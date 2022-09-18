Peoria Speedway Results – 9/17/22

Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Mike Chasteen Jr (c40)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.
|36
|5
|
2
|Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.
|34
|7
|
6
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|33
|8
|
10
|Brandon Hamburg (C15)
Dixon, Il.
|32
|9
|
7
|Collin Rutledge (33)
|31
|10
|
9
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|30
|11
|
11
|Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.
|29
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|Steven Brooks (5)
Bourbonnais, Il.
|36
|5
|
14
|Brody Mosher (23)
Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
9
|Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.
|34
|7
|
11
|Chris Osborne (61)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|33
|8
|
13
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|32
|9
|
16
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|31
|10
|
1
|Kyle Steffens (8s)
St Charles, Mo.
|30
|11
|
12
|Alan Stipp (88S)
Fairbury, Il.
|29
|12
|
10
|Chris Morefield (10H)
Edwards, Il.
|28
|13
|
18
|Brian Kidder (20)
Washburn, Il.
|27
|14
|
17
|Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.
|26
|15
|
6
|Mike Brooks (3)
Peoria, Il.
|25
|16
|
15
|Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.
|24
|17
|
20
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|23
|18
|
19
|Bill Kettering Jr (25K)
Glassford, Il.
|22
|19
|
7
|Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|21
|20
|
8
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|20
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
8
|Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|35
|6
|
5
|Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.
|34
|7
|
10
|Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.
|33
|8
|
6
|Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.
|32
|9
|
7
|William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
9
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|30
|11
|
11
|Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.
|29
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.
|36
|DNS
|
2
|Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Liam Gray (266)
|40
|2
|
6
|Lucas Boulton (Race X)
|38
|3
|
8
|Gavyn Parmele (75)
|37
|4
|
3
|Erin Boesdorfer (B8)
|36
|5
|
4
|Gregory Doerr (26D)
|35
|6
|
7
|Blake Crebo (24)
|34
|7
|
5
|Kendyl Faw (89)
|33
|8
|
2
|Brooke Wagner (12B)
|32
|DNS
|
9
|Isaac Flora (84)
|0