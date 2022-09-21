Purse Increase Elevates 42nd Annual Dirt Track World Championship

BATAVIA, Ohio (September 21, 2022) – Renowned event promoter Carl Short and Portsmouth Raceway Park have unveiled an increased purse structure for the 42nd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by Optima Batteries.

The historic event, which set the foundation for high paying crown jewel dirt late model events, will see a more than $30,000 increase in the overall weekend purse. This brings the grand total for the two-day Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event to $238,950.

Over $23,000 has been invested into Saturday night’s main event – allowing for increases to every position from 4th through 26th. The tenth-place finisher in the 100-lap finale will now pay $4,000, an increase of $1,500 from 2021. Each Dirt Track World Championship starter will now earn a minimum of $2,500, up from $2,000 a year ago.

The Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifiers race has also seen a significant purse increase from previous years. The winner of the Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifier will have the choice of taking home $3,000 or starting shotgun on the field of the 42nd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by Optima Batteries. Positions 2nd through 26th in the Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifier have been increased, including a minimum starting pay of $500.

“We’ve recognized the rising costs for all racers this season,” said Carl Short. “We wanted to do what we could to help our competitors and alleviate some of the pressure from factors that are beyond anyone’s control.”

Advance tickets to the 42nd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by Optima Batteries are available at www.TheDTWC.com.

42nd Annual Dirt Track World Championship A-Main Purse: 1. $100,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,000, 5. $7,500, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,000, 8. $5,000, 9. $4,500, 10. $4,000, 11. $3,500, 12. $3,250, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,750, 15. $2,700, 16. $2,650, 17. $2,600, 18. $2,575, 19. $2,550, 20. $2,525, 21. $2,500,

$2,500, 23. $2,500, 24. $2,500, 25. $2,500, 26. $2,500 = $215,100

Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifier Purse: 1. $3,000, 2. $2,000, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,250, 5. $1,200, 6. $1,150, 7. $1,100, 8. $1,075, 9. $1,050, 10. $1,025, 11. $1,000, 12. $900, 13. $800, 14. $700, 15. $600, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500, 25. $500, 26. $500 = $23,850