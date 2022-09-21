STL Hometown legends Schrader & Wallace to compete at Tri-City Speedway’s 18th Annual Summit Racing Equipment Mod Mania!

Pontoon Beach, IL (September 21, 2022) Two former NASCAR veterans are set to compete in this weekend’s Summit Racing Equipment Mod Mania at Tri-City Speedway. Kenny Wallace and Kenny Schrader will be competing head to head against some of the best DIRTcar UMP Modified drivers in the nation this weekend. Wallace, from Arnold, MO currently sits seventh in the DIRTcar UMP National point standings and won the 2022 DIRTcar UMP Modified track championship at Federated I-55. Schrader, from Fenton, MO has been all over the country this year competing in various modified events under different sanctions and has picked up several feature wins this year.

Tri-City Speedway’s 18th Annual Summit Racing Equipment Mod Mania kicks off this Thursday, September 22nd and continues on Friday and Saturday. Pits open at 2pm each day, grandstands open at 5:30pm on Thursday and Friday then open at 4:30pm on Saturday. Hotlaps are at 6:30pm Thursday and Friday and things start one hour early on Saturday with hotlaps at 5:30pm.

Thursday & Friday’s action features twin $2,500 to win features each night for DIRTcar UMP Modifieds along with with $3,000 to win DIRTcar UMP Late Models.

Saturday’s action sees the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds battling for $6,000 to win in their feature event along with a non-qualifiers race that pays $1,000 to win. The DIRTcar UMP Late Models will also be competing for $3,000 to win along with B-Mods for $1,000 to win.

General admission tickets are $25 each day with kids 6-12 years old only $10 and 5 years old and younger are free in the grandstands. Pit passes are $40 each day with kids 6-12 years old pit passes $15 and kids 5 and under free in the pit area. If you can’t make it to the track on any night, the action will be streamed on RacinDirt.TV.

Tri-City Speedway is located just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, MO in Pontoon Beach, IL. Take exit 4 (Rt 203) off of I-270 and proceed south approximately one mile to the track. Visit www.tricityspeedway.net or call 618-931-7836 for more information!