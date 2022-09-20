Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Invades Atomic Speedway on Sept. 28

$22,022-To-Win / $1,000-To-Start Super Late Model Program Takes Center Stage

AUSTIN, Texas (September 20, 2022) — Castrol® FloRacing Night in America returns to action on Wednesday, September 28 at Ohio’s Atomic Speedway with a $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start Super Late Model program.

Joining the night’s action will be the Southern Ohio Legends and Modifieds.

Devin Moran won the series debut at the 3/8-mile oval in 2021.

Thus far into the 2022 season there have been six different winners in six races with the miniseries, including Kyle Larson, Jonathan Davenport, Dennis Erb Jr., Brandon Sheppard, Hudson O’Neal, and most recently Bobby Pierce going to Victory Lane.

Heading into the seventh round of the 2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America on Wednesday, September 28 Brandon Sheppard leads the latest standings with an 87-point advantage over Mike Marlar, while Bobby Pierce is 121 markers back in third. Ricky Thornton Jr. sits 126 markers out of the top spot, followed by Hudson O’Neal, Tyler Erb, Stormy Scott, Dennis Erb Jr., Ryan Gustin, Tanner English, Brandon Overton, and Garrett Alberson.

The Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:

All Four Corners: Hoosier 1300

Right-Rear option: Hoosier 1425

* Drivers must use the same four tires for qualifying through B-Main action. Two tires can be changed for the A-Main.

2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse

Atomic Speedway (Wednesday, September 28)

1)$22,022 2)$11,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,500 7)$2,250 8)$2,000 9)$1,800 10)$1,500 11)$1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000

TOTAL – $67,572

Entry Fee: $100 | Non-Qualifier Money: $50

Grandstand general admission is $25 with Senior Citizen/Veteran general admission $20. VIP seating is available for $200. Adult pit admission is $40 and kid’s pit admission is $20.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. EST and driver’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:00 p.m. with racing action at 7 p.m.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.AtomicSpeedway.net .

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.renegaderacefuel.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.pitstopusa.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.hokertrucking.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.hoosiertire.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the brand-new series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

Castrol FloRacing Night in America Points (After 09/13/22)

1)Brandon Sheppard – 450 points

2)Mike Marlar – 363 points

3)Bobby Pierce – 329 points

4)Ricky Thornton Jr. – 324 points

5)Hudson O’Neal – 312 points

6)Tyler Erb – 300 points

7)Stormy Scott – 237 points

8)Dennis Erb Jr. – 222 points

9)Ryan Gustin – 220 points

10)Tanner English – 215 points

11)Brandon Overton – 207 points

12)Garrett Alberson – 207 points