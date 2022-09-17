Jacksonville Speedway Results – 9/16/22

NIENHISER SCORES #MOWASPRINTS VICTORY IN SCHUH-BARLOW MEMORIAL; BECOMES WINNINGEST DRIVER IN SERIES HISTORY

Jacksonville, IL (September 16, 2022) Friday night at Jacksonville Speedway couldn’t have gone any better for Paul Nienhiser. The Chapin, Illinois picked up his second Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series feature event of 2022 in front of a hometown crowd on a night that meant so much.

Nienhiser and Cory Bruns led the field to the green flag, with Nienhiser getting the advantage. A lap one melee slowed the field when Jacob Patton got upside down, collecting Eric Shelton, Ryan Edwards and Luke Verardi. Patton escaped without injury.

NIenhiser again jumped out front as the field went back to green. Cory Bruns was able to pull away from JJ Hickle to take command of the second spot, while Hickle battled Korey Weyant for third. A spinning Brady Parmeley brought out the caution on lap three.

Restarting with 22 laps remaining, Nienhiser brought the field back to life. Korey Weyant was able to stay with Bruns on and made his into second and began to chase down the race leader. A two-second lead for Nienhiser was erased after Shelby Bosie spun around in turn four.

Laps continued to wind down with Nienhiser continuing to show the way. Jake Neuman, who started ninth had maneuvered through the field into the fourth position by lap 12. Nienhiser was able to again extend his lead to over two seconds over Korey Weyant who continued to run second ahead of Cory Bruns when Shelby Bosie spun around in turn four to draw caution once again.

With Nienhiser continuing to lead, the battle behind him was heating up as Weyant and Bruns were sliding each other for the second spot. Brayton Lynch worked to the inside of Jake Neuman in the middle of turns three and four, making contact with Neuman’s #3N before collecting Jason Keith who saw his night end early from getting upside down.

Down to 10 laps remaining, Nienhiser continued to dominate with action picking up behind him with JJ Hickle chasing Jake Neuan for fourth. Nienhiser had navigated through lapped traffic with seven laps remaining to see the field slow again as Luke Verardi and Caden Englehart spun in turn two.

A seven lap shootout with Nienhiser at the point, set the field up for the final restart. Nienhiser pulled away to a comfortable lead as Jake Neuman got a great restart to overtake Korey Weyant and eventually Cory Bruns for second with two laps to go. Neuman worked his way to the front and was within striking distance, as the top two battled down the backstretch for the final time. Neuman looked inside of Nienhiser, but to no avail. Nienhiser picked up his 23rd series career victory, ahead of Neuman, Bruns, Weyant and Corbin Gurley. Ryan Bunton, who started 23rd on the field, advanced 15 spots to earn the BMRS Hard Charger Award after finishing 8th.

As Nienhiser exited his #9X machine to a standing ovation, with a smile on his face, it finally sunk in. “Man, Jerrod set the bar extremely high many years ago. I think it took me longer to get here, but to be able to say you have more wins than (Jerrod) Hull with MOWA is really, really cool” said Nienhiser in Victory Lane.

The Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series will make the trip to Spoon River Speedway tomorrow, September 17 for the 35th Annual Tom Knowles Memorial.

23 entries 410 WING SPRINTS A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[1]; 2. 3N-Jake Neuman[9]; 3. 44-Cory Bruns[2]; 4. 47-Korey Weyant[5]; 5. 12-Corbin Gurley[10]; 6. 96-JJ Hickle[4]; 7. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[17]; 8. 6R-Ryan Bunton[23]; 9. 9-Tyler Duff[11]; 10. 1T-Trevin Littleton[8]; 11. 71-Caden Englehart[22]; 12. 3B-Shelby Bosie[3]; 13. 70-Eric Shelton[20]; 14. 52F-Logan Faucon[14]; 15. 29X-Brayton Lynch[6]; 16. 19B-Brady Parmeley[18]; 17. 31-McCain Richards[19]; 18. 28V-Luke Verardi[13]; 19. 28-Jason Keith[7]; 20. 83-Colton Fisher[12]; 21. 79J-Jacob Patton[15]; 22. 357-Ryan Edwards[16]; 23. (DNS) 7A-Will Armitage Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 44-Cory Bruns[2]; 2. 3N-Jake Neuman[1]; 3. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[5]; 4. 12-Corbin Gurley[6]; 5. 9-Tyler Duff[7]; 6. 79J-Jacob Patton[8]; 7. 70-Eric Shelton[4]; 8. 6R-Ryan Bunton[3] Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 3B-Shelby Bosie[1]; 2. 47-Korey Weyant[2]; 3. 1T-Trevin Littleton[5]; 4. 28V-Luke Verardi[3]; 5. 83-Colton Fisher[7]; 6. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[6]; 7. 7A-Will Armitage[4]; 8. 71-Caden Englehart[8] Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 96-JJ Hickle[1]; 2. 28-Jason Keith[4]; 3. 29X-Brayton Lynch[6]; 4. 52F-Logan Faucon[3]; 5. 357-Ryan Edwards[5]; 6. 19B-Brady Parmeley[2]; 7. 31-McCain Richards[7]

11 entries MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 43T-Jared Thomas[2]; 2. 28-Rodney Standerfer[1]; 3. 48-Casey Lappin[3]; 4. 22B-Ryan Blakeman[4]; 5. 99L-Tim Luttrell[6]; 6. 72A-Austin Lynn[7]; 7. 98-Shawn Vaughn[5]; 8. 9C-Russ Coultas[10]; 9. 00S-Cody Stilwell[8]; 10. 33-Josh Robb[11]; 11. 9-Charles Baker[9] Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Rodney Standerfer[1]; 2. 48-Casey Lappin[3]; 3. 98-Shawn Vaughn[4]; 4. 72A-Austin Lynn[5]; 5. 9-Charles Baker[6]; 6. 33-Josh Robb[2] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 43T-Jared Thomas[1]; 2. 22B-Ryan Blakeman[3]; 3. 99L-Tim Luttrell[2]; 4. 00S-Cody Stilwell[4]; 5. 9C-Russ Coultas[5] Qualifying 1: 1. 28-Rodney Standerfer, 00:13.218[4]; 2. 33-Josh Robb, 00:13.491[6]; 3. 48-Casey Lappin, 00:13.627[5]; 4. 98-Shawn Vaughn, 00:13.720[1]; 5. 72A-Austin Lynn, 00:13.924[2]; 6. 9-Charles Baker, 00:13.991[3] Qualifying 2: 1. 43T-Jared Thomas, 00:13.118[3]; 2. 99L-Tim Luttrell, 00:13.294[2]; 3. 22B-Ryan Blakeman, 00:13.563[1]; 4. 00S-Cody Stilwell, 00:13.682[4]; 5. 9C-Russ Coultas, 00:13.783[5]

14 entries MIDGETS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[1]; 2. 56-Mitchell Davis[3]; 3. 86-Shane Cottle[7]; 4. 21E-Emilio Hoover[11]; 5. 3B-Brandon Waelti[8]; 6. 12-Corbin Gurley[12]; 7. 14-Cody Hays[6]; 8. 7X-Korey Weyant[4]; 9. 91-Mark McMahill[9]; 10. 51R-Will Armitage[5]; 11. 17C-Devin Camfield[13]; 12. 83-Jeff Beasley[2]; 13. 22K-Kelli Harter[10]; 14. 42-Kevin Battefeld[14] Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[2]; 2. 14-Cody Hays[1]; 3. 86-Shane Cottle[4]; 4. 3B-Brandon Waelti[6]; 5. 91-Mark McMahill[5]; 6. 12-Corbin Gurley[3]; 7. 17C-Devin Camfield[7] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 56-Mitchell Davis[1]; 2. 51R-Will Armitage[2]; 3. 83-Jeff Beasley[6]; 4. 7X-Korey Weyant[7]; 5. 22K-Kelli Harter[3]; 6. 21E-Emilio Hoover[4]; 7. (DNS) 42-Kevin Battefeld

12 entries STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. R1-Jim Ransom[2]; 2. 11-Terry Reed[3]; 3. 67R-Rudy Zaragoza[4]; 4. 4Z-Zach Clark[5]; 5. 21D-Jaret Duff[1]; 6. 8-Sage Martin[8]; 7. 46-Chad Myers[7]; 8. 63-Cody Kitselman[6]; 9. 44J-Jeremy Madsen[9]; 10. D7-Carter Dart[11]; 11. 3D-Dustin Smith[12]; 12. (DNS) 282-Jacob Bowen Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Terry Reed[2]; 2. 67R-Rudy Zaragoza[4]; 3. 4Z-Zach Clark[6]; 4. 8-Sage Martin[3]; 5. 44J-Jeremy Madsen[5]; 6. D7-Carter Dart[1] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. R1-Jim Ransom[3]; 2. 21D-Jaret Duff[6]; 3. 63-Cody Kitselman[4]; 4. 46-Chad Myers[5]; 5. 282-Jacob Bowen[2]; 6. 3D-Dustin Smith[1]