Peoria Speedway Results – 9/17/22

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Mike Chasteen Jr (c40)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
3
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 38
3
4
 Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.		 37
4
5
 Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.		 36
5
2
 Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 35
6
8
 Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.		 34
7
6
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 33
8
10
 Brandon Hamburg (C15)
Dixon, Il.		 32
9
7
 Collin Rutledge (33) 31
10
9
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 30
11
11
 Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.		 29

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.		 40
2
3
 Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.		 38
3
4
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.		 37
4
5
 Steven Brooks (5)
Bourbonnais, Il.		 36
5
14
 Brody Mosher (23)
Peoria, Il.		 35
6
9
 Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.		 34
7
11
 Chris Osborne (61)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 33
8
13
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 32
9
16
 Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.		 31
10
1
 Kyle Steffens (8s)
St Charles, Mo.		 30
11
12
 Alan Stipp (88S)
Fairbury, Il.		 29
12
10
 Chris Morefield (10H)
Edwards, Il.		 28
13
18
 Brian Kidder (20)
Washburn, Il.		 27
14
17
 Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.		 26
15
6
 Mike Brooks (3)
Peoria, Il.		 25
16
15
 Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.		 24
17
20
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 23
18
19
 Bill Kettering Jr (25K)
Glassford, Il.		 22
19
7
 Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.		 21
20
8
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 20

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 40
2
1
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 38
3
4
 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.		 37
4
3
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 36
5
8
 Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 35
6
5
 Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.		 34
7
10
 Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.		 33
8
6
 Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.		 32
9
7
 William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.		 31
10
9
 Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.		 30
11
11
 Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.		 29

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
4
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 38
3
3
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 37
4
5
 Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.		 36
DNS
2
 Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Liam Gray (266) 40
2
6
 Lucas Boulton (Race X) 38
3
8
 Gavyn Parmele (75) 37
4
3
 Erin Boesdorfer (B8) 36
5
4
 Gregory Doerr (26D) 35
6
7
 Blake Crebo (24) 34
7
5
 Kendyl Faw (89) 33
8
2
 Brooke Wagner (12B) 32
DNS
9
 Isaac Flora (84) 0

