt[11]; 18. 22M-Rees Moran[18]; 19. 33-Alan Zoutte[19]; 20. 88-Terry Easum[20]

B Feature 3 – 1. 12-Jeffrey Newell[3]; 2. 13-Chase Howard[6]; 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[2]; 4. 98P-Miles Paulus[11]; 5. 22S-Slater Helt[5]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 7. 7C-Chris Morgan[1]; 8. 9$-Kyle Clark[4]; 9. 45X-Kyler Johnson[12]; 10. 44P-Jason Howell[18]; 11. 7F-Noah Harris[15]; 12. 8M-Kade Morton[9]; 13. 19-Wes Wofford[14]; 14. 44-Ronny Howard[10]; 15. 11E-Kyle Edwards[20]; 16. 15-Jack Potter[19]; 17. 0-Jake Griffin[13]; 18. 97-Kevin Cummings[17]; 19. 4-Evan Martin[16]; 20. 1JR-Steven Russell[8]

Heat 1 – 1. 24-Garet Williamson[3]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson[2]; 3. 43M-Mark Smith[4]; 4. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[8]; 5. 45X-Kyler Johnson[1]; 6. 91-Michael Day[5]; 7. 98P-Miles Paulus[7]; 8. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[6]; 9. 86-Timothy Smith[9]; 10. 88-Terry Easum[10]

Heat 2 – 1. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett[3]; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 4. 36-Jason Martin[5]; 5. 5D-Zach Daum[1]; 6. 1JR-Steven Russell[7]; 7. 44-Ronny Howard[9]; 8. 4M-Cameron Martin[8]; 9. 22M-Rees Moran[6]; 10. 33-Alan Zoutte[10]

Heat 3 – 1. 14E-Kyle Bellm[2]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 3. 31-Casey Wills[1]; 4. 97M-Scotty Milan[3]; 5. 1XX-Jake Bubak[7]; 6. 50Z-Zach Chappell[6]; 7. 17F-Chad Frewaldt[8]; 8. 0-Jake Griffin[9]; 9. 2-Chase Porter[5]; 10. 15-Jack Potter[10]

Heat 4 – 1. 7C-Chris Morgan[1]; 2. 99-Blake Jenkins[7]; 3. 8B-Brad Bowden[4]; 4. 9$-Kyle Clark[5]; 5. 7B-Ben Brown[3]; 6. 10P-Dylan Postier[2]; 7. 00-Broc Elliott[9]; 8. 19-Wes Wofford[8]; 9. 44P-Jason Howell[6]; 10. 11E-Kyle Edwards[10]

Heat 5 – 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 4. 2B-Brett Becker[7]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 6. 87-Sean McClelland[9]; 7. 7F-Noah Harris[2]; 8. 87J-Jace Park[6]; 9. 4-Evan Martin[10]; 10. (DNS) 47-Dale Howard

Heat 6 – 1. 187-Landon Crawley[4]; 2. 1X-Tim Crawley[1]; 3. 10-Landon Britt[2]; 4. 12-Jeffrey Newell[6]; 5. 93-Taylor Walton[5]; 6. 7M-Chance Morton[7]; 7. 17-Alex Sewell[3]; 8. 41-Mackenzie Borchers[9]; 9. 8X-Tony Higgins[8]

Heat 7 – 1. G6-Cody Gardner[4]; 2. 21-Gunner Ramey[1]; 3. 22-Riley Goodno[3]; 4. 22S-Slater Helt[2]; 5. 13-Chase Howard[7]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton[6]; 7. 77-Jack Wagner[5]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett[8]; 9. 12M-Greg Merritt[9]

Heat 8 – 1. 3M-Howard Moore[2]; 2. 9-Chase Randall[3]; 3. 9JR-Derek Hagar[5]; 4. 84-Scott Bogucki[4]; 5. 4X-Tyler Blank[7]; 6. 2J-Zach Blurton[6]; 7. 1P-Curtis Evans[1]; 8. 15D-Andrew Deal[8]; 9. 97-Kevin Cummings[9]

Qualifying 1 – 1. 43M-Mark Smith, 00:14.221[1]; 2. 24-Garet Williamson, 00:14.231[6]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 00:14.232[8]; 4. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 00:14.354[2]; 5. 91-Michael Day, 00:14.402[10]; 6. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, 00:14.431[5]; 7. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:14.444[9]; 8. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:14.478[7]; 9. 86-Timothy Smith, 00:14.484[4]; 10. 88-Terry Easum, 00:15.022[3]

Qualifying 2 – 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 00:14.010[5]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett, 00:14.140[3]; 3. 95-Matt Covington, 00:14.280[7]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum, 00:14.361[9]; 5. 36-Jason Martin, 00:14.406[2]; 6. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:14.455[1]; 7. 1JR-Steven Russell, 00:14.497[8]; 8. 4M-Cameron Martin, 00:14.626[10]; 9. 44-Ronny Howard, 00:14.675[6]; 10. 33-Alan Zoutte, 00:14.754[4]

Qualifying 3 – 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:14.200[2]; 2. 97M-Scotty Milan, 00:14.216[1]; 3. 14E-Kyle Bellm, 00:14.379[9]; 4. 31-Casey Wills, 00:14.409[6]; 5. 2-Chase Porter, 00:14.470[8]; 6. 50Z-Zach Chappell, 00:14.507[4]; 7. 1XX-Jake Bubak, 00:14.538[5]; 8. 17F-Chad Frewaldt, 00:14.624[7]; 9. 0-Jake Griffin, 00:14.653[10]; 10. 15-Jack Potter, 00:14.820[3]

Qualifying 4 – 1. 8B-Brad Bowden, 00:14.434[4]; 2. 7B-Ben Brown, 00:14.502[3]; 3. 10P-Dylan Postier, 00:14.512[9]; 4. 7C-Chris Morgan, 00:14.534[1]; 5. 9$-Kyle Clark, 00:14.702[2]; 6. 44P-Jason Howell, 00:14.864[7]; 7. 99-Blake Jenkins, 00:14.869[5]; 8. 19-Wes Wofford, 00:14.968[10]; 9. 00-Broc Elliott, 00:15.257[8]; 10. 11E-Kyle Edwards, 00:15.751[6]

Qualifying 5 – 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 00:14.268[8]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:14.441[4]; 3. 7F-Noah Harris, 00:14.556[2]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 00:14.594[5]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:14.615[9]; 6. 87J-Jace Park, 00:14.629[7]; 7. 2B-Brett Becker, 00:14.669[10]; 8. 47-Dale Howard, 00:14.682[3]; 9. 87-Sean McClelland, 00:14.744[6]; 10. 4-Evan Martin, 00:15.115[1]

Qualifying 6 – 1. 187-Landon Crawley, 00:14.561[6]; 2. 17-Alex Sewell, 00:14.689[9]; 3. 10-Landon Britt, 00:14.735[7]; 4. 1X-Tim Crawley, 00:14.908[4]; 5. 93-Taylor Walton, 00:14.950[5]; 6. 12-Jeffrey Newell, 00:15.018[2]; 7. 7M-Chance Morton, 00:15.046[1]; 8. 8X-Tony Higgins, 00:15.270[3]; 9. 41-Mackenzie Borchers, 00:15.563[8]

Qualifying 7 – 1. G6-Cody Gardner, 00:14.662[4]; 2. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:14.680[3]; 3. 22S-Slater Helt, 00:14.752[2]; 4. 21-Gunner Ramey, 00:14.820[9]; 5. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:14.877[8]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton, 00:14.958[1]; 7. 13-Chase Howard, 00:14.981[5]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:15.139[6]; 9. 12M-Greg Merritt, 00:15.276[7]

Qualifying 8 – 1. 84-Scott Bogucki, 00:14.384[4]; 2. 9-Chase Randall, 00:14.684[3]; 3. 3M-Howard Moore, 00:14.740[1]; 4. 1P-Curtis Evans, 00:14.936[2]; 5. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 00:14.976[9]; 6. 2J-Zach Blurton, 00:15.015[7]; 7. 4X-Tyler Blank, 00:15.097[6]; 8. 15D-Andrew Deal, 00:15.369[8]; 9. 97-Kevin Cummings, 00:16.056[5]

POWRi WAR Sprints

A Feature – 1. 9-Chase Randall[2]; 2. 44-Wesley Smith[1]; 3. 24-Landon Simon[4]; 4. 77-Jack Wagner[5]; 5. 41L-Ricky Lewis[7]; 6. #1-Justin Zimmerman[21]; 7. 15B-Quinton Benson[8]; 8. 15-Matt Sherrell[15]; 9. 91-Riley Kreisel[17]; 10. 20-Shon Deskins[6]; 11. 16-Anthony Nicholson[12]; 12. 73V-Blake Vermillion[13]; 13. 1JR-Steven Russell[20]; 14. 26-Zach Clark[11]; 15. 21-Michelle Parson[19]; 16. 21X-Caleb Stelzig[9]; 17. 22M-Zach Daum[3]; 18. 7R-JD Black[22]; 19. 41-Brad Wyatt[14]; 20. 00-Broc Elliott[18]; 21. (DNF) 31M-Mason Smith[16]; 22. (DNS) 89-Todd McVay

B Feature – 1. 91-Riley Kreisel[16]; 2. 00-Broc Elliott[2]; 3. 21-Michelle Parson[4]; 4. 1JR-Steven Russell[14]; 5. #1-Justin Zimmerman[15]; 6. 7R-JD Black[9]; 7. 74N-Natalie Doney[3]; 8. 2-Jason Billups[7]; 9. 52-Dean Bowers[1]; 10. 39-Kimberly Tyre[11]; 11. 45-Jesse Bebee[8]; 12. (DNF) 7M-Heath Murry[6]; 13. (DNF) 21M-Michael Moore[13]; 14. (DNF) 75-Tyler Blank[5]; 15. (DNS) 55L-Casey Lewallen; 16. (DNS) 9H-Cody Baker

Heat 1 – 1. 9-Chase Randall[4]; 2. 15B-Quinton Benson[3]; 3. 41-Brad Wyatt[2]; 4. 89-Todd McVay[8]; 5. 74N-Natalie Doney[5]; 6. 75-Tyler Blank[7]; 7. 39-Kimberly Tyre[6]; 8. 91-Riley Kreisel[1]

Heat 2 – 1. 22M-Zach Daum[3]; 2. 24-Landon Simon[4]; 3. 21X-Caleb Stelzig[5]; 4. 26-Zach Clark[8]; 5. 21-Michelle Parson[2]; 6. 2-Jason Billups[6]; 7. 21M-Michael Moore[7]; 8. 1JR-Steven Russell[1]

Heat 3 – 1. 41L-Ricky Lewis[2]; 2. 77-Jack Wagner[4]; 3. 16-Anthony Nicholson[3]; 4. 31M-Mason Smith[5]; 5. 52-Dean Bowers[8]; 6. 7M-Heath Murry[6]; 7. 55L-Casey Lewallen[7]; 8. #1-Justin Zimmerman[1]

Heat 4 – 1. 44-Wesley Smith[4]; 2. 20-Shon Deskins[6]; 3. 73V-Blake Vermillion[2]; 4. 15-Matt Sherrell[5]; 5. 00-Broc Elliott[7]; 6. 7R-JD Black[1]; 7. 45-Jesse Bebee[8]; 8. 9H-Cody Baker[3]

Qualifying 1 – 1. 9-Chase Randall, 00:18.441[3]; 2. 15B-Quinton Benson, 00:18.635[2]; 3. 41-Brad Wyatt, 00:19.100[1]; 4. 91-Riley Kreisel, 00:19.677[4]; 5. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:19.849[5]; 6. 39-Kimberly Tyre, 00:21.702[6]; 7. 75-Tyler Blank, 00:50.000[7]; 8. 89-Todd McVay, 00:50.000[8]

Qualifying 2 – 1. 24-Landon Simon, 00:15.474[3]; 2. 22M-Zach Daum, 00:15.484[2]; 3. 21-Michelle Parson, 00:16.221[4]; 4. 1JR-Steven Russell, 00:16.295[7]; 5. 21X-Caleb Stelzig, 00:16.343[1]; 6. 2-Jason Billups, 00:17.556[6]; 7. 21M-Michael Moore, 00:18.207[8]; 8. 26-Zach Clark, 00:18.207[5]

Qualifying 3 – 1. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:15.793[4]; 2. 16-Anthony Nicholson, 00:15.993[1]; 3. 41L-Ricky Lewis, 00:16.270[5]; 4. #1-Justin Zimmerman, 00:16.295[3]; 5. 31M-Mason Smith, 00:16.500[2]; 6. 7M-Heath Murry, 00:17.177[8]; 7. 55L-Casey Lewallen, 00:17.864[7]; 8. 52-Dean Bowers, 00:18.368[6]

Qualifying 4 – 1. 44-Wesley Smith, 00:15.409[6]; 2. 9H-Cody Baker, 00:15.481[2]; 3. 73V-Blake Vermillion, 00:15.510[4]; 4. 7R-JD Black, 00:15.635[3]; 5. 15-Matt Sherrell, 00:15.666[8]; 6. 20-Shon Deskins, 00:15.781[7]; 7. 00-Broc Elliott, 00:17.318[1]; 8. 45-Jesse Bebee, 00:18.542[5]

Action continues on Friday night with grandstands and pits opening at 4 p.m., hot laps at 5:30 and racing at 6:35.

Hockett-McMillin Schedule/Admission:

(Saturday)

Grandstands Open: 4 p.m.

Drivers’ Meeting: 4:45 p.m.

Hot Laps: 5:30 p.m.

Racing: 6:35 p.m.

Adults (16 and up) – $35

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $32

Youth (6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass (click here more more info) – $80

Pit Pass – $45

To purchase tickets for any event on Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule, or to inquire about camping information, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.